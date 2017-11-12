Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Amit Mishra Posts Photo of Smog-hit Lahli; Match Delayed

Cricketnext | Updated: November 12, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
Amit Mishra standing at the Lahli stadium, which is covered with thick blanket of smog. (Twitter/ Amit Mishra)

New Delhi: While the NCR is battling the dense smog cover for the past few days, it has affected the Ranji Trophy proceedings as well. The smog has reached Lahli, Harayana as well, where Haryana are taking on Rajasthan. The start of the match has been delayed due to poor visibility, and Haryana captain Amit Mishra tweeted a photo of the same.

Mishra wrote in the tweet, "this is the condition today @ lahli. Hope we will get some play today."




As far as the match stands, Haryana are in a strong position, and eye a win against the Rajasthan side. Earlier, they had bowled out their opponents to take a 73-run lead. If Haryana do manage to win the match, it will be their first this season.
First Published: November 12, 2017, 11:24 AM IST

