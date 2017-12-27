Anil Kumble Surprises All by Attending Virat and Anushka's Reception

Taking to Twitter, a fan posted: “Anil Kumble arrived !
Hamayya 🙂 All is well 😎
#VirushkaReception.”
Anil Kumble arrived !— ρяανєєи яє∂∂у (@SportyPraveen) December 26, 2017
Hamayya 🙂 All is well 😎#VirushkaReception pic.twitter.com/770MeulkfV
Hours after stepping down as the head coach of India Cricket team, Anil Kumble in a Facebook post confirmed that it was due to captain Kohli's reservations with his "style" and about him continuing as the head coach that he had decided to move on.
"I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach," read the post, adding that the BCCI had attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and him, but "it was apparent that the partnership was untenable and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on".
In the light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit,” the post further read.
Kumble's tenure was supposed to come to an end after India's campaign at the Champions Trophy but it was widely expected that he would lead the team in West Indies as well.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that Mr Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men’s team. While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Mr Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach," BCCI said in a statement.
"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary was quoted as saying in the statement.
Speaking exclusively to Crickenext, a BCCI official had said that CEO Rahul Johri had offered Kumble a small extension but he said ‘no’ to it.
"BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had offered Kumble a two-week extension till the time there could have more clarity in the matter, but he refused to take it," said the source.
Interestingly, Cricketnext also learnt that the players waited for Kumble at the airport in England before leaving for the Caribbean but he never showed up. Kumble did not accompany the Indian team citing the ICC Annual Conference.
Kumble's leaving the Indian team was inevitable as speaking to Cricketnext earlier, a source in the COA had said that it was important that Kohli and Kumble were on the same page before the latter was handed an extension because the atmosphere in the team would take a beating if Kumble continued against Kohli’s wish.
First Published: December 27, 2017, 12:53 PM IST