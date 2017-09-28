Ambidextrous Bumrah Bowls Left-handed During Training

Though he was rested for the fourth ODI against Australia at Bangalore, he was seen sweating it out at a practise session prior to the start of the game, but with a twist. The 24-year-old was seen bowling left-handed, that was recorded by TV commentator Akash Chopra. The former India opener post the video on Instagram, saying, "Introducing left arm spin-seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah.... #AakashVani at #IndvAus #CricketLive #OnTheRoad."
In the ongoing series, India has an unassailable lead of 3-0. Virat Kohli's men have been in top form, in all the departments of the game.
First Published: September 28, 2017, 5:46 PM IST