Ahmed Shehzad Fined for Misbehaving With Umpire

Ahmed Shehzad. (Getty Images)
Karachi: Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has been fined for misbehaving with an umpire during a domestic match.
The incident took place during a match between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) in the National One Day Cup when Shehzad reacted to the umpire's decision at the National Stadium in Karachi, the Dawn reported.
Following the reaction, match referee Anis ur Rehman reported the incident to the management. The management imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.
The fine comes as a huge dampner after the skipper had played a brilliant knock of 71 in a losing cause. SNGP went on to win the match by six wickets.
This isn't the first time that Shehzad has been punished on disciplinary grounds. Often compared to India's Virat Kohli as far as talent is concerned, behavioural issues have seen him being left out of the national team time and again.
He was also under the scanner during Pakistan's World Cup campaign Down Under in 2015 when former greats said that it was time Shehzad worked on his conduct or face an axe.