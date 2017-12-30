Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen Lashes Out at Emirates Airlines

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 30, 2017, 3:35 PM IST
After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen Lashes Out at Emirates Airlines

Kevin Pietersen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

New Delhi: Emirates Airlines' tryst with high-profile customers continues as after India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan had lashed out at them, English superstar Kevin Pietersen has also taken to social media to slam the airlines.

While travelling from United Kingdom to Melbourne via Dubai, KP's luggage was allegedly misplaced by the airlines and according to him, he was left with now clothes to wear for his commentary commitments in the Big Bash League.

KP's post read: "1. YOU FORGET TO PICK ME UP FOR MY FLIGHT. 2. YOU’VE JUST LEFT ALL MY LUGGAGE IN DUBAI. How do I work on international TV in a few hours with no clothes? 1st Class FULL paying passenger & PLATINUM member. @emirates @EmiratesSupport @Busta569"




With the help of Emirates, KP was finally able to get some clothes, which he revealed that in another tweet: "The @emirates credit card ran out when I went to the socks counter...! Gutted, but got some decent get up!"




Earlier, Dhawan in an angry, two part, tweet wrote - "Absolutely unprofessional from @emirates. Was on my way 2 SA with my fam & was told tht my wife and kids can't board the flight from Dubai to SA. Was asked to produce birth certificates & other documents fr my kids at the airport which we obviously didn't have at that moment."

"They are now at Dubai airport waiting for the documents to arrive. Why didn't @emirates notify about such a situation when we were boarding the plane from Mumbai? One of the emirates' employee was being rude for no reason at all."







Later, Emirates issued a statement, revealing the actual reason why Dhawan was stopped in Dubai.

"We note that the family was not able to continue their journey together as planned. We regret any inconvenience caused. However, since 1 June 2015, according to South African regulations, anyone travelling to the country with a minor under 18 needs to prove parenthood or guardianship – while adults travelling alone with their children need to show that they have the consent of their non-travelling partner. Like all airlines, we must comply with the laws of every country in which we operate and this is a shared responsibility with passengers, who are required to hold valid travel documents for all ountries on their itinerary," the statement read.



dhawanemiratesemirates airlinesKevin Pietersenpietersenshikhar dhawan
First Published: December 30, 2017, 3:34 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking