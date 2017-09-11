Arjun Tendulkar Selected in Mumbai U-19 Team

The tournament, although not a BCCI event, will be played from September 16 to 23 at Vadodara. Arjun (17) has been selected to represent Mumbai in the tournament, MCA sources said.
Arjun had hit headlines after he became a net bowler for the women's Indian cricket team on eve of their World Cup final against England, which they lost by mere nine runs, in July.
Mumbai is sending an 18-member squad for the ODI competition. Besides Arjun, the other members of the team are
Agni Chopra, Divyansh Saxena, Bhupen Lalwani, Anjdeep Lad, Sagar Chabaria, Shoeb Khan, Satyalaksha Jain, Vedant Murkar, Dhruv Brid, Tanush Kotian, Nakul Mehta, Farhan Kazi, Atharva
Ankolekar, Abhimanyu Vashisht, Saksham Parashar, Saksham Jha and Sylvester Dsouza.
First Published: September 11, 2017, 8:42 PM IST