Ambati Rayudu Involved In A Fist Fight With Senior Citizen

According to reports, Rayudu was driving rashly and when the senior citizen pointed that out to the India cricketer, he lost his cool and started abusing him. Not just that, Rayudu also got down from his car and held the old man by the collar and was involved in a fist fight with him.
The entire episode was caught onto the camera by an onlooker who posted the video on social media for the world to see.
In the video, Rayudu can be seen abusing and hitting the senior citizen, who is also giving it back to the India cricketer. Rayudu was pacified by the youths present on the spot and then only he went back into his car and drove on.
"It is unfair on part of a learned cricketer to stoop to the level of manhandling a senior citizen," B Vijay — who released the video to the media — was quoted as saying by The Mirror.
Ambati Rayudu fight and abusive language with pedestrian.Not a sportsmanship behavior of Cricketer .Should be ashamed of himself! pic.twitter.com/tbQ2x2zyfN— Jagan Reddy (@jaganreddy85) August 31, 2017
Rayudu has so far played 34 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India and he was also part of the title-winning Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians in 2017.
First Published: August 31, 2017, 6:41 PM IST