Angelo Matthews Will Bowl in ODI Series, says Sanath Jayasuriya

Although he will still not be fit enough to bowl his quota of 10 overs, but the all-rounder should be able to bowl five-six overs atleast.
“It’s a big relief that Angelo will be able to bowl for us again. We have to manage him carefully and he is at the moment not ready to bowl full quota of ten overs, but he will certainly be able to bowl five to six overs. That’s a big plus point for us as it helps us to balance the side," Jayasuriya said.
Angelo Mathews had quit the ODI captaincy after the last ODI series against Zimbabwe.
Revealing the thought process behind the decision, Mathew had said, “After the loss I had a deep think about it. No doubt it was a bitter pill to swallow as we didn’t expect it. I was very very disappointed because I set myself and the team high standards. My personal opinion was that we needed a change. I felt that I needed to leave enough time for my successor to gel with the team on his way to the 2019 World Cup. That was the only thing in my mind. If I leave a year from now, it won’t be nice.”
“This is the right time for change. Whoever is going to lead the side, I will give my fullest support”, he concluded.
First Published: August 18, 2017, 1:06 PM IST