Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ahses 2017: Michael Hussey Believes That Moeen Ali's Place Is In Danger

Cricketnext | Updated: December 27, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
Ahses 2017: Michael Hussey Believes That Moeen Ali's Place Is In Danger

REUTERS/David Gray

New Delhi: England all-rounder Moeen Ali hasn't has the best of Ashes, and his place is the XI is already being questioned. The lower-order batsman has only managed to score 116 runs in the series so far, to go with three wickets. Ex-Aussie player Michael Hussey has indicated that England should look to include youngster Mason Crane in the scheme of things.

According to cricket.com.au, Hussey said, “If his role is to be a frontline spinner then his position is definitely in danger. But if he’s a batsman that can help out with the ball, he’d certainly like a few more runs but maybe he’s got a bit more rope.”

“In my mind, he’s a very good batsman who can help out with the ball. In good conditions like we have in Australia, he’s not going to run through a team and take five wickets,” added Hussey.

For the inclusion of Mason Crane, Hussey said, “There’s a bit of a sameness to their attack. I think having a top quality spinner in there, maybe a wrist spinner (would help).”

“I know it’s a gamble to bring in someone inexperienced like a Mason Crane, but you’ve got to get 20 wickets and if it’s the same type of bowling coming down at you all the time, the Australian batsmen will get used to it very easily. Finding a wicket-taking spinner would be handy,” he concluded.
Ashes 2017mason craneMicheal HusseyMoeen Ali
First Published: December 27, 2017, 5:38 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking