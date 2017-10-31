Rahane Joins Mumbai Squad as Shreyas Iyer Leaves for India Duty

Having missed the first few games, Rahane is available for the game against Odisha and is travelling to Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday to join the rest of the team. He posted a photo on Twitter which read: “Off to Bhubaneshwar🏏🏏#Ranjitrophy”
Iyer has been in top form and hit 57 and 138 in the only game he played for Mumbai this season — against Tamil Nadu.
The Indian selectors decided to bring in Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj for the T20I series against New Zealand. Speaking to the media after picking the squads, chief selector MSK Prasad also praised Shreyas Iyer for performing consistently across all formats.
"Shreyas Iyer has been prolific in all forms of the game, be it Tests, ODIs or T20s or IPL — name anything, he is performing. If we pick a player, we will give him an extended run and we will continue with him for some point and nurture him and see that he goes on to become successful,” he said.
First Published: October 31, 2017, 11:56 AM IST