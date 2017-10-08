8th October 1987: When Miandad Welcomed Cup in Style

Still in nascent stages, Sri Lanka weren't really a force to reckon with in the 1980s, but certainly were good enough to spring a few surprises. This is exactly what transpired in the match. After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat first. The hosts had a great day with the bat as Rameez Raja and Javed Miandad piled on the misery on the opposition bowlers. In fact Miandad went on to score a hundred too, that took him past 4000 ODI runs. This took their total to 267/6.
In reply, Sri Lanka kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But there was one man who was holding the fort for them—Roshan Mahanama. The opener scored a gritty 89-runs and got good support from young Aravinda De Silva (42). But that effort from the Lankan side just wasn't enough on the day, as they fell short by a mere 15-runs.
This match will also be remembered for a fiery spell by Wasim Akram, who picked up two crucial wickets, and more than that, bowled with a lot of heart. That match perhaps, was the start of all the mania surrounding cricket in the Sub-continent.
