Amrapali Group Fiasco: Harbhajan Responds to Angry Home Buyers

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 22, 2017, 2:39 PM IST
MS Dhoni featuring on an Amrapali Group advertisement (Courtesy: Amrapali Group/Twitter)

New Delhi: With high profile building company Amrapali Group's future in turmoil after reports surfaced of it going into insolvency, several home buyers, who have been hit hard by the company's false promises and incomplete projects, have taken to twitter to lash out on cricketing duo Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh, who were both once brand ambassadors of the company.

While Dhoni has been criticised earlier as well for his association with the company, this is the first time Harbhajan has been targetted. The Indian off spinner though responded to the home buyers by saying that he too had been tricked into promoting the brand and that promises of him receiving a villa from the builders were all false.




Reacting to a tweet which suggested that he and Dhoni had received villas from the builder, Harbhajan wrote, "Bhai tujhe kisne bola hamme villas mil Gaye hai?thenga Mila hamme.Bawakoof banaya gaya.Hamare naam ko use karke public k paise mare Gaye hai."

He further clarified that the president of Amrapali Group, Anil Sharma, was not his friend and knows nothing about his association with MS Dhoni as well.


First Published: August 22, 2017, 2:39 PM IST

