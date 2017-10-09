Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

9th October 1987: Sidhu Produces Magical Innings Against Aussies

Cricketnext | Updated: October 9, 2017, 4:00 PM IST
9th October 1987: Sidhu Produces Magical Innings Against Aussies

A file photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu. (AFP)

New Delhi: It was still early days in the World Cup, and India and Australia were playing their first match of the tournament. India were the team to beat coming into the tournament, as they had established themselves as a superior ODI team in the recent few years. Australia, on the other side, under Alan Border had a young and unpredictable team.

The match was played in Madras, and the Kangaroos were put into bat by India captain Kapil Dev. The Aussies made the most of this opportunity and smashed a brilliant 270 runs in their allotted 50 overs. A major chunk of runs was scored by limited-overs specialist Geoff Marsh, who scored a 110. The other Aussie opener, David Boon too came up with a quick-fire 49 runs.

But the match will mostly be remembered for debutant Navjot Singh Sidhu's heroics. Coming in to bat at no 3, Sidhu came up with a blistering knock of 73 runs. That's not it. His innings included a whopping 5 sixes. But unfortunately, that effort didn't prove to be enough for the Indians as they fell short tantalisingly close to the target.

India lost the match by a solitary run, which is the smallest margin of victory till now in a World Cup match.
From The ArchiveGeoff MarshIndia vs AustraliaNavjot Sngh Sidhu
First Published: October 9, 2017, 4:00 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking