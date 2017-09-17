Ravichandran Ashwin: Ace Off Spinner Turns 31

Ashwin who replaced Harbhajan Singh eventually as the country’s lead spinner, began his Test career in excellent fashion when he took 9 wickets on debut against West Indies, and completed the series with a Test century as well.
Not just cricket, a champ at "carrom" too!😉 Happy birthday, @ashwinravi99! Hope you are enjoying your county stint! pic.twitter.com/na7njlOCJh— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2017
Ashwin, well known for his straight talking ways is in contention to be selected for the next one day international series against New Zealand, but is all but sure to play the next Test series against Sri Lanka when they visit.
Here's wishing #TeamIndia member @ashwinravi99 a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayAsh pic.twitter.com/I6xEZrwWTJ— BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2017
Social media has been filled with messages for the spinner, and one hopes that, the third player to take a seven for and score a century in the same Test match is back in action for the Men in Blue sooner than later.
Over the years Ashwin has become a colossus in Test cricket, as his wicket-taking exploits have ensured that he became the fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in cricket's longest format and is on the verge of completing the milestone of 300 wickets ahead of any other bowler as well.
First Published: September 17, 2017, 4:10 PM IST