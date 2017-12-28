Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 in Melbourne, Highlights: As It Happened

England's James Anderson, right, bowls to Australia's David Warner during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne (Image: AP)

Commentary (Australia innings)

Right then! A damp squib is what would be apt to sum up the day's end. England bowlers were very disciplined today and it will be interesting to see how they fare in tomorrow. Australia are 61 runs behind and it would still require a massive effort on their part to save the blushes. Will they be able to dig in or will the England bowlers rip them apart? We have an early start tomorrow at 1000 Local (2300 GMT), weather permitting. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

At lunch, the hosts were in a spot of bother with two wickets down but their senior men, David Warner and Steven Smith came to the rescue to keep the visitors at bay. Especially, the former who isn't known for playing such defensive cricket. He played out around 12 maidens alongside his skipper as the duo frustrated the English bowlers to an extent before it started pouring. What was shocking to see was the field placement from Root. He was happy to sit back and play the waiting game which didn't help his cause.

1715 Local time update - After waiting for really, really long, the official word has come out - STUMPS ON DAY 4! Both the umpires S Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena walked out, inspected the conditions and have made the right decision to call it a day. With the way rain picked up, it never seemed like we will get to see any more action. Well, the inevitable has happened now and that is it for the day! The outfield has taken some serious beating but the Aussies wouldn't be complaining.

1710 Local time - The umpires are seen having an intense conversation with the groundsman. Meanwhile, Michael Slater informs us that stumps can be pushed to 1830 local and if light permits, another half an hour of extra time is possible. However, the main concern is getting the outfield fit for play as there is still a lot of moisture around. Just as I am typing that, the drizzle has arrived again and up go the umbrellas. The body language of Kumar Dharmasena is uncertain. No official update from the MCG yet. The waiting game continues...

Michael Slater catches up with Darren Lehmann on the sidelines. The coach of the Australian team feels that the players are not going to come out today. Mentions that it has been a tough ask to bat in these conditions. States that England have bowled on one side of the wicket to Warner and that is why he has adopted a cautious approach. Reckons that they were probably 150 runs short in their first innings and have to bat really well this time around. Appreciates Smith for showing solid technique and playing some elegant strokes down the ground. Adds that the ball is reversing and the batsmen need to apply themselves. States that all the games in the series so far have gone into the 5th Day and it has been a fascinating contest between bat and ball. Reckons that they didn't bowl to their potential but credits Alastair Cook for playing according to the requirement of the pitch and scoring a big one. Opines that the pitch is getting slow and it presents a different challenge for them. Informs that the Australians are having a bit of fun. Ends by saying that it doesn't seem like there will be any more play today.

1635 Local time - Micheal Slater has an update for us from the MCG. He is standing under an umbrella and has a wide grin on his face. Contrasting to his expression, he informs us that things are looking really really gloomy and the rain has only got heavier. There are large puddles of water on the outfield and it has taken a considerable beating. The radar shows us that the largest wave of grey cloud is yet to arrive. The stands are more or less empty now. He signs off by saying that there is a real danger of play being called off for the day.

1600 Local time - Unfortunately, the rain has set in and it doesn't seem that it is going to ease off soon. However, being positive is the way to go ahead in all walks of life. We are getting news that TEA has been taken. Let's hope for the best.

1502 Local time - And the rain is back at the MCG and this time it is heavier! The umpires call for the covers and ask the players to leave the field. Root walks up to umpire Kumar Dharmasena and has a chat, not sure what is it about. We will keep you posted as and when we get any update. In the meanwhile, you can switch tabs to catch some action from the ongoing first T20I between New Zealand and West Indies where the Windies are chasing a big target...

43.5 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length delivery outside off, Steven Smith pats it towards the cover region. 103/2

43.4 C Woakes to Smith, And as expected! After getting hit for a boundary, Woakes drags his length back. Smith hangs back in defense. 103/2

Root has some issue with the ball and he takes it to umpire S Ravi. The umpire has a look at it but feels there isn't any need to get it replaced...

