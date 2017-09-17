Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ace Off Spinner Turns 31

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 17, 2017, 4:20 PM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin: Ace Off Spinner Turns 31

R Ashwin (Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin who was born on September 17th, might presently not be a part of the Indian team who are playing Australia in his hometown Chennai because he is currently being rested and currently in England playing County Cricket for Worcestershire, for whom he took three wickets on his debut.

Ashwin who replaced Harbhajan Singh eventually as the country’s lead spinner, began his Test career in excellent fashion when he took 9 wickets on debut against West Indies, and completed the series with a Test century as well.



Ashwin, well known for his straight talking ways is in contention to be selected for the next one day international series against New Zealand, but is all but sure to play the next Test series against Sri Lanka when they visit.




Social media has been filled with messages for the spinner, and one hopes that, the third player to take a seven for and score a century in the same Test match is back in action for the Men in Blue sooner than later.

Over the years Ashwin has become a colossus in Test cricket, as his wicket-taking exploits have ensured that he became the fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in cricket's longest format and is on the verge of completing the milestone of 300 wickets ahead of any other bowler as well.
Happy Birthday Ashwinindian cricketR AshwinRavichandran Ashwin
First Published: September 17, 2017, 4:10 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking