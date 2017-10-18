Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

AB de Villers Now Has Eight Out of Ten Fastest Tons for Proteas

Cricketnext | Updated: October 18, 2017, 5:52 PM IST
AB de Villers Now Has Eight Out of Ten Fastest Tons for Proteas

AB de Villiers. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Most call him Superhuman, while the rest know him as AB de Villiers. South Africa batting's mainstay de Villiers, has many a record to his name, but then there are some, that nobody is going to come close to break. One of such records is—the right-hand batsman has eight out of 10 fastest hundreds for South Africa in ODIs. This just shows total dominance of the batsman, as far as scoring runs at the speed of knots is concerned.

ABD, coincidentally owns the world record for fastest century in ODIs too, a milestone he reached against the West Indies in 2015. On Wednesday too, in the match against Bangladesh at Paarl, he was in sublime form and smashed the century in just 68 balls.

Other batsmen to feature in the list are Mark Boucher, who hit a 44-ball ton against Zimbabwe in 2006, and David Miller's century in 69-balls against Australia in 2016.

As far as match is concerned, de Villiers came in at a time when South Africa were in trouble at 90/2. He strung a 136-run partnership with opening batsman Hashim Amla. Though Amla departed for 85, ABD finished on 176 runs. Also this is his highest score in an ODI.

Here is the full-list of the ten fastest tons for South Africa in ODIs:

31 balls by AB de Villiers v WI, 2015

44 balls by Mark Boucher v ZIM, 2006

52 balls by AB de Villiers v WI, 2015

57 balls by AB de Villiers v IND, 2015

58 balls by AB de Villiers v IND, 2010

66 balls by AB de Villiers v SL, 2014

68 balls by AB de Villiers v BAN, 2017

69 balls by David Miller v AUS, 2016

72 balls by AB de Villiers v ZIM, 2010

73 balls by AB de Villiers v IND, 2015
AB de VilliersDavid Millermark boucherSA vs Ban 2017South Africa vs Bangladesh 2017
First Published: October 18, 2017, 5:04 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking