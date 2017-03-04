India vs Australia: Abhinav Mukund Fails to Justify Test Return After 5 years

Abhinav Mukund. (Image credit: PTI)
New Delhi: India opener Abhinav Mukund donned the India jersey after almost five-and-a-half years — having last played in July 2011 — but couldn't justify his comeback to the national team.
The Tamil Nadu batsman was dismissed for a duck at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Australia pacer Mitchell Starc removed him with a low full toss on his legs.
Mukund's last Test was against England in 2011 in Nottingham. He had scores of 0 and 3 runs in the two innings in a match which India lost by a massive 319 runs.
His highest score of 62 runs came against West Indies in 2011 at Windsor Park in Dominica.
Mukund was given a chance after India's regular opening batsman Murali Vijay was ruled out due to a shoulder injury.
Vijay sustained the injury while diving on an outstretched arm during the opening Test match in Pune, which India lost by a massive 333 runs.
Mukund was included in India 'A' squad for the warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of the one-off Test against the neighbours and managed to score just 16 runs in the warm-up match. Mukund didn't find a place in the Test against Bangladesh as regular openers Vijay and KL Rahul got the go ahead from the management.
