Are Stuart Broad & James Vince Vying for a Place in the English Football Team?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
(Image Credits: Stuart Broad /Twitter)

New Delhi: England stars Stuart Broad and James Vince will look to bring their A game as the Three Lions lock horns against the mighty Aussies in the upcoming Ashes, which starts on November 23.

However, the two England cricketers stunned one and all when they produced a sublime piece of skill while playing football in training. The duo combined well to put the ball into the goal but it was their build-up play that caught the attention of everyone.

It all started with Broad passing the ball to Vince on the right flank, who turned a full 360 and passed the ball back to Broad. The England pacer then returned the ball to Vince who slotted home the goal.

The video of the same was later posted on social media by Stuart Broad and his Tweet read: ".@England this is what @petercrouch & @alanshearer would have looked like playing up front together... ⚽️ 🔥@vincey14"




Meanwhile, Vince went a step further and tagged English football club Queen Park Ranger's manager in his Tweet: "What do you reckon @marcbircham ??"




The two stars will look to produce more of the same but on the cricket field in the forthcoming blockbuster series. While as for Vince, he has started the tour on the right note after slamming an 82 in the tour game against Western Australia. Meanwhile, Broad managed to pick one wicket in that clash in the 13 overs that he bowled.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 12:39 PM IST

