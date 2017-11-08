8th November 1987: Border Leads Australia to Their First World Cup Triumph

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, with opener David Boon leading from the front as he smashed 75 off 125 balls.
Many Australian batsmen got starts but no one scored big, Geoff Marsh (24), Dean Jones (33) and Allan Border (31) were all among runs but it took a late surge led by Mike Veletta, who scored an unbeaten 45 off just 31 balls to help the Aussies cross 250.
For England, Eddie Hemmings was the pick of the bowlers, as he ended with figures of 2/48. Australia ended on 253/5 after their 50 overs.
England lost Tim Robinson early, but Graham Gooch then built a solid 65-run partnership with Bill Athey.
Gooch was dismissed for 35, but skipper Mike Gatting joined Athey in the middle, and at one stage it seemed England would cruise home.
Gatting, who was one of the most technically correct batsman and was not a known risk taker, had what can now be called a 'brain fade' as he tried to reverse sweep Allan Border, but could only manage a top edge which was comfortably taken by keeper Greg Dyer.
That proved to be a turning point in the match, as Australia capitalised on the breakthrough and never allowed England to come back into the match.
Allan Lamb did make 45, but in the end England fell 7 runs short, and Australia began their era of World domination.
First Published: November 8, 2017, 5:24 PM IST