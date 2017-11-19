Afghanistan Thrash Pakistan by 185 Runs to Lift U-19 Asia Cup

Fast bowler Mujeeb Zadran recorded figures of 5/13 as Pakistan were dismissed for paltry 63, while chasing 249 to win.
Zadran dismissed both the openers - Mohammad Arif (4) and Omair Yousuf (0) - inside the first five overs to leave Pakistan struggling 11 for 2. They could never recover from that position despite a brave innings from Mohammad Taha.
Taha hung around for 38 deliveries, scoring 19, but failed to find any support. Qais Ahmad ended Taha's resistance.
It all went downhill soon for them and Pakistan could only manage to play out just 22.1 overs. Interestingly, Afghanistan had dismissed Pakistan for 57 in the league match earlier.
Earlier, the platform was set by the century from Ikram Ali Khil. Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 40 while his partner Ibrahim Zadran made 36. It was crucial for Khil to carry on as Afghanistan suffered a late collapse.
Khil added 69 for the third wicket along with Darwish Rasool, who contributed just 18. It was Khil's innings that lifted the side to a fighting total before the bowlers delivered for Afghanistan.
Brief scores: Afghanistan 248/7 in 50 overs (Ikram Ali Khil 107; Muhammad Musa 3-46) beat Pakistan 63 in 22.1 overs (Mujeeb Zadran 5-13) by 185 runs.
First Published: November 19, 2017, 2:32 PM IST