After ODIs, Chris Gayle Eyes Test Return

Cricketnext | Updated: September 17, 2017, 6:08 PM IST
A file photo of Chris Gayle during his test-playing days

New Delhi: With the stand-off between West Indies players and cricket board ending, swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle has hinted at a possible return to Test cricket.

Gayle has not represented the Windies in the longest format of the game since 2014, and has remained part of the their powerhouse T20 team, winning the World Twenty20 last year, and will make his first one-day international appearance since March 2015 in the upcoming series with England.

He goes into the opening game at Old Trafford in good form having made 40 from 21 deliveries in their 20-over win over Eoin Morgan’s side at Durham on Saturday, having become the first man to hit 100 T20i sixes in the process, and Gayle’s desire for more landmark moments could prompt a Test return.

“Sometimes [I miss Tests],” he told Sky Sports. “I am looking forward to that as well.

“Maybe next year I’ll try to take that challenge up. I’ll see what happens. I’m looking forward to the 50-over [matches] because it’s been two years since I played a 50-over game. That’s more important, I’m looking forward to that,” he concluded.
