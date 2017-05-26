Ajit Agarkar Named Chief Selector of Mumbai Ranji Team

File image of Ajit Agarkar.

Former India Bowler and Mumbai Cricket Stalwart Ajit Agarkar was named as the chairman of the selection committee of Mumbai Cricket Association. Agarkar will head the selection committee for senior and U-23 teams. Apart from Agarkar, three others — Nilesh Kulkarni, Jatin Paranjape and Sunil More — will be part of the senior selection committee.

Agarkar, who was the captain of Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning campaign in 2012-13, will take over from Milind Rege. Besides Rege, two other members of the last year's committee, Nishit Shetty and Ravi Thakker, have given way for Nilesh Kulkarni and Sunil More. Jatin Paranjape is the lone survivor of the last year's committee.

“One thing our coach Ramakant Achrekar inculcated in us early on in our playing days was to put team first. And I can bet my life on it that we will continue it, even as selectors,” Agarkar was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Even during my playing days, the way in the Mumbai dressing room was to have a team which can serve you for a longer period. We will also try and spot talent that can serve Mumbai cricket, and hopefully Indian cricket, for years. There's enough talent in Mumbai, it's just about tapping the right talent.”

First Published: May 26, 2017, 10:40 PM IST