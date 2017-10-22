3rd ODI: South Africa Trounce Bangladesh By 200 Runs, Win Series 3-0

Commentary (Bangladesh innings)

So that's it from us! Like in the Test series, South Africa have continued their dominance in the ODIs with a whitewash against the Tigers. The visitors still have a chance to save some face, with the 2-match T20I series starting on the 26th in Bloemfontein at 1800 local (0400 GMT). The shortest format of the game has proved its unpredictable nature time and time again. It'll be Bangladesh's best chance to strike back. Join us for that. Till then, goodbye and take care!

AB de Villiers comes in for the interview in place of injured Faf du Plessis. He says that it was fun and it's easy to captain a team like this. Feels they had an exceptional series and considers today's performance as the best of the lot. Terms it as a clinical win and lauds Faf du Plessis for his knock. Praises his bowlers and is happy that they didn't give any sniff to Bangladesh. He is impressed with the debutants (Mulder and Markram) and is excited for Temba Bavuma.

Man of the Series, Quinton de Kock says the wickets that were prepared were good for batting, especially for opening batsmen. Adds that no performance of his in this series was best in particular, but admits the 168 felt really good. Credits Temba Bavuma for the way he played after coming into the side and hoped that himself and Temba could have made big scores today. Ends by saying that the T20I series will be a good challenge, so is looking forward to it.

Faf du Plessis has been adjudged the Man of the Match for his superb unbeaten 91. He was unfortunate to have been retired hurt due to a back injury, but his knock was still good enough to earn him the award.

Mashrafe Mortaza says all three matches were quite difficult but they can learn a lot from it for the future. Admits batting and bowling are concerns, especially the bowling as they must learn how to take early wickets. Rues the loss of Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman as they're quality players. Wants to win the T20I series and finish their tour on a high.

Apart from Shakib Al Hasan's knock and his partnership with Sabbir Rahman, there wasn't much fight shown by Bangladesh. For South Africa, their pacers set the tone nicely with Dane Paterson leading the way by picking early wickets and then the slower bowlers did the rest. Aiden Markram snaffled a couple of wickets and had a dream debut. All in all, yet another abysmal performance by the visiting team and they have a long way to go as far as their overall improvement is concerned (outside Asia).

Another comfortable win for South Africa and they have whitewashed Bangladesh in the ODI series. It was once again a no match with the visiting team looking way below average. Their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the Protea batsmen and in reply to a gigantic total, the Bangla Tigers succumbed under pressure. They never were in contention of chasing down the target against some clinical bowling by South Africa.

40.4 I Tahir to M Hasan, OUT! SOUTH AFRICA WIN THE MATCH BY 200 RUNS! A sensational performance, dominating stuff, have got over the line comfortably. Tossed up on the stumps, Mehedi Hasan kneels to slog and slog he does. Gets no elevation on it and it's straight into the safe hands of AB de Villiers at short mid-wicket. 169/10

40.3 I Tahir to M Hasan, Wrong 'un around off, spinning in, Mehedi backs away and places the cut to backward point. 169/9

40.2 I Tahir to M Hasan, Googly on middle, Hasan sweeps it down straight to short fine leg. 169/9

Rubel Hossain is the last batsman in for Bangladesh.

40.1 I Tahir to T Ahmed, OUT! Tahir gets his first wicket of the game and he'll be a happy man! Looped up from around the wicket outside off, Taskin Ahmed slogs it with the spin over mid-wicket. Doesn't hit it well, off the toe end as he's beaten in the flight and it's straight down the throat of the substitute fielder Duminy at deep mid-wicket who makes no mistake in taking it. 169/9

Powerplay 3 signalled. South Africa can now have maximum five fielders outside the ring.

39.6 D Paterson to M Hasan, Stays rooted inside the crease and guards it out safely. 169/8

39.5 D Paterson to M Hasan, Full outside off, driven square on the off side. Dot ball. 169/8

39.4 D Paterson to M Hasan, Outside off on a length, played to point but it's straight to the fielder. 169/8

39.3 D Paterson to M Hasan, Played to mid-wicket region by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 169/8

39.2 D Paterson to M Hasan, Full on the stumps, driven back down to mid on. 167/8

39.1 D Paterson to M Hasan, Dropped! But, in reality, was a little difficult to take. Mehedi Hasan cuts it straight to Bavuma at point. The ball pops in and out of his hands, was a simple one on a normal day. But in this case, the sun was in his eyes which is why he lost the ball. Unfortunate for the bowler, should have had a wicket there. 167/8

38.6 I Tahir to T Ahmed, Stays back and keeps it out off the back foot this time. 167/8

38.5 I Tahir to T Ahmed, 'Round the wicket now, it's floated around off and spinning in, blocked off the front foot. 167/8

38.4 I Tahir to M Hasan, Straighter one on middle and leg, turned to mid-wicket for a single. 167/8

38.3 I Tahir to M Hasan, Tossed up outside off, knocked into the covers. 166/8

38.2 I Tahir to T Ahmed, Pushes this towards mid off and takes Bavuma on. Dangerous stuff as the little man is an exceptional fielder. He fires a throw at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Taskin would have been gone. Single completed. 166/8

