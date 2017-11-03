Ali, Finn Ruled Out for England's First Two Ashes Tour Matches

The pair will miss the warm-up games against Western Australia XI and Cricket Australia XI, after Ali suffered a side strain and Finn a knee injury.
Finn, who replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes in the touring squad, will be monitored by the England medical department and a further decision on his fitness will be made at that time.
Ali is expected to return to full fitness by mid-November ahead of their tour match in Towsnville starting Nov. 15.
The first of the five-test Ashes series against Australia starts in Brisbane on Nov. 23.
First Published: November 3, 2017, 7:17 PM IST