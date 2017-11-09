9th November 1985: When Hadlee's Nine-for Wrecked Aussies

However, there was one particular match, where Hadlee shone the brightest, on his way to entering the record books. In the first Test of New Zealand's tour of Australia, Hadlee scalped nine-wickets in an innings at Brisbane to guide the visitors to an innings and 41 runs win.
Kepler Wessels (70) was the only batman for Australia to cross the 50-run mark for the hosts as they were bundled out for just 179. Hadlee starred for the visitors in the first innings as he ran through the Aussie line-up by picking up nine wickets.
Hadlee could have become the second player after Jim Laker to scalp 10 wickets in an innings but Vaughan Brown picked his maiden Test wicket when he removed Geoff Lawson. Hadlee had a hand in this dismissal as well as he picked up a great running catch to dismiss Lawson.
Martin Crowe and John Reid then slammed majestic centuries to power the Kiwis to 553/7d in their first innings. While, Hadlee also chipped in with a 45-ball 54.
In Australia's second innings, Allan Border and Greg Matthews slammed centuries each but even after that, the hosts fell short of New Zealand's first innings score by 41 runs, as they were bundled out for 333.