38.1 I Tahir to T Ahmed, The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery. 165/8

38.1 I Tahir to T Ahmed, Wide! Down the leg side, Ahmed looks to flick but misses. Wide called. 165/8

37.6 D Paterson to M Hasan, This full delivery is driven without much power down the ground towards mid off. 164/8

37.5 D Paterson to M Hasan, On the fuller side of things, outside off, driven to the cover fielder. 164/8

37.4 D Paterson to M Hasan, Lands it on a length in the channel outside off, Hasan has a tame push from inside the line and hence gets beaten. 164/8

37.3 D Paterson to T Ahmed, Fullish in length and outside off, driven through mid off by Ahmed for a single. 164/8

Taskin Ahmed is next in.

37.2 D Paterson to M Mortaza, OUT! Edged and taken! Length delivery very close to off, holds its line as Mortaza pushes inside the line. The ball takes a feather and de Kock does the rest. South Africa just two wickets away from victory now. 163/8

37.1 D Paterson to M Hasan, Fired full and outside off, Hasan looks to drill it on the off side but misses and so does de Kock. A bye is taken by the batsmen. 163/7

36.6 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Angling back in on middle and leg, catches Mortaza on the pads as he looks to work it across the line. It lobs and falls over on the off side. 162/7

36.5 W Mulder to M Hasan, Wide outside off this time, Mehedi reaches out to it and pushes it behind point. Gets a single for doing so. 162/7

36.4 W Mulder to M Hasan, Full and straight from Mulder, it's played back to him with the full face of the bat. 161/7

36.3 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Short ball on middle, pulled in front of square leg for one. 161/7

36.2 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Takes some pace off it as it's bowled on a length outside off, Mashrafe pokes inside the line and gets beaten. 160/7

36.1 W Mulder to M Mortaza, FOUR! Takes the aerial route and gets the desired route! Attacking intent from Mashrafe Mortaza. Full ball on the stumps, he lofts it cleanly over mid on and finds the fence with ease. 160/7

35.6 D Paterson to M Hasan, Marginally ahead of a length outside off, pushed down the ground towards mid off. 156/7

35.5 D Paterson to M Hasan, Coming back in on middle and leg, worked away on the leg side for nothing. 156/7

35.4 D Paterson to M Mortaza, Another ball short in length and another pull from the Bangladesh skipper, over mid-wicket again but just a single this time. 156/7

35.3 D Paterson to M Mortaza, Short ball angling into the body, Mortaza pulls it over mid-wicket. De Villiers chases after it and pulls it just inside the rope with a dive. Keeps the batsmen to just two runs. 155/7

35.2 D Paterson to M Mortaza, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 153/7

35.1 D Paterson to M Mortaza, Bit ahead in length and outside off, played away into the off side. 153/7

34.6 W Mulder to M Hasan, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run to end the over. 153/7

34.5 W Mulder to M Hasan, Driven towards the mid-off region. No run. 153/7

34.4 W Mulder to M Hasan, Angling into the batsman around off, defended from the crease. 153/7

34.3 W Mulder to M Hasan, Almost a run out! A length ball outside off, Hasan taps it down to point and the non-striker was outside the crease. Bavuma senses that and has an immediate shy at the bowler's end. It would have been touch and go in case of a direct hit. The replays show that Mashrafe would have been just in. 153/7

34.2 W Mulder to M Hasan, FOUR! Nicely done. 150 up for Bangladesh! Short in length around leg, Mehedi hooks it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 153/7

34.2 W Mulder to M Hasan, Wide! Short and down the leg side, Mehedi tries to pull but misses. 149/7

34.1 W Mulder to M Hasan, Pitches it up and outside off, it's driven through the line, a confident shot but straight to the cover fielder. 148/7

33.6 D Paterson to M Mortaza, Back of a length delivery on off, defended off the back foot. 148/7

33.5 D Paterson to M Mortaza, FOUR! Flashes and flashes hard! Plenty of width on offer outside off, Mortaza throws his heart and soul on it, gets it away from the toe end and it screams away to the third man fence. 148/7

33.4 D Paterson to M Mortaza, Edged but didn't carry! Good length ball angling into the batsman, around off and Mortaza has to play at it. He pushes inside the line and edges it behind. De Kock collects the ball with his right hand but it's on a bounce. 144/7

33.3 D Paterson to M Hasan, Good shot! A length delivery outside off has been square driven on the up past the diving point fielder. Good stop in the deep by Rabada saves a run. 144/7

33.2 D Paterson to M Hasan, Full and outside off, driven to covers. 141/7

33.1 D Paterson to M Hasan, On a length and wide outside off, Mehedi chases it away from his body, a loose shot attempted and it catches the inner half of the bat. Rolls safely to mid-wicket though. 141/7

Dane Paterson is back on.

