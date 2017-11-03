Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

3rd November 2011: Three Pak Cricketers Sent to Jail for Spot-fixing

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 3, 2017, 4:50 PM IST
3rd November 2011: Three Pak Cricketers Sent to Jail for Spot-fixing

File image of Salman Butt. (Getty Image)

Lord's Test match between England and Pakistan came under the dark web of spot fixing after News of the World - a British tabloid - ran a sting operation which showed Mazhar Majeed, a Pakistan player agent, claiming to have given money to Pakistani bowlers for bowling no balls on demand.

Then skipper Salman Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were convicted of taking bribes from a bookmaker, Mazhar Majeed, to under-perform deliberately in the Lord's Test. On this day in 2011, a London court found the three guilty and they were charged accordingly.

While Butt and Asif refused to accept any wrongdoing to start with, Amir accepted that he committed a mistake. Having served the ban, Amir returned to international cricket Amir returned to international cricket in 2016 and played his comeback Test at Lord's.

According to the report, Majeed accepted £150,000 to arrange a fix, in which Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif bowled no-balls at specific moments of the match. He also alleged that Pakistan captain Salman Butt and wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal were involved, along with three other unnamed cricketers.

The ICC's anti-corruption unit and Scotland Yard began investigations, and in February 2011, Amir, Asif and Butt were handed bans for five, seven and ten years respectively. The sanctions against Asif and Butt had two and five years suspended, which meant none of the three could play sanctioned cricket till September 2015.
From The ArchivesMazhar MajeedMohammad Amirmohammad asifsalman buttspot-fixing
First Published: November 3, 2017, 4:50 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking