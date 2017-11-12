Amit Mishra Posts Photo of Smog-hit Lahli; Match Delayed

Mishra wrote in the tweet, "this is the condition today @ lahli. Hope we will get some play today."
As far as the match stands, Haryana are in a strong position, and eye a win against the Rajasthan side. Earlier, they had bowled out their opponents to take a 73-run lead. If Haryana do manage to win the match, it will be their first this season.