32.6 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Good length ball on off, Mortaza presents a straight bat in defense. 141/7

32.5 W Mulder to M Hasan, Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single. 141/7

32.4 W Mulder to M Mortaza, A little bit of width on offer outside off, Mashrafe tries forcing it through covers but it takes the outside edge and goes to third man for a run. 140/7

32.3 W Mulder to M Mortaza, FOUR! That's a poor delivery and deserved the treatment. A half-volley on the pads, Mortaza has no qualms in flicking it through backward square leg for a boundary. 139/7

32.2 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Mortaza is clueless! A length ball angling into him, around middle and leg, he is early into the flick shot and gets a leading edge. Falls safely somewhere in the off side region. 135/7

32.1 W Mulder to M Mortaza, Nearly a return catch! Full in length angling into the batsman, Mortaza chips it straight back towards the bowler who attempts to catch it in his followthrough but it falls just short. 135/7

We are all set to get underway for the chase. Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes will open the batting for Bangladesh. Kagiso Rabada will bowl with the first new ball. He has two slips in place. Here we go...

Willem Mulder is back on.

31.6 I Tahir to M Hasan, Short and wide outside off, cut straight to short third man. 135/7

31.5 I Tahir to M Hasan, Tossed up ball on middle, Mehedi strides forward to defend but it takes the inside edge and rolls to mid-wicket. 135/7

31.4 I Tahir to M Hasan, Flighted and full on middle, helped across the line to mid-wicket. 135/7

31.3 I Tahir to M Hasan, Quicker one around off, a touch on the shorter side, Hasan tries to cut but misses. Wasn't too far from the off pole. 135/7

31.2 I Tahir to M Hasan, Short and wide outside off, Hasan cuts it straight to point. 135/7

31.1 I Tahir to M Hasan, Loopy and full on off, flicked on the leg side towards mid-wicket. 135/7

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to take the bat next.

30.6 A Markram to S Rahman, OUT! Markram gets his second! He is having a fantastic debut! Serves a slider around off, skidding away from the batsman, Sabbir once again attempts to go big over the off side but ends up edging it behind. De Kock takes a sharp catch and straightaway jumps in appeal. The finger goes up almost immediately and Bangladesh lose their last recognized batsman. 135/7

30.5 A Markram to S Rahman, FOUR! Loopy and outside off, Sabbir slices his attempted square drive over cover-point for a boundary. 135/6

30.4 A Markram to M Hasan, Flighted and full outside off, stroked through covers for a single. 131/6

Hold in play! Some issues with the outfield near mid on. David Miller who was on the field when the decision for run out was referred stepped on an area from where soil has come off leaving a big hole. The groundsmen are at work and in the meanwhile, drinks have been taken.

30.3 A Markram to M Hasan, Just in! Tossed up ball outside off, driven straight back and the bowler tried to stop it. But it burst through his palms and went on to hit the stumps behind. Sabbir was momentarily outside the crease but then dragged his bat in. They appealed for a run out but the replays confirmed that Rahman had his bat behind the line on time. 130/6

Run out appeal against Sabbir Rahman is referred upstairs by the umpire. Looks close...

30.2 A Markram to M Hasan, Flighted ball outside off, driven through extra cover for a brace. 130/6

Mehedi Hasan is the new batsman.

30.1 A Markram to Al Hasan, OUT! Shakib holes out next ball! Flighted full ball around off, Shakib sits down on one knee once again attempting the slog sweep. Going against the turn ain't a good idea and he picks out Duminy (sub) at deep mid-wicket. He makes no mistake and the 67-run partnership has been broken. Markram gets his maiden ODI scalp as Bangladesh slip further. 128/6

29.6 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Dropped by AB de Villiers but it was a tough one! Tahir gives this one some extra flight and lands it full around off, Shakib moves back to create room and then slogs it across the line. It comes from the bottom half of the bat and balloons in the air over mid-wicket. AB runs back, gets his hands to it but fails to hold on. Always tough to run back and take those. They cross for a run. 128/5

29.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Flatter and on off, Shakib stays back and punches it to covers. 127/5

29.4 I Tahir to S Rahman, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 127/5

29.3 I Tahir to S Rahman, Goes on the back foot and plays it down to covers. Looks for a run but it's not on. 126/5

29.2 I Tahir to S Rahman, FOUR! Fabulous! Loopy full ball on off, turning away from the batsman, Rahman sits down on one knee and plays a neat reverse sweep wide of short third man for a boundary. 126/5

29.1 I Tahir to S Rahman, Short and outside off, Rahman hits it hard from the back foot but finds the cover fielder. 122/5

28.6 A Markram to Al Hasan, FOUR! Finds the gap! Shakib jumps out of the crease, reaches the pitch of the delivery in a flash and clobbers it past extra cover for a boundary. Rushing through the overs, South Africa. 122/5

28.5 A Markram to Al Hasan, Follows the batsman down the leg side and fires in a fuller length ball, Shakib pushes it right back. 118/5

28.4 A Markram to Al Hasan, Short in length and on off, Shakib hops back to make room and slaps it through the line. The wide mid off fielder makes a good diving stop. 118/5

28.3 A Markram to S Rahman, Steps out of the crease and flicks a full ball through mid-wicket for a single. 118/5

28.2 A Markram to S Rahman, Flighted and landing outside leg, Sabbir tries to sweep but misses. Half a shout for lbw but nothing from the umpire. 117/5

