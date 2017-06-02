Anil Kumble 'Not to Continue' as Coach. Will Virender Sehwag Take Over?

Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble (R). (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli saga has taken as fresh turn as it is now being reported that Kumble won't continue as the coach after the end of the the 2017 Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

Kumble is unwilling to continue as the coach after his reported spat with skipper Virat Kohli. According to sources, if it does happen then former India opener Virender Sehwag will become the favourite to take over the reigns of the Indian team.

Speaking to Cricketnext, a BCCI source said that Kumble may have been deeply affected by the unwanted controversy and that is why he would want to walk away.

"Anil Kumble is a man of principles and this unwanted controversy surrounding him hasn't gone down well with him," said the BCCI official.

Apart from Sehwag, Australian Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former India cricketer Dodha Ganesh and former India A coach Lal Chand Rajput have also applied for the job. Sehwag applied for the India coach hot-seat after being 'told' to do so.

"We had contacted Sehwag during the IPL and asked him to consider applying for the job of India coach," a BCCI official was quoted as saying earlier.

"The board wants to go through the process of selection of coach again. Also, the next contract is likely to run until the 2019 World Cup, so even the length of the contract has to be taken into consideration before appointing the coach. We don’t want a scenario where the players and the coach are not on the same page," said the BCCI official.

It was reported earlier that skipper Kohli is unhappy with head coach Kumble and his style of going about leading the team. The senior players are reportedly unhappy with Kumble's hard taskmaster style and this could become one of the main reasons for him not continuing after his tenure ends on June 18.

Kumble has had a very successful one-year tenure as the coach of the Indian team and under his stewardship, Virat Kohli and his troops have won each and every series that they have played so far. However, off the field, things aren't as rosy as it may seem.

Former COA member Ram Guha made it clear in his letter to chairman Vindo Rai that all is not well between Kohli and Kumble.

"The way in which the contract of Anil Kumble, the current head coach of the senior team, has been handled. The Indian team’s record this past season has been excellent; and even if the players garner the bulk of the credit, surely the head coach and his support staff also get some. In a system based on justice and merit, the head coach’s term would have been extended. Instead, Kumble was left hanging, and then told the post would be re-advertised afresh,” Guha wrote to Rai.

Former India captain and member of the Cricket Advisory Committee Sourav Ganguly though has made it clear that the ongoing tussle between Kumble and Kohli is not in good taste and the timing is not right with India set to defend the Champions Trophy title.

First Published: June 2, 2017, 6:31 PM IST