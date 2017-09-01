Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

'Always a Pleasure Batting With You,' Kohli Heaps Praise on Rohit

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2017, 3:11 PM IST
'Always a Pleasure Batting With You,' Kohli Heaps Praise on Rohit

Virat Kohli in conversation with Rohit Sharma. (BCCI)

Virat Kohli was the star for India with the bat on Thursday as they romped home to another convincing 168-run win against Sri Lanka in the 4th one-day international.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli recollected their match-winning partnership for BCCI.tv as Kohli heaped praise on the Indian opener for doing the job in difficult conditions.

Both the players said that the conditions were difficult and they concentrated on watching the ball clearly, and running less between the wickets.

"We have played in these difficult conditions, it was very hot and humid. As discussed, we were just watching the ball clearly and not looking at the scoreboard. It's always a pleasure batting with you," Kohli said, reminiscing his knock.



Rohit also praised Kohli's leadership, but the skipper said that the team has made his job easier.

"It's been amazing to lead this team, the team is gelling well together. The hunger of all the guys is the reason we are doing so well. It makes my job easier as everything is done by the players.

Kohli praised the support staff too, saying their contribution has been massive in the team's progress.

"When I took over the captaincy in Australia in 2014, we were ranked no.7 and now we are no.1 with same group of people. They have gelled well with the team and everyone loves them. All the way down to Raghu, who along with Sanjay Bangar has taken our batting to next well. Arun Paaji with the bowling, and Sridhar with the fielding. Shastri bhai has been unlocking everyone's game and his motivational skills are on another level."

Rohit summed up the conversation by saying that the team is like a family who will stay together for many more years to come.
india odi winIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India-Sri Lanka ODI seriesrohit sharmavirat kohli
First Published: September 1, 2017, 3:11 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking