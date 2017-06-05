Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Kohli & Boys After Win Over Pak

Getty Images

New Delhi: He is known to be an avid cricket fan and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was quick to applaud the spirited display of the Indian players in the much-awaited blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Birmingham on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan wrote: “T 2445 - And CONGRATULATIONS INDIA .. !! beat Pak in CL cricket by huge margin .. great to see all performing good !!”

An all-round performance by the Men in Blue ensured they continued their good record against Pakistan in ICC tournaments as they defeated the arch rivals by 124 runs in a rain-curtailed match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The fortunes changed in the match just like the weather at Birmingham and it was Virat Kohli and his boys who came out shining just like the sun over Edgbaston at the end of what can be termed as a one-sided contest.

Sarfraz Ahmed's calculated decision to bowl first — keeping the chances of rain in mind — backfired as India posted a total in excess of 300 as all four of their top order batsmen scored half-centuries.

The already stiff target became even more tough for Pakistan as a third lengthy rain interval meant they had to score 289 runs in 41 overs to win the match. Pakistan were never in the chase as their openers made a sluggish start in the face of some disciplined bowling by the Indian pacers.

Ahmed Shehzad's agony was ended in the 9th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he trapped the right-hander plumb in front of the wicket. The highly-rated Babar Azam also departed early, after Ravindra Jadeja took a sharp catch at backward point off the bowling of Umesh Yadav in the 13th over of the innings.

Azhar Ali survived a dropped chance to make his way to a half-century, but his innings never had the fire needed by Pakistan at the top of the order to chase down the big total. He was sent back by Ravindra Jadeja for 50.

The match thereafter lost intensity as Pakistan's batsmen hardly posed any threat to India, with the asking rate going up almost after every over. Pakistan's innings came to a close in the 34th over as the injured Wahab Riaz didn't bat.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 9:54 AM IST