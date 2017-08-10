Abhinav Mukund Hits Out, Says Fair Isn't The Only Handsome

His post on Twitter read: “This is an issue I have wanted to address for a while now. Finally got the chance to put it down. I hope this can result in a change in our mindsets ! #Fairisnttheonlyhandsome.”
The message read: Dear friends and followers,
I have been playing cricket since the age of 10 ano i have gradually cllmbed up the ladder to where i am right now. It is an honour to get the chance to represent the country at the highest level.
I am writing today nor to garner sympathy or attention but... with the hope to change the mindset of people on an issue I feel strongly about.
I have been travelllng a lot within and outside our country since I was 15. Ever since I was young, people's obsession with my skln colour has always been a mystery to me any one who follows cricket would understand the obvious. I have played and trained day in and day out in the sun and not once have I regretted the fact that I have tanned or lost a couple of shades. It is simply because I love what I do and I have been able to achieve certain things only because I have spent hours outdoors. I come from Chennai probably ons of the hottest places in our country and I have gladly spent most of my adult life in the cricket ground.
I have been subject to a lot of name calling and I have laughed and shrugged it off because I had bigger goals! Affected young, I toughened up because this was never something that would pull me down. There were many times when I chose not to dignify these insults with responses. Today I am speaking up. Not just for me. But for many from our country who experience ridicule based on the colour of one's skin. Obviously, with the rise of social media it has gone to a magnitude that I see people hurling abuses left, right and centre at something I have absolutely no control over!
Fair isn't the only lovely or hanosome guys!
Stay true. Stay focussed. Be comfortable in your own skin.
Abhinav Mukund
August 9, 2017
He went on to add: “Guys please don't turn this into something else,it has absolutely no connection to anyone in the team. It is mainly targeted at people who have been posting abuses about colour and saying absolutely derogatory things about the tone of my skin. That s all ! Please don't turn this into something political,I just wanted to make a positive statement hoping to make a change. That s all.”
Meanwhile, having enjoyed a couple of days off the field after winning the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead with it, Virat Kohli and his boys are back on the field sweating it out as the boys prepare for the third Test of the three-match series, starting in Pallekele on August 12.
Having thrashed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Sunday, Virat Kohli and his boys enjoyed Monday morning by bonding in the pool. The Test was supposed to finish on Monday, but the Indians wrapped it up on Sunday itself with a day to spare.
The writing was always on the wall coming into the fourth day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka on a Sinhalese Sports Club wicket which was expected to play unpredictably. And it took Virat Kohli and his boys four hours and 35 minutes to wrap up the Lankan innings on the penultimate day to win the match by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. As expected, it was once again Ravindra Jadeja who wreaked havoc on the fourth afternoon.
Not only did Jadeja finish with his ninth five-wicket haul in an innings, but it was also his second five-for outside India. It was only poetic justice that he was handed the Man of the Match award for finishing with 7 wickets in the game and 70 crucial runs in India’s only innings in the second Test.
Kohli said that the boys have developed a habit of winning, irrespective of geographical boundaries, and it is hungry to extend the consistent run. India on Sunday defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It means India have already retained the series that they won here 2-1 in 2015, and now have a chance to complete an overseas whitewash.
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been named as replacement for Jadeja after the all-rounder was suspended from the third Test against Sri Lanka. While Kuldeep Yadav is a certainty in the playing XI for the final Test match, the team management wanted to keep a cover for the young bowler.
Abhinav MukundIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017kl rahulKuldeep YadavOff The FieldR AshwinRavindra Jadejashikhar dhawanvirat kohli
First Published: August 10, 2017, 8:51 PM IST