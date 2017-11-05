5th November 2009: Sachin Tendulkar Reminds World of Sharjah Carnage

India were playing Australia at Hyderabad, in the fifth and final ODI of the series. The Aussies had put up daunting total of 350/4. Shaun Marsh smacked a brilliant 112, well-supported by opener Shane Watson, who chipped in with 93 runs. Cameron White ended the innings with a quick fire 57 runs.
India had a great start and Virender Sehwag and Tendulkar added 66 for the first wicket. The latter though, looked in sublime form and was smashing bowlers all over the park. His innings was reminiscent of the Sachin of 90s, when the batsman would alone take away the matches from the opposition.
The India great scored magnificent 175 runs from just 141 balls. This was perhaps his best innings till date, but unfortunately, wasn't good enough to take India to the finish line. The hosts fell tantalisingly close to the Aussie score, as their innings folded for 347 runs. Other major contributor in the match was Suresh Raina, who scored 59 runs, from as many deliveries.
The match will also be special because Sachin crossed the 17,000 run barrier in ODI cricket, the first player to achieve this feat.
First Published: November 5, 2017, 5:31 PM IST