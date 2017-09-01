'Always a Pleasure Batting With You,' Kohli Heaps Praise on Rohit

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recollected their match-winning partnership for BCCI.tv as Kohli heaped praise on the Indian opener for doing the job in difficult conditions.
Both the players said that the conditions were difficult and they concentrated on watching the ball clearly, and running less between the wickets.
"We have played in these difficult conditions, it was very hot and humid. As discussed, we were just watching the ball clearly and not looking at the scoreboard. It's always a pleasure batting with you," Kohli said, reminiscing his knock.
Rohit also praised Kohli's leadership, but the skipper said that the team has made his job easier.
"It's been amazing to lead this team, the team is gelling well together. The hunger of all the guys is the reason we are doing so well. It makes my job easier as everything is done by the players.
Kohli praised the support staff too, saying their contribution has been massive in the team's progress.
"When I took over the captaincy in Australia in 2014, we were ranked no.7 and now we are no.1 with same group of people. They have gelled well with the team and everyone loves them. All the way down to Raghu, who along with Sanjay Bangar has taken our batting to next well. Arun Paaji with the bowling, and Sridhar with the fielding. Shastri bhai has been unlocking everyone's game and his motivational skills are on another level."
Rohit summed up the conversation by saying that the team is like a family who will stay together for many more years to come.
