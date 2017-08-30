Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Aairah Gives Virat Kohli a Run for his Money on the Dance Floor

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
Aairah Gives Virat Kohli a Run for his Money on the Dance Floor

(Courtesy: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami might be back in India with his family after the BCCI decided to rest him for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, but his daughter is hogging the limelight after Shami posted a video of daughter Aairah dancing with India skipper Virat Kohli after the team completed a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.

Taking to Twitter, Shami posted a video which read: “Aairah dance with virat after 3-0 victory 👌👌 @ICC @BCCI @imVkohli.”




Earlier, Shami sounded ecstatic after his team’s historic 3-0 Test whitewash of Sri Lanka, saying the team is eager to continue their rich vein of form going into the One-Day International (ODI) series.

Shami had a total haul of 10 wickets to become the leading pacer in India's resounding win in the three-Test series.

"It's very good to win such a rare series. We will look to continuing the momentum and perform well. It's a team effort and we work in a unit. We are like a family and enjoy each other's success," Shami said.

India consolidated their position atop the ICC Test rankings, 15 points clear of second placed South Africa.

"There's a good understanding among us. We know each other's strengths," Shami said.

Speaking about coach Ravi Shastri, the Bengal pacer added: "I've already said the support staff and the team unit is one of the best."

Shami, who has been given rest looking into the hectic calendar ahead, said: "I try to give my 100 per cent and work on my strength which is swing and bowling reverse. But at the moment, I will spend time with my family and take rest. Then I will start practice."
India vs Sri Lanka 2017mohammed shamiMohammed Shami DaughterOff The FieldRavi Shastrivirat kohli
First Published: August 30, 2017, 11:22 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking