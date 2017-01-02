    Quick Links

    Anurag Thakur: The Rise And Fall of The Cricket Czar

    Cricketnext Staff | cricketnext Jan 02, 2017 12:09 IST
    File image of Anurag Thakur. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

    CricketNext takes a look at Anurag Thakur's career as cricket administrator:

    2000 — Thakur takes over as president of Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

    2000 — Thakur plays only first-class match to be eligible for national junior selector’s post. Is soon appointed junior national selector.

    2011 — Thakur becomes a BCCI office bearer for the first time, is elected joint-secretary in N Srinivasan’s administration.

    2013 — Thakur speaks out against the spot-fixing fiasco in the IPL and asks for all tainted cricketers and officials to be removed.

    2015 — With the SC sidelining Srinivasan, Jagmohan Dalmiya is appointed new BCCI chief and Thakur takes over as secretary.

    2016 — Thakur becomes the second youngest BCCI chief at 41. Only Fatehsingh Rao Gaekwad was appointed BCCI president at 33.

    2017 — SC removes Thakur as BCCI chief after the cricket body failed to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel despite repeated warning from the apex court.