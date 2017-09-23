Adam Voges Backs Steve Finn to Shine in Ashes

Finn returned his best bowling figures at Lord's of 8/79 to help sweep Middlesex to a vital Championship win over Lancashire prompting Voges to promote the pacer's Ashes claims.
Voges, who last played for Australia in a Test in November 2016, said Finn is finding his best form at just the right time.
"(Steven) Finn bowled as well as I've ever seen him bowl in a game of cricket," Voges was quoted as saying by ecb.co.uk.
"We were two bowlers down with Toby Roland-Jones and Ollie Rayner off the park with side strains, so for Finny to stand up and lead our attack the way he did was magnificent. He had rhythm, his pace was up, and his areas were good.
Finn is hopeful of a call-up to the English side after taking his first five-wicket haul in the domestic championship in three years.
"I felt that I bowled consistently and that my pace was there for most of this game. I'm content with where my game's at so it's really up to the selectors now to see who goes Down Under," the pacer said.
England travel to Australia in November for five Tests and as many One-day Internationals (ODI), followed by a T20 tri-nation series involving New Zealand and Australia in February.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 9:35 AM IST