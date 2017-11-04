4th November 2000: Lance Klusener Snatches the Game Away from Kiwis

Before Klusener took the game away from the Kiwis, the former were reeling at 189 for 7 at one point. But from there on, the Proteas took the attack to New Zealand bowlers. Earlier in the day, the Kiwis struck a decent 256/9, largely due to the efforts of Roger Twose, who scored his only hundred in ODI cricket. He was ably supported by Chris Cairns (84), and the duo together strung a partnership of 150 runs.
As far as the series is concerned, the Kiwis were convincingly beaten 5-0.
