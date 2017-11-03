3rd November 2011: Three Pak Cricketers Sent to Jail for Spot-fixing

Then skipper Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed, to under-perform deliberately in the Lord's Test. On this day in 2011, a London court found the three guilty and they were charged accordingly.
While Butt and Asif refused to accept any wrongdoing to start with, Amir accepted that he committed a mistake. Having served the ban, Amir returned to international cricket Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at Lord's.
According to the report, Majeed accepted £150,000 to arrange a fix, in which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif bowled no-balls at specific moments of the match. He also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal were involved, along with three other unnamed cricketers.
The ICC's anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard began investigations, and in February 2011, Amir, Asif and Butt were handed bans for five, seven and ten years respectively. The sanctions against Asif and Butt had two and five years suspended, which meant none of the three could play sanctioned cricket till September 2015.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 4:50 PM IST