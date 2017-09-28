Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ambidextrous Bumrah Bowls Left-handed During Training

Cricketnext | Updated: September 28, 2017, 6:24 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Image)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah, in the last couple of years has emerged as India's premier fast bowler in the limited overs format. The right-hander is famous for his death bowling, where he can literally bowl yorkers at will.

Though he was rested for the fourth ODI against Australia at Bangalore, he was seen sweating it out at a practise session prior to the start of the game, but with a twist. The 24-year-old was seen bowling left-handed, that was recorded by TV commentator Akash Chopra. The former India opener post the video on Instagram, saying, "Introducing left arm spin-seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah.... #AakashVani at #IndvAus #CricketLive #OnTheRoad."

In the ongoing series, India has an unassailable lead of 3-0. Virat Kohli's men have been in top form, in all the departments of the game.
First Published: September 28, 2017, 5:46 PM IST

