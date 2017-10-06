Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
6th October 2013: Mumbai Indians Pocket Their Second Champions League Title

Cricketnext | Updated: October 6, 2017, 2:51 PM IST
Photo credit: BCCI

New Delhi: This was a landmark year for Indian Premier league franchise, Mumbai Indians. After winning the IPL title in style first, Mumbai Indians imposed their authority on the world by winning their second Champions League trophy. They were up against another IPL team, Rajasthan Royals at Delhi.

It was Mumbai who batted first and posted a brilliant 202-runs in the pressure final game. The star of the innings were skipper Rohit Sharma and Glen Maxwel, who blasted 30-odd runs in almost half number of deliveries. There was only one notable performance from Rajasthan's bowling department—Pravin Tambe, who bagged two wickets giving away just 19 runs.

The battle was half won for Mumbai after the first innings. But Ajinkya Rahane (65) and Sanju Samson (60) had a 109-run partnership that gave their opposition a mini-scare. Apart from that there was no real resistance from the Royals. Harbhajan Singh was the star with the ball as he picked up 4 crucial wickets to break the back of the opposition. Rajasthan could only manage 169 runs, and were bundled out in 18.5 overs.
