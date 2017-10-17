Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Anil Kumble Turns 47, Tendulkar and Sehwag Wish India's Greatest 'Dhan'

Cricketnext | Updated: October 17, 2017, 12:31 PM IST
New Delhi: On Tuesday, former India skipper Anil Kumble celebrated his 47th birthday. The right-arm leggie is considered to be one the best spinners of the world, having picked 619 Test wickets, to go with 337 ODI wickets. Jumbo, as he is commonly known in cricketing circles, played for India, for nearly two decades, as was India's biggest match-winner.

A host of international cricketers, and big-shots, wised Jumbo on his day, in the own style.



















There are a host of records that Kumble has to his name, but he is most remembered for his 10-wickets in an innings, against Pakistan at the Feroze Shah Kotla. On the day, Kumble ripped apart the opposition single-handedly, to become only the second bowler in history, after Jim Laker, to achieve that feat.