28.1 A Markram to S Rahman, Tossed up ball on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 117/5

27.6 I Tahir to S Rahman, Loopy and outside off, eased through mid off for one. 117/5

27.5 I Tahir to S Rahman, Shortish on off, punched to covers. 116/5

27.4 I Tahir to S Rahman, Rahman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 116/5

27.3 I Tahir to S Rahman, As expected, Tahir cuts down his length. Bowls it short and outside off, Sabbir whacks it through the line but the point fielder makes an excellent stop. 116/5

27.2 I Tahir to S Rahman, FOUR! Top shot! Flighted full ball outside off, Rahman is on the front foot in a flash, anticipating it to spin away and hammers it through covers for a boundary. 116/5

27.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Brilliant fielding, Bavuma! Tossed up ball on off, Shakib sits back clueless and tries to defend. Gets it away from the inside edge and Bavuma makes a terrific diving stop at short fine leg. A single taken. 112/5

26.6 A Markram to S Rahman, FOUR! Spoils a good over. Short and down the leg side, Sabbir top edges his attempted pull shot down to fine leg for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up! 111/5

26.5 A Markram to S Rahman, Floated and on middle, defended back to the bowler. 107/5

26.4 A Markram to S Rahman, Loopy and on middle, stopping a bit onto the batsman, Sabbir moves back to flick but ends up playing a bit aerially. Doesn't carry to de Villiers at mid-wicket. 107/5

26.3 A Markram to S Rahman, Tossed up ball on off, reverse swept by Sabbir but he found short third man. 107/5

26.2 A Markram to S Rahman, Skidding through the surface after landing around middle and leg, it's eased through square leg for a couple of runs. 107/5

26.1 A Markram to S Rahman, Flighted and full ball on off, Sabbir gets back and defends it towards the bowler. 105/5

Aiden Markram is into the attack now.

25.6 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Gets forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off. Good comeback in the over by Tahir after going for a boundary first ball. 105/5

25.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Googly outside off, played down from the crease to covers. 105/5

25.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Flatter and outside off, defended from the crease to the off side. 105/5

25.3 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Flighted and full on middle, pushed back to the bowler. 105/5

25.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Turning the other way outside off, Shakib pokes inside the line and misses. 105/5

25.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, FOUR! Excellent shot! A loopy leg spinner landing around off, Shakib kneels and slogs it with the spin over mid-wicket. Safe shot! 105/5

24.6 K Rabada to S Rahman, FOUR! Terrific shot! Sabbir gives the charge to a length ball and smashes it over mid on for a one-bounce boundary. The connection made was brilliant. 101/5

24.5 K Rabada to S Rahman, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 97/5

24.4 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Too straight in line, Shakib clips it through backward square leg for a single. 97/5

24.3 K Rabada to S Rahman, Good length ball angling into the batsman, Sabbir tries to work it through mid-wicket but it takes the inner half of the bat and runs down to fine leg for one. 96/5

24.2 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Shortish and on middle, worked through mid-wicket for a run. 95/5

A false run as Rabada loses his run-up and returns to his bowling mark.

24.1 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Angling into the batsman, on a fuller length, Shakib takes his front foot forward and pushes it towards mid on. 94/5

23.6 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Floated full ball outside off, a traditional leg spinner, Shakib leans forward and drives it through mid off for a single. 94/5

23.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Another wrong 'un, more on the loopier side outside off, Shakib once again plays it out safely from the back foot. 93/5

23.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, A googly, bowled in the flatter trajectory around off, Shakib stays back and keeps it out on the off side. 93/5

23.3 I Tahir to S Rahman, Uses his feet to get down the track and knocks a full ball down to long on for one. 93/5

23.2 I Tahir to S Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 92/5

23.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Half century! Flighted leg spinner on middle, Shakib plays it with the spin to deep mid-wicket for a single. 35th ODI fifty for him, he is fighting a lone battle at the moment. 92/5

22.6 K Rabada to S Rahman, Good length ball on off, Rahman covers the line and blocks it with a solid back foot defense. 91/5

22.6 K Rabada to S Rahman, Wide! Sliding down the leg side, Sabbir tries to flick but misses. 91/5

22.5 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Shortish ball on off, punched through cover-point for a single. 90/5

22.4 K Rabada to Al Hasan, A length ball on off, Shakib works it away on the leg side but straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 89/5

22.3 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Driven through mid on by the batsman. No run. 89/5

22.2 K Rabada to Al Hasan, FOUR! Poor delivery, short and angling down the leg side, not rising much either, Shakib nicely gets on top of the bounce and pulls it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 89/5

22.1 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Fuller and on off, driven back to the bowler. 85/5

21.6 I Tahir to S Rahman, Googly landing outside off and turning back in from a shorter length outside off, Rahman moves back and defends it. Wonderful display of leg spin bowling. Top over! 85/5

21.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Fuller and outside off, driven to extra cover for a single. 85/5

21.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Not picked this one either. A googly on off, turning away, Shakib loosely plays at it away from his body and pushes it off the outer half of the bat to backward point. 84/5

