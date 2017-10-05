Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

5th October 2010: Of Laxman's Genius and Ishant's 'Dead Bat'

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
5th October 2010: Of Laxman's Genius and Ishant's 'Dead Bat'

VVS Laxman and Pragyan Ojha celebrate after the victory. (Twitter/VVS Laxman)

Another India-Australia thriller with VVS Laxman carrying the bat as India defeated Australia by 1 wicket in most stunning of circumstances.

Batting first, Australia guided by Shane Watson's ton and Tim Paine's fighting 92 scored 428.

In reply, India scored 405, with Tendulkar and Raina scoring 98 and 86 respectively. Mitchell Johnson starred with the ball, ending with figures of 5/64.

Australia had a crucial 23 run lead, but could only manage 192 in their second innings, setting India a target of 216.



India were struggling at 124/8 and it seemed Ricky Ponting would finally get his elusive victory on Indian soil, but then Ishant Sharma and VVS Laxman came together to stitch a 81-run partnership.

Ishant faced 92-balls for his 31-runs and had answers to everything that the Aussies threw at him

But there seemed to be another twist in the tale, as he was dismissed with 11 runs still required.

Laxman was battling a major back problem and using a runner, at one point there was all sorts of confusion, with Laxman shouting his lung out at Pragyan Ojha.

But in the end, it was Ojha who scored the winning runs, as India completed another memorable victory over the Aussies.
From The ArchiveFrom The ArchivesIndia-Australiaishant sharmarainaTendulkarvvs laxman
First Published: October 5, 2017, 4:10 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking