Amrapali Group Fiasco: Harbhajan Responds to Angry Home Buyers

While Dhoni has been criticised earlier as well for his association with the company, this is the first time Harbhajan has been targetted. The Indian off spinner though responded to the home buyers by saying that he too had been tricked into promoting the brand and that promises of him receiving a villa from the builders were all false.
Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai?thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya.Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai https://t.co/ro3VZ7i3ID— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017
Reacting to a tweet which suggested that he and Dhoni had received villas from the builder, Harbhajan wrote, "Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai?thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya.Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai."
He further clarified that the president of Amrapali Group, Anil Sharma, was not his friend and knows nothing about his association with MS Dhoni as well.
He could be his friend but not mine.. so you better ask him not me.. use ur brain if u have thoda sa bi https://t.co/LMs3hfsAcH— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 22, 2017
First Published: August 22, 2017, 2:39 PM IST