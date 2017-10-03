Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

3rd October 2007: Mark Boucher Pips Ian Healy as Keeper With Most Dismissals

Updated: October 3, 2017, 10:21 PM IST
3rd October 2007: Mark Boucher Pips Ian Healy as Keeper With Most Dismissals

A file photo of former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Way back in 2007, South Africa's Mark Boucher on this day broke Aussie Ian Healy's record for most dismissals in test cricket, that stood at 395 dismissals from 119 tests. Boucher breached that mark in 16 fewer tests, when he stumped Pakistan's Umar Gul off Paul Harris, during the 1st test of the series in Karachi.

In this match Jacques Kallis scored a brilliant 155 to take his side to a promising 450 runs. The batsman also scored a century in the second innnings as well. Pakistan were no match to the touring Proteas and lost the match within four days. Paul Harris shone with the ball for South Africa taking five wickets in the second innings.

Though Boucher lost the record briefly to Australia's Adam Gilchrist, but regained it in 2008, during the Dhaka test against Bangladesh in 2008. When Boucher retired in 2012, he finished with 555 dismissals in all.

From The ArchivesLacques Kallismark boucher
First Published: October 3, 2017, 6:15 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking