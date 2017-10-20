Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Arjun Tendulkar Bowls to Virat Kohli in the Nets at Wankhede Stadium as India Prepare for New Zealand Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 20, 2017, 8:35 PM IST
Arjun Tendulkar bowling in the nets (Image Courtesy: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar — the son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar — joined the Indian cricket team during their net session ahead of the first New Zealand ODI at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Virat Kohli and his troops lock horns against the Kiwis at this historic ground on Sunday and the players were seen sweating it out in the nets to gear up for the same. Skipper Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya were pictured grinding it out under the watchful eyes of coach Ravi Shastri.

Arjun was also present at the venue and he was pictured bowling to Kohli and other Indian batsmen in the nets. The official Twitter account of the BCCI posted the pictures on social media of the same.




Arjun has been rising steadily amongst the ranks as earlier, he was selected to represent Mumbai in the 5th Late Shri J Y Lele All India Under-19 Invitational One Day tournament. The young left-arm pacer also hit the headlines after he became a net bowler for the women's Indian cricket team on eve of their World Cup final against England, which they lost by mere nine runs, in July.

More recently, according to a report in the Daily Mail, England batsman Jonny Bairstow was taken aback when a yorker from Arjun Tendulkar hit him on the foot during a practice session at the Lord's. The 27-year-old was pinned on the foot by a yorker from Arjun and hobbled out of the nets. Bairstow's left foot was placed briefly in a compression unit to ease the pain during the session.
First Published: October 20, 2017, 5:34 PM IST

