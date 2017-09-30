Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
30th September 2002: India, Sri Lanka Declared Joint Winners of Champions Trophy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 30, 2017, 1:04 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya hits a ball to boundary as Indian wicketkeeper Rahul Dravid (L) looks on during ICC Champions Trophy final match between Sri Lanka and India at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo 29 September, 2002. AFP PHOTO/RAVEENDRAN / AFP PHOTO / RAVI RAVEENDRAN

Sri Lanka was always going to be a controversial venue at this time of the year for an ICC event, given the unpredictability of the weather.

The organisers had taken that into consideration and the final had a reserve day, but weather gods showed no mercy as rain forced both the games to be abandoned.

In the first match, Sri Lanka had batted first and were restricted to 244/5 in their 50 overs.

Sangakkara and Jayasuriya scored sluggish half-centuries and Harbhajan Singh ended with figures of 3/27.

India in reply were 14/0 before rain intervened, the match was restarted on the reserve day and again Sri Lanka batted first.

This time, they were restricted to 222/7 in 50 overs, with again slower bowlers doing the trick.

India were 38/1 after 8 overs, with Sehwag getting off to a flier but Sri Lanka's battery of slower bowlers meant the match could well have gone down to the wire.

In the end, both teams were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy.
