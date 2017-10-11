Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Adam Zampa Recounts Bus Attack 'Scare' as Police Arrest Two in Guwahati

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 11, 2017, 3:34 PM IST
Australia in action in Guwahati on Tuesday. (AP Image)

New Delhi: Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is disappointed that despite getting to host an international match after seven years, the Assam Cricket Association failed to keep a tight check on security and a stone was thrown at the Australian team bus as they neared the team hotel after a comprehensive win over India in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Zampa said that such episodes leave a bad taste and spoils the overall impression despite India having some of the best fans in the world. He said that the security personnel helped restore calmness after the players were left ‘scared’.

"I had my headphones on quite loud and was looking towards the other side of the bus," Zampa said. "I just heard this loud bang. It was a pretty scary five seconds or so. Our security guard mentioned quite quickly that it might have been a rock. It was a pretty scary incident. You never want those things to happen. It was disappointing.

"I think everyone was alright. I think after what happened in Bangladesh with the rock as well, no one was too rattled. It was dealt with quite well, I think. The Indian fans are so great to us, which is one of the reasons why it's so hard to travel here. They're so loud, they love cricket and they're so passionate about it. Guwahati doesn't get much cricket as it is so for one person to do that and to spoil it for the rest of the Indian fans, it's pretty disappointing," he said.

According to reports, there was an increase in security personnel manning the route from Australia’s team hotel to the airport. "The police have already arrested two persons and are investigating into the matter," ACA secretary Pradip Buragohain said.

Earlier, opener Aaron Finch had tweeted: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"




In fact, India spinner R Ashwin too did not like the behavior and asked the fans to behave more responsibly with guests.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote: “We are a country that treats ours guests with great respect and hospitality. The stone thrown at the Aussie team bus shows us in bad light, let's all act more responsibly. A vast majority of us are capable of that.🙏”







Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the attack and said that anti-social elements were behind the attack and that the culprits would be put behind bars soon. MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma also apologised to the Australian team and promised to punish the guilty.
First Published: October 11, 2017, 3:33 PM IST

