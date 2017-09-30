30th September 2002: India, Sri Lanka Declared Joint Winners of Champions Trophy

The organisers had taken that into consideration and the final had a reserve day, but weather gods showed no mercy as rain forced both the games to be abandoned.
In the first match, Sri Lanka had batted first and were restricted to 244/5 in their 50 overs.
Sangakkara and Jayasuriya scored sluggish half-centuries and Harbhajan Singh ended with figures of 3/27.
India in reply were 14/0 before rain intervened, the match was restarted on the reserve day and again Sri Lanka batted first.
This time, they were restricted to 222/7 in 50 overs, with again slower bowlers doing the trick.
India were 38/1 after 8 overs, with Sehwag getting off to a flier but Sri Lanka's battery of slower bowlers meant the match could well have gone down to the wire.
In the end, both teams were declared joint winners of the Champions Trophy.