21.3 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Another googly around off, once again Shakib is all at sea. Fails to pick and tries to just push it away. No connection made and the batsman is disappointed. 84/5

21.2 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Lovely delivery, a googly landing on middle and curling away, Shakib fails to pick it and ends up pushing and missing inside the line. 84/5

21.1 I Tahir to Al Hasan, A touch short in length and on off, Shakib punches it from the crease to covers. 84/5

20.6 K Rabada to S Rahman, EDGY FOUR! Rabada switches to over the wicket for the right-hander and serves a sharp length ball outside off, Sabbir pushes inside the line and edges it wide of first slip for a boundary. 84/5

20.5 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Slants in a length ball on off, Shakib moves back and pushes it with soft hands to mid off for a run. 80/5

20.4 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Angling in a length ball on off, it's defended back to the bowler who picks it up and throws it to the keeper. 79/5

20.3 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Back of a length delivery on off, defended off the back foot. 79/5

20.2 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Short in length and around off, Shakib taps it down wide of backward point and looks for a run. His partner is not interested as the point fielder rushes towards the ball. 79/5

20.1 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Steams in from around the wicket and angles in a length ball around off, shaping away a touch, Shakib pushes inside the line and misses. 79/5

Kagiso Rabada to have another burst.

19.6 I Tahir to S Rahman, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 79/5

19.5 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Tossed up ball outside off, driven through mid off for a single. 79/5

A slip in place. In the previous game, Shakib had edged one behind off Tahir's bowling. Trying to replicate the same again?

19.4 I Tahir to Al Hasan, Tossed up ball outside off, Shakib defends it off his back foot. 78/5

19.3 I Tahir to S Rahman, Goes for the googly this time but it's short and outside off, Sabbir moves back and punches it down to long off for one. 78/5

19.2 I Tahir to S Rahman, Appeal for an lbw, nothing from the umpire. A flighted ball landing full around middle, Sabbir tries defending but gets an inside edge onto the pads. 77/5

19.1 I Tahir to S Rahman, Starts with a short ball outside off, Rahman rocks back and smashes it past extra cover for a couple. Not the ideal length to start with! 77/5

Spin time, folks! Imran Tahir, the leggie, is introduced into the attack.

18.6 W Mulder to S Rahman, Probably too close to cut but Rahman still manages to pull it off, although from the bottom half of the blade. It races down to third man and they take a single. 75/5

18.5 W Mulder to S Rahman, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 74/5

18.4 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Straighter in line, nudged behind square leg for one. 74/5

18.3 W Mulder to S Rahman, Aerial but no harm done! Back of a length delivery angling into the batsman, Sabbir walks across the line to hit it on the leg side but gets a top edge. It just clears mid-wicket and they take a single. 73/5

18.2 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Movement back into the batsman from a fuller length around off, Shakib moves forward and across to push it towards mid on. One run added to the total. 72/5

18.1 W Mulder to Al Hasan, In the air for a while but no dramas really for Shakib. A full length delivery outside off has been hit on the up. Doesn't carry to mid off. 71/5

17.6 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Identical to the last delivery, this time Shakib beats the fielder inside the ring with his flick shot and sends the ball in the deep mid-wicket region. A single taken. 5 from the over. 71/5

17.5 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Lands it on a good length around middle, Shakib flicks it on the leg side but finds mid-wicket. 70/5

17.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Short in length and outside off, Rahman steers it through point for one. 70/5

17.3 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Fetches a length delivery from outside off and works it in front of square leg for a run. Run rate required is close to nine and a half, so these singles won't do any good to them. 69/5

17.2 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Angling in a length ball on middle, Sabbir helps it through mid-wicket for another single. 68/5

17.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Good length ball on middle and leg, Shakib turns it behind square leg and takes a single. 67/5

16.6 W Mulder to S Rahman, Shortish and outside off, Sabbir goes hard at it but fails to middle his shot properly. It finds the cover fielder. Dot ball to end a tidy over. 66/5

16.5 W Mulder to S Rahman, A back foot defensive shot offered by Rahman. 66/5

16.4 W Mulder to S Rahman, Good length ball just outside off, Sabbir gets behind the line and blocks it down solidly. The chase at the moment is going nowhere for Bangladesh. Anyway, after losing half the side, it's supposed to be so. Intent is lacking though. 66/5

16.3 W Mulder to Al Hasan, A little short in length and on middle and leg, Shakib glances it fine down the leg side for one. 66/5

16.2 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Good chase, Behardien! A length ball outside off, it's been driven on the up with excellent timing through mid off. Farhaan chases it and pulls it back just before the rope. Saves two for his side. 65/5

16.1 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Bowls it from around the wicket and angles in a full ball on middle, Shakib plays it on the leg side but finds short mid-wicket. 63/5

15.6 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Length delivery just outside off, Rahman once again tries flashing through the line but it takes the bottom edge and hits him on the thigh pad. 63/5

15.5 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Play and a miss! Back of a length delivery in the channel outside off, Rahman flashes and misses. 63/5

15.4 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 63/5

15.3 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Works it on the leg side but once again fails to find the gap. 63/5

15.2 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Straighter in line, it's worked with gentle hands on the leg side, finds mid-wicket. 63/5

15.1 A Phehlukwayo to S Rahman, Fuller in length and outside off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 63/5

14.6 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Good length delivery kicking off the deck a bit, Shakib keeps it out from the back foot. 63/5

14.5 W Mulder to S Rahman, Fullish in length outside off, driven through the covers for a run. 63/5

14.5 W Mulder to S Rahman, Fires it right up there, on off, Sabbir brings a straight blade down to defend it from the inner half on the leg side. No ball signalled by the umpire here, that's because Mulder knocked the bails over at his end with his leg while running in. So, a Free Hit will be coming up on the next delivery... 62/5

14.4 W Mulder to S Rahman, Serves in the corridor of uncertainty, Sabbir has nothing to do with it. 61/5

Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

Drinks are on the field!

14.3 W Mulder to Mahmudullah, OUT! That's dead plumb! Straighter in line, on a length, Mahmudullah decides to go across the line. And if you're doing that, you can't afford to miss, which he does on this occasion. The ball catches the back pad and the umpire has no trouble in raising his finger to the lbw appeal. Willem Mulder picks up his first wicket in international cricket, he won't forget this moment any time soon. 61/5

14.2 W Mulder to Mahmudullah, Full ball outside the line of off stump, Mahmudullah takes a big lunge forward to drive it to cover. 61/4

14.1 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Swinging back in on middle and leg, whipped away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 61/4

13.6 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, The batsman plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total. 60/4

13.5 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Keeps it full again, just outside off, driven with a straight bat to mid off. 59/4

13.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Full and straight, hit right back in the bowler's direction. 59/4

13.3 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, FOUR! Oh, that's a cracking shot! You knew the moment it came off the bat that that was a boundary. Fuller around off, he leans into it and drives it hard off the sweet spot of the bat through the covers, beating the man in the deep. 59/4

13.2 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Some movement off the surface, defended out safely. 55/4

13.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Short of a good length on middle, looks to pull but is instead hit on the body. 55/4

12.6 W Mulder to Mahmudullah, Length ball around off, kept out right under his nose. 55/4

12.5 W Mulder to Mahmudullah, What's Mahmudullah doing there? Almost got Shakib run out, crazy stuff. He taps it in front of short third man and starts to run. Shakib is halfway down the track and then suddenly, he turns around. Al Hasan then has to track back and if the throw was at his end, he'd have been a goner for sure. 55/4

12.4 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Excellent stop from Behardien! Shakib smacks this fuller ball over Mulder's head. Seems it'll race away to the fence but Farhaan anticipates it well. Moves quickly to his left from mid off and dives to stop it. Keeps the batsmen to just a single. 55/4

12.3 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Served on a length just outside off, pushed on the up to the cover region for no run. 54/4

12.2 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Fuller length ball on the stumps, driven to the mid off fielder. Won't get any run for it. 54/4

12.1 W Mulder to Mahmudullah, Chance of a run out! Fraction straight from Mulder, Mahmudullah works it just wide of short mid-wicket and takes off. The fielder charges to the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been touch and go had there been a direct hit. 54/4

11.6 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Veering down leg, nudged to square leg for a single. 53/4

11.5 A Phehlukwayo to Mahmudullah, Good length ball around off, defended from within the crease. 52/4

11.4 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Wicket-to-wicket line, it's worked through mid-wicket for one. 52/4

Mahmudullah comes out to bat next.

11.3 A Phehlukwayo to M Rahim, OUT! That's a poor, poor shot from Mushfiqur Rahim! Things were going well, the partnership was slowly forming, he just needed to stay out there with his partner. A rash shot which you usually wouldn't expect from him. He dances down to this length ball and looks to clear mid off. Doesn't middle it well, so ends up spooning it in the same area. Rabada there just backpedals a few paces and takes a simple catch. The visitors are falling further. 51/4

11.2 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, Fuller again, Shakib drives again, gets it wide of mid on this time which earns him a single. 51/3

11.1 A Phehlukwayo to Al Hasan, A delivery which is fullish in length, on middle and off, Al Hasan drives it back down the ground towards mid on. 50/3

Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack as well.

10.6 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Short of a length well outside off, cut away square through the off side. The batsmen cross over for an easy run. 50/3

10.5 W Mulder to M Rahim, Sprays it on the pads again, works it down to fine leg for one. 49/3

10.4 W Mulder to M Rahim, Makes connection with the bat this time, works it away on the leg side but for nothing. 48/3

10.3 W Mulder to M Rahim, Swinging in but it's a little too sharp than he'd have liked. Catches Rahim on the thigh pad but it's angling too far down. Hence, no appeal. 48/3

10.2 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Bit of width offered outside off, it's dabbed down to third man for a single. 48/3

10.1 W Mulder to Al Hasan, Mulder with a fullish length delivery outside off, Shakib drives it to the cover area where the fielder collects it. 47/3

Powerplay 2 signalled. A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the ring till the 40th over. Willem Mulder, the debutant, is introduced into the attack.

