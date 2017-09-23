India vs Australia 2017: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Sachin Tendulkar's Priceless Advice Ahead of Indore ODI

Speaking to the media ahead of India's third ODI against Australia in Indore, Rahane said Sachin asked him back himself and not think about the things that is not in his control.
"For four days, I did nets at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC in Mumbai). When I met him (Sachin), he said, "back your game. You will get opportunities sometimes and sometimes you won't. What's in your hands is your preparation. You should have right mindset. He did not say anything about my technique but spoke only on the mental aspect," Rahane revealed.
"He has played a lot against Australia and he mentioned what line and length they bowl. How to prepare for that. I have got confidence after talking to him," Rahane added.
Earlier, Rahane took to social media to post a picture of the two during his net session and his Twitter post read: "Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt".
Had a great net session. Thank you so much for your time and inspiring words paaji @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/3UP4Pv7tWr— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 12, 2017
In return, Sachin lauded Rahane and also wished him well for the upcoming series against World Champions Australia. Sachin's Twitter post read: "It’s always a pleasure to see you perform well for the country. My best wishes for the upcoming series!"
It’s always a pleasure to see you perform well for the country. My best wishes for the upcoming series! https://t.co/x5fFhzgwAC— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 14, 2017
Rahane has adjusted to his role as a stop-gap opener in ODIs and he does not want to dwell too much on his future in the format once first-choice opener Shikhar Dhawan is back from his sabbatical.
After getting 'Man of the Series' award in the West Indies, Rahane only got to play one game against Sri Lanka after Shikhar Dhawan left to attend his ailing mother.
"I don't think about the future. I do my best whenever I get my opportunities. That's what matters. I always think about staying in the present. When Shikhar comes back, we all don't know what's going to happen. For me, important thing is to give my all for the team," Rahane said during the pre-match press conference.
First Published: September 23, 2017, 6:11 PM IST