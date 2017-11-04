Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
4th November 2000: Lance Klusener Snatches the Game Away from Kiwis

Cricketnext | Updated: November 4, 2017, 3:57 PM IST
A file photo of Lance Klusener. (AFP)

New Delhi: This day will be remembered for the heroics of South-Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener, who alone, snatched win from the jaws of loss, against New Zealand, in the 6th ODI of the series in Cape Town. Klusener smashed 59 runs from just 42 deliveries, that included two fours from the last two balls. Other stars for the Proteas was Jonty Rhodes, who added 69 runs to the team total.

Before Klusener took the game away from the Kiwis, the former were reeling at 189 for 7 at one point. But from there on, the Proteas took the attack to New Zealand bowlers. Earlier in the day, the Kiwis struck a decent 256/9, largely due to the efforts of Roger Twose, who scored his only hundred in ODI cricket. He was ably supported by Chris Cairns (84), and the duo together strung a partnership of 150 runs.

As far as the series is concerned, the Kiwis were convincingly beaten 5-0.
First Published: November 4, 2017, 3:57 PM IST

