Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

5th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Reminds World of Sharjah Carnage

Cricketnext | Updated: November 5, 2017, 5:31 PM IST
5th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Reminds World of Sharjah Carnage

Sachin Tendulkar during his innings of 175 runs against Australia. (AFP)

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar has played many a great innings in his long and illustrious career, but there a some that have made a special place in fans' hearts. It was the late 2000s and ODI cricket was going through a transformation. Targets of in excess of 300, in fact 350, were not considered chaseable.

India were playing Australia at Hyderabad, in the fifth and final ODI of the series. The Aussies had put up daunting total of 350/4. Shaun Marsh smacked a brilliant 112, well-supported by opener Shane Watson, who chipped in with 93 runs. Cameron White ended the innings with a quick fire 57 runs.

India had a great start and Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar added 66 for the first wicket. The latter though, looked in sublime form and was smashing bowlers all over the park. His innings was reminiscent of the Sachin of 90s, when the batsman would alone take away the matches from the opposition.

The India great scored magnificent 175 runs from just 141 balls. This was perhaps his best innings till date, but unfortunately, wasn't good enough to take India to the finish line. The hosts fell tantalisingly close to the Aussie score, as their innings folded for 347 runs. Other major contributor in the match was Suresh Raina, who scored 59 runs, from as many deliveries.

The match will also be special because Sachin crossed the 17,000 run barrier in ODI cricket, the first player to achieve this feat.
From The ArchivesIndia vs Australiasachin tendulkar
First Published: November 5, 2017, 5:31 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking