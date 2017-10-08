Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Alex Hales' Lawyer Says Charges Unlikely

AFP | Updated: October 8, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
Alex Hales' Lawyer Says Charges Unlikely

Photo Credit: Reuters

London: England batsman Alex Hales is unlikely to face charges for his involvement in the late-night row that could cost Ben Stokes his place on this year's Ashes tour.

Stokes may be sidelined for the trip to Australia after being arrested in the early hours of September 25 on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm during a night out in Bristol in September.

The all-rounder was released under investigation and Hales was with his England team-mate when they were involved in an altercation with several men.

After being interviewed by police, Hales was told he is not under investigation and his lawyer Ian Kelcey told the BBC he is not expecting the batsman to face further action.

Hales and Stokes were both stood down from international duty after footage of the incident came to light, with the pair missing England's final two one-day internationals against the West Indies.

Hales is not part of England's Test squad but, as one of the world's top limited-overs players, he will be in demand this winter.

The 28-year-old is due to play in South Africa's new Twenty20 league next month as well as a tournament in Sharjah in December, while he is also sure to attract suitors for Australia's Big Bash.
Alex Halesandrew straussashesAshes 2017Ben Stokesbig bashcricket australiaecbJoe Root
First Published: October 8, 2017, 10:52 AM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking