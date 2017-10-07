Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
7th October 2004: Clarke Scores Memorable Debut Ton in Bangalore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2017, 4:35 PM IST
Debutant Australian batsman Michael Clarke (R) is congratulated by his captain Adam Gilchrist after scoring a century on the second day of the first Test against India at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bangalore 07 October 2004. AFP PHOTO/Indranil MUKHERJEE. / AFP PHOTO / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Michael Clarke announced himself to the world as he went onto score a memorable debut ton at Bangalore against India.

Playing a debut Test away against India is never an easy task, but Clarke looked at ease against the spin attack which had Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Clarke used his feet, not allowing the spinners to settle and played his natural game, scoring 151 off just 248 balls.

Famous cricket writer Peter Roebuck described the innings as, "Not that the assault was reckless," he added. "Indeed the control was impressive. Clarke calculated the risks and took his brains with him down the track. Of course he need a bit of luck, was plumb in front in the nineties, but few begrudged him his hundred. And everyone except his weary foes celebrated with him and his tearful family when he reached three figures. After all, he had advanced both the match and the game."

Australia went onto win the game and take a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

They eventually won the series 2-1, winning the Test in Nagpur before losing in Mumbai.

This was the series in which Australia eventually went onto conquer the 'final frontier.'
First Published: October 7, 2017, 4:35 PM IST