9.6 D Paterson to M Rahim, Loud appeal for a caught behind, to which the umpire shows no interest. Length ball angling down, Rahim looks to flick and there's a noise as the ball passes Mushfiqur Rahim. So, de Kock appeals. It's eventually shown in the replays that the ball brushed the thigh pad and nothing else. Quinton kind of sensed it later as he gestured that to de Villiers who looked keen on taking the DRS. 47/3

9.5 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Good running between the wickets. Taps this in front of mid on and both batsmen take off. Al Hasan takes the fielder on there and beats his throw with ease. 47/3

9.4 D Paterson to Al Hasan, FOUR! This is buffet bowling from Paterson here! Angles it in on middle and leg, Shakib whips this through backward square leg for consecutive boundaries. 46/3

9.3 D Paterson to Al Hasan, FOUR! Finds the gap and finds it well! Fuller outside off, Shakib meets it with a crisp drive and beats the diving mid off fielder through his right. After he's beaten, the quick outfield does the rest. 42/3

9.2 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Outside off on a length, hit straight to point. 38/3

9.1 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shakib is up on his toes as he offers a hard punch to extra cover. 38/3

8.6 K Rabada to M Rahim, Short ball to end the over, Rahim ducks and evades. 38/3

8.6 K Rabada to M Rahim, Wide! The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire signals a wide. 38/3

8.5 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Full on middle and leg, it's flicked towards mid-wicket where Andile makes an excellent half-stop to keep the ball from the fence. Just a single results. Excellent work. 37/3

8.4 K Rabada to M Rahim, Shortish delivery angling down, helped down to fine leg for an easy single. 36/3

8.3 K Rabada to M Rahim, In the channel outside off, kicks off the deck a touch, Rahim waits for it before tapping it in front of covers. 35/3

8.2 K Rabada to M Rahim, Again making it come back into the batsman, it's met with a rock solid defensive shot. 35/3

8.1 K Rabada to M Rahim, Seaming into the batsman from a good length, Mushfiqur works it straight to the man at square leg. 35/3

7.6 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Works it off his pads and places it square on the leg side. 35/3

7.5 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Vicious bouncer on middle and off, the southpaw looks to take on the pull but the bounce gets too big on him. 35/3

7.4 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Full and attacking the stumps again, Shakib with a straight blade drives again, this time straight to the bowler. 35/3

7.3 D Paterson to Al Hasan, FOUR! Shot! Nice balance, good followthrough and an excellent presentation of the bat. Fuller from around the wicket on middle, Shakib Al Hasan drives it beautifully down the ground and across the long on fence for a boundary. 35/3

7.2 D Paterson to M Rahim, Shapes back into Mushfiqur Rahim, it goes off his pads and falls on the on side. Leg bye collected by the batsmen. 31/3

7.1 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Cramps the batsman for room but Shakib still manages to get it away off the inner half towards mid on. Quick single taken. 30/3

6.6 K Rabada to M Rahim, Going away from around off, steered to point. Dot ball to end the over. 29/3

6.5 K Rabada to M Rahim, Landed on a length in line of the stumps, from over the wicket, Rahim offers a solid bat in defense. 29/3

6.4 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Touch fuller in length, it's driven towards mid off for a quick single. 29/3

6.3 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Sharp bumper from Rabada. It's quick and accurate just outside off, Shakib has to arch back a bit and let the ball sail over him. 28/3

6.2 K Rabada to Al Hasan, From around the wicket, it's on a good length outside off, Shakib miscues his punch towards Behardien at cover. Like Rabada in the previous over, he misfields in a similar manner and concedes a double. Poor stuff, this. 28/3

6.1 K Rabada to M Rahim, Inward movement again, on middle and leg, tucked to backward square leg for a brisk run. 26/3

5.6 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Full delivery attacking the stumps, driven to mid on. 25/3

5.5 D Paterson to Al Hasan, FOUR! That's a gift, a rather poor piece of effort from Kagiso Rabada. Shakib pulls this back of a length ball down towards fine leg. Rabada gets low to collect it but the ball just goes through his fingers and touches the rope behind. 25/3

5.4 D Paterson to Al Hasan, Back of a length on the stumps, kept out off the back foot. 21/3

5.3 D Paterson to M Rahim, That's in the air but safe! Mushfiqur Rahim survives a scare! Length ball to which Rahim walks out. Makes room and looks to clear the covers. Doesn't connect well and Behardien is there. He moves behind a little to his left but the ball still eludes him. Close call, a single taken. 21/3

5.2 D Paterson to M Rahim, Swinging back in heavily from around off, Rahim comes half-forward to defend but ends up getting an inside edge back onto his pads. 20/3

5.1 D Paterson to M Rahim, Short of a good length outside off, Mushfiqur is rock steady in defense. 20/3

4.6 K Rabada to Al Hasan, Length delivery outside off, left alone to end the over. 20/3

Shakib Al Hasan walks into the middle next.

4.5 K Rabada to S Sarkar, OUT! There it is! Sarkar has played at every ball in this over, so Rabada has baited him in. Hurls it in the off stump channel, draws him forward and makes him go for the expansive drive. Sarkar nicks it and the ball flies behind. Markram at first slip has his work cut out though, the ball comes to him really fast but he does extremely well to stretch his left hand out and take a blinder. Another wicket down, Rabada picks up his first, Bangladesh lose their third. 20/3

4.4 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Banged in short, very close to off, blocked. 20/2

4.3 K Rabada to S Sarkar, That was in the air for a brief moment, fell just short. Good effort though not letting the ball go past him. Length ball around off, Sarkar drives it on the up towards cover. Duminy (sub) stationed there moves to his left to try and take it but the ball falls just short of his diving effort. 20/2

4.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Just back of a length and outside off, punched hard but it's straight to the man at cover-point. 20/2

4.1 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Rabada starts off from around the wicket and angles it in to Soumya Sarkar from around off, the left hander pushes it down towards mid off for no run. 20/2

3.6 D Paterson to M Rahim, Short of a good length around off, blocked out solidly with a straight blade. 20/2

3.5 D Paterson to M Rahim, FOUR! That's a really good shot from Mushfiqur Rahim! Short and wide outside off, the room is there to work with and he makes full use of it. Cracks it square through point and picks up a boundary. 20/2

3.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, Back of a length outside the line of off stump, Rahim keeps it out on the off side from within the crease. 16/2

3.4 D Paterson to M Rahim, Wide! Slips it down the leg side, easy wide called by the umpire. 16/2

3.3 D Paterson to M Rahim, Cutting back in from around off, on a good length, Rahim stands his ground and defends it right under his nose. 15/2

Mushfiqur Rahim is the next batsman in.

3.2 D Paterson to L Das, OUT! Paterson with his second! This is excellent bowling. Length ball on off and it's shaping back in sharply. Liton Das attempts to work it away on the leg side but misses and is caught on the pads. Loud shout and the umpire after contemplating, raises his finger. Liton walks up to his partner to talk about whether or not to take the review, and then eventually doesn't take it. Would probably have been umpire's call at best. Bangladesh rocked early here, not a good sign for them. 15/2

3.1 D Paterson to L Das, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 15/1

2.6 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Around off on a length, guarded out from the back foot. 15/1

2.5 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Brilliant effort from Phehlukwayo! Sarkar flicks it off his pads to mid-wicket. Andile positioned there dives full stretch to his left and stops a certain boundary. 15/1

2.4 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Back of a length with room on offer outside off, a punch firmly through the covers allows the batsmen to come back for the second. 15/1

2.3 K Rabada to S Sarkar, FOUR! That's a lovely looking shot! Full on middle and leg, Soumya Sarkar leans ahead and flicks it ever so well through mid-wicket for a boundary. 13/1

2.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Short of a good length around off, Sarkar looks to defend but it takes the upper part of the bat and lobs just in front of backward point. 9/1

2.1 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Full from Rabada, a yorker in essence. Sarkar just about manages to keep it out. Did well too, isn't easy to keep a yorker at 140 clicks out like that. 9/1

1.6 D Paterson to L Das, Shorter in length on off, Das punches it to the man at covers. 9/1

1.5 D Paterson to L Das, Angles it into the batsman, Das flicks it through square leg for a brace. 9/1

1.4 D Paterson to L Das, FOUR! EDGY! Das won't mind! Paterson lands it on a length around off, Das tries to defend but gets an outside edge through third man for a boundary. First one for Bangladesh. 7/1

1.3 D Paterson to L Das, Good length outside off, Das lets it be. 3/1

Liton Das strides out to the middle.

1.2 D Paterson to I Kayes, OUT! Paterson draws first blood! This will boost his confidence! He was expensive in the first two games and now he gets a wicket off his second ball. He bowls it just ahead of a length on off, Kayes tries to go over mid off but does not get the elevation. Behardien positioned inside the circle takes a nice low catch. Paterson has a smile on his face. A poor start for Bangladesh. 3/1

1.1 D Paterson to S Sarkar, Errs in line and bowls it on the pads. Sarkar works it around the corner for a run. 3/0

Dane Paterson to bowl from the other end. He too has two slips in place.

0.6 K Rabada to I Kayes, Shorter in length on off, Kayes defends it onto the ground. A solid first over by Rabada. 2/0

0.5 K Rabada to I Kayes, Shorter in length on off, Kayes hops and defends it. 2/0

0.4 K Rabada to I Kayes, Back of a length on off, the batsman defends it towards point. 2/0

0.3 K Rabada to I Kayes, Good length around off, angling away from the batsman. Kayes shoulders his arms to it. 2/0

0.2 K Rabada to S Sarkar, Length ball outside off, Sarkar guides it down to third man for a run. 2/0

JP Duminy is on the field for Faf du Plessis. Not sure who's leading South Africa on the park. It seems, not sure, AB de Villiers is in charge.

0.1 K Rabada to I Kayes, Bangladesh are away! A loosener to start with! Errs in line and drifts on the pads. Kayes flicks it down to fine leg for a run. 1/0

First Published: October 22, 2017, 1:19 PM IST