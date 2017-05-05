Adil Rashid Picks Five As England Thump Ireland By 7 Wickets

(Getty Images)

Bristol: Adil Rashid took the second-best figures by an England spinner in a one-day international as Ireland collapsed to 126 all out at Bristol on Friday.

Leg-spinner Rashid's haul of five for 27 in eight overs left Ireland facing a humiliating defeat in their first ODI against England in England.

His return was second only to that of off-spinner Vic Marks's five for 20, against New Zealand at Wellington in 1984, by a specialist England slow bowler at this level.

Ireland were making steady progress at 81 for two but lost their last eight wickets for 45 runs as they were dismissed with a mammoth 17 overs to spare.

Andrew Balbirnie top-scored with 30 in an innings where only openers Paul Stirling and Ed Joyce also managed 20 or more.

Yet after Ireland captain William Porterfield won the toss, English county batsmen Joyce (Sussex) and Stirling (Middlesex) made a solid start.

Stirling flat-batted David Willey down the ground -- one of three fours off successive deliveries from the left-arm paceman.

But Stirling was less comfortable against the extra pace of Mark Wood and the Durham quick bowled him middle stump to end an innings where all of Stirling's runs came via five fours.

Ireland were now 40 for one in the sixth over.

That soon became 46 for two off seven when left-hander Joyce (23) was lbw trying to turn Willey off his pads.

A third-wicket stand of 35 between Porterfield and Balbirnie followed but there was no stopping the collapse once it started.

Balbirnie's loose edge off Jake Ball was well caught by Sam Billings, keeping wicket instead of Test gloveman Jonny Bairstow, going to his right.

Warwickshire batsman Porterfield's sluggish 13 off 45 balls ended when he tamely chipped part-time off-spinner and England Test captain Joe Root's second ball to mid-off.

Gary Wilson (one) was then lbw to Rashid to leave Ireland 93 for five.

Six years ago Kevin O'Brien rescued Ireland from a similarly dire position of 111 for five with the fastest ever World Cup hundred as his blistering innings of 113 set up a memorable win over England in Bangalore.

But he has come nowhere near those heights since and he was lbw for four, failing to pick Rashid's googly.

His exit left Ireland 104 for six and when Rashid had Tim Murtagh caught in the deep, the visitors were all out in exactly 33 overs.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 7:20 PM IST