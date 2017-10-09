9th October 1987: Sidhu Produces Magical Innings Against Aussies

The match was played in Madras, and the Kangaroos were put into bat by India captain Kapil Dev. The Aussies made the most of this opportunity and smashed a brilliant 270 runs in their allotted 50 overs. A major chunk of runs was scored by limited-overs specialist Geoff Marsh, who scored a 110. The other Aussie opener, David Boon too came up with a quick-fire 49 runs.
But the match will mostly be remembered for debutant Navjot Singh Sidhu's heroics. Coming in to bat at no 3, Sidhu came up with a blistering knock of 73 runs. That's not it. His innings included a whopping 5 sixes. But unfortunately, that effort didn't prove to be enough for the Indians as they fell short tantalisingly close to the target.
India lost the match by a solitary run, which is the smallest margin of victory till now in a World Cup match.
