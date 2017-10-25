Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
A Drink With Mark Taylor Landed Steve Smith Captaincy Job

October 25, 2017
Steve Smith.

New Delhi: Steven Smith has been Australia's most consistent batsman in the past three years, and has churned in performances for his team day in and day out. His performance has exceeded expectations ever since he assumed the role of captain in 2014, after Michael Clarke got injured.

The Aussie skipper has revealed that the captaincy came to him in the most unexpected manner, in a bar. It was when Mark Taylor, member of Cricket Australia, Brad Haddin and Smith went out for a drink after the Adelaide Oval Test, and the suggestion was made by Haddin.

Formally the decision was taken when Cricket Australia’s board ratified the recommendation from chairman of selectors Rod Marsh that Smith be appointed ahead of vice-captain Haddin.

Haddin had suggested that CA look into the future and consider Smith's name for the job. That came in as a big surprise for Taylor and Smith, both. All this has been revealed in his autobiography, 'The Journey'.

"Don't you want to do it then?' he (Taylor) said to Brad with a smile, perhaps thinking he was joking," Smith wrote as per cricket.com.au. 'Are you serious?' said Mark, and then he turned to me and said: 'are you ready?'.

"I had absolutely no doubts that I was and said so, and with that Mark said, 'I'll go and make some calls then'." Smith received the call from Marsh the following morning, confirming the gears were in motion and he would become Australia's 45th Test captain.

The next week, he received his captain's blazer from Taylor and led Australia to victory over India at the Gabba, while also making hundreds in his first three Tests in charge. Smith revisits several key moments in his Test career in the book, both good and bad, while he details four big goals on his cricket bucket list. He also expresses his desire to win both the Ashes and one-day World Cup in 2019, with England hosting both major events.
October 25, 2017