43.3 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Cracked it through with that strong bottom hand! Woakes goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller ball on middle and off. Smith with no feet movement, relies more on his power this time. He packs a drive to split the gap between extra cover and mid off to pick up a boundary. 103/2

43.2 C Woakes to Warner, Bends his back knee and taps this length ball in front of point for a quick single. 99/2

43.1 C Woakes to S Smith, Fuller ball outside off, driven past cover for a single. 98/2

42.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, punched off the back foot towards mid off. 97/2

42.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Another delivery, with no pace on it, Warner presses forward to defend but gets it off the outer half of the bat towards point. 97/2

Catching cover in place now for Warner.

42.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Tom Curran once again changes the angle and nearly gets the reward! He is keeping the batsman guessing here. Goes wide of the crease from around the wicket and bowls the back of the hand slower one. Warner winds up for a full-blooded pull but is undone by the slowness on the ball. Gets a thick inside edge on the back thigh pad as the ball falls short of the man at gully. 97/2

42.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Switches the angle, goes over the wicket and angles it away on a fuller length. Defended down. 97/2

42.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery outside off, defended from within the crease this time. 97/2

Michael Clarke on air informs us something. He says the reason why these two are not going for runs is that, there is more rain on its way. So all they have to do is to see off this period. Which is a wise thing...

42.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, Warner hops and tucks it towards short mid-wicket. 97/2

41.6 C Woakes to Smith, Gets nicely forward and eases it towards cover. 97/2

41.5 C Woakes to Smith, On a similar length and outside off, defended off the back foot. 97/2

41.4 C Woakes to Smith, Very full, wide outside off, could have left that alone but Smith reaches out to that one. He square drives it behind point for a brace. 97/2

41.3 C Woakes to Warner, In the air... well over a leaping Anderson at mid-wicket. Heart in mouth moment for Warner! No luck for England whatsoever! Fuller ball, angling in from middle, Warner gets across and tries to clip it square off the wicket on the leg side but closes the bat face early. Gets a leading edge and Anderson at short mid-wicket, backtracks and then leaps with his left hand up but the ball is well over his reach. It goes to the deep as the batsmen take three. 95/2

41.2 C Woakes to Warner, In the channel outside off, David lifts his bat to make a leave. 92/2

41.1 C Woakes to S Smith, Good stop, Anderson! Fuller in length and outside off, Smith leans forward and drives it nicely towards cover. Anderson at short cover puts in a dive to his left to take some pace off. Only a single taken. 92/2

40.6 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 91/2

40.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Stays rock solid and taps it towards point. 91/2

40.4 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! That will certainly break the shackles! Curran pounds in a short ball, doesn't rise much. Warner with one leg up in the air, pulls it over mid-wicket. Didn't try to hit it hard, just timed it well. Away she goes for a boundary. The crowd loves it! 91/2

40.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Good stop but couldn't prevent the single! Short and a bit wide outside off, Smith goes hard at it as he cuts it towards point. Malan stationed there dives to his left to half stop it. They scamper through for a brisk single. 87/2

40.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, Smith opens the bat face and pushes it towards Malan at point. 86/2

40.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length outside off, defended off the back foot gently. 86/2

39.6 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 86/2

39.5 C Woakes to Warner, Superb delivery from Woakes! Warner was searching for the ball. A yorker, tailing back in on the stumps, Warner is a bit late to bring his bat down. Gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls besides the pitch. 86/2

39.4 C Woakes to Warner, Goes over the wicket and slants it away on a length outside off, Warner makes an easy leave. 86/2

39.3 C Woakes to Warner, Bowls a pinpoint yorker on the stumps, Warner jams it out towards short mid-wicket. 86/2

39.2 C Woakes to Warner, In the channel outside off, shouldered arms to. 86/2

There is a discussion going on between Clarke and Healy on air that Root should keep a man at short cover. Playing the waiting game isn't an ideal deal here. Since Warner and Smith are happy to leave and defend, even if one of the deliveries just holds up or bounces a touch more, the extra man at cover will be in business...

39.1 C Woakes to Warner, Keeps it full outside off, a nice front foot defense on offer by Warner. 86/2

38.6 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 86/2

38.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Good change of pace! This lad has a good knack of doing this! Bowls the back of the hand delivery, Smith reads it late but does well to keep it out in the end. Bairstow walks up to the stumps and shares some words of wisdom with Smith. 86/2

38.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Shortens his length now, served it outside off, SS stays back in defense. 86/2

38.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Nice shot! Fuller in length outside off, Smith unfurls a textbook front foot defense towards the off side. Solid as a rock, says Bill Lawry on air. 86/2

38.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Harmless ball, too wide outside off to make the Aussie skipper play at it. 86/2

38.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Drops it on a back of a length does Curran, Steven Smith hangs back and with a full face of the bat he punches it towards cover. 86/2

37.6 C Woakes to Warner, Drags his length back, outside off, punched into the cover region. 86/2

37.5 C Woakes to Warner, Goes very full and bowls it wide on off, Warner leans forward and across and bunts it towards the short cover fielder who dives to his right to make a stop. 86/2

37.4 C Woakes to Warner, Sprays it a touch wider outside off, Warner leans forward and pushes it gently towards cover. 86/2

37.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Good ball! Woakes fires it full on the stumps, it's pretty full and there is a hint of it tailing back in. David Warner moves his leg out of the way and jams it back on the bounce towards the bowler. 86/2

37.2 C Woakes to Warner, Once again, slants it away, this time on a back of a length, Warner defends it away from the body towards cover. 86/2

37.1 C Woakes to Warner, Woakes changes the angle and goes over the wicket. He angles it away on the fourth stump line, Warner has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 86/2

Chris Woakes to continue from the other end.

36.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Shaping in substantially from a length, Smith sits deep in the crease and remains composed in his defense. 86/2

36.5 Tom Curran to Smith, On a good length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 86/2

36.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Bowls it fuller outside off, tempting Smith to go for an audacious shot. He remains circumspect in approach and leans forward to push it to covers. 86/2

36.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Starts off with a length delivery right on the money. It is swinging in appreciably. Smith hangs back and defends it stoutly. 86/2

We are back and so are the players on the field after a slight delay. Steven Smith on strike, Tom Curran to complete his pending over. Here he comes...

1420 local time update - There is some good news, folks! It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. Play is scheduled to resume at 1430 local time, provided the rain stays away.

Australia wouldn't mind. Conditions are conducive for swing bowling and you have to be on your toes all the time. The hosts have only scored 16 from 68 balls post-lunch and it is especially Warner who has gone into a shell. Shows that it has been tough work for the batsmen. England, on the other hand, have been right on the money. They will hope that there is a resumption soon. They are in the driver's seat at the moment. Stay with us for more updates...

1400 local time - Sadly, the drizzle has picked up now. Not threatening but enough to force the players out of the field. The weather forecast was not good for today and the rain has finally arrived. The radar shows that it will continue for a while but seems that the weather will clear up after that. The 22-yard strip has been covered. Let's keep our fingers crossed!

36.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Short of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot to covers. 86/2

36.1 Tom Curran to Warner, On a good length on leg stump, Warner hops and tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 86/2

35.6 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish ball on off, Smith shuffles across and taps it to mid off. 85/2

35.5 C Woakes to Smith, Good length delivery in line of the stumps, defended solidly off the back foot. 85/2

35.4 C Woakes to Smith, Woakes goes wider of the crease and angles in a length ball. Smith has it covered and blocks it solidly. 85/2

35.3 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length ball outside off, Smith hangs back and punches it to short cover. 85/2

35.2 C Woakes to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 85/2

35.1 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, a hint of away shape on that. Smith leans ahead and strokes it to short cover. 85/2

34.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Angling into Warner who tucks it to mid-wicket. 85/2

34.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Nicely disguised! Back of the hand slower ball outside off, Warner winds up for the cut but ends up chopping it to covers. 85/2

34.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Short of a length around off, negotiated nicely off the back foot. 85/2

34.3 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 85/2

David Warner has gone into a defensive mode in this innings. He has played out 9 maidens so far, the most he has ever done. Don't know whether it is a correct ploy. Playing your natural game might be the way to go but let's see if Warner comes out on top.

34.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery outside off, not changing its course. Warner makes an assured leave. 85/2

34.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length ball on middle, Smith rises with the bounce and tucks it away around the corner for a single. 85/2

33.6 C Woakes to Smith, Straying on the pads, tucked to fine leg for a single. 84/2

33.5 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length around off, Steven Smith shuffles a bit and blocks it to short cover. 83/2

33.4 C Woakes to Smith, Good yorker from Woakes, Smith is sharp as a hawk and digs it out with utmost ease. 83/2

33.3 C Woakes to Smith, Length delivery, angling in. Kept out off the back foot. 83/2

It has gone pretty gloomy. Dhamasena looks a little concerned. Might be a bit of drizzle in the air.

33.2 C Woakes to Warner, On a length well outside off, Warner has room to work with and pushes it to sweeper cover for a run. 83/2

33.1 C Woakes to Smith, Straighter this time, on middle, Smith nudges it behind square on the leg side for a single. 82/2

Chris Woakes comes into the attack.

32.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Slower ball on a full length outside off, Warner reads it well and makes an assured leave. England are back to bowling maidens. 81/2

32.5 Tom Curran to Warner, On a length outside off, holding its line. Warner plants his front foot across and lets it go. 81/2

32.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/2

32.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Similar length ball, David stays deep in the crease to keep it out. 81/2

32.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length outside off, skidding after pitching. Warner hops and lets it go. 81/2

32.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Full ball outside off, Warner has his feet moving and pushes it to covers. 81/2

31.6 J Anderson to Warner, This is testing stuff from Anderson. Bowls a sharp short ball around the rib-cage area, Warner is caught in a tangle and fends it off through fine leg for a run. 81/2

31.5 J Anderson to Smith, Runs coming after a long time! Back of a length outside off, Smith places it through point. The fielder hares after it and puts in a slide near the fence to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. Huge cheer from the MCG crowd. 80/2

31.4 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length around off, eased off the front foot to covers. 77/2

31.3 J Anderson to Smith, Short of a length ball, shoots off the deck. Smith hops and tucks it towards mid on. 77/2

31.2 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 77/2

31.1 J Anderson to Smith, Beautifully bowled! Tailing in on middle, Smith plays it with soft hands to square leg. If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. However, Smith rarely misses such deliveries, he is a class act. 77/2

30.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Full length ball outside off, David shows good composure and allows it through. Fourth consecutive maiden. England building up pressure. 77/2

30.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Fuller in length, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 77/2

30.4 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 77/2

The on-air commentators make a good comparison. The ball on which Khawaja departed, it came in initially and then nipped away. He didn't have his feet moving and was caught by surprise. In contrast, Warner in the previous over played out a similar ball with a lot of authority. He moved his back leg across and defended it solidly. Shows how important playing with the correct approach is.

30.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner stays back and blocks it solidly. 77/2

30.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Similar ball around off, Smith works it in front of square leg for a single. 77/2

30.1 Tom Curran to Smith, On a length on off, Smith opts to stay back and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 76/2

Tom Curran returns for a burst.

29.6 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length outside off, patted off the back foot to cover-point. 76/2

29.5 J Anderson to Warner, Well bowled and well played as well! Anderson goes wider of the crease and bowls a good length ball in the fourth stump channel. After pitching, the ball moves away a touch. Warner with an exaggerated shuffle defends it to the off side. This is what good bowlers do. They keep on mixing things up to keep batsmen on their toes. 76/2

29.4 J Anderson to Warner, On a drivable length outside off, Warner doesn't get tempted into a false stroke and once again remains circumspect in approach. 76/2

29.3 J Anderson to Warner, Oh.. that kept a bit low! On a length on off, Warner adjusts in the crease to keep it out watchfully. 76/2

29.2 J Anderson to Warner, Similar length ball in that probing off stump channel, David has it covered and blocks it solidly. He has been very watchful in this innings. 76/2

29.1 J Anderson to Warner, On a length well outside off, angling in. Warner covers his sticks and allows it through safely. 76/2

28.6 S Broad to Smith, Short of a length ball outside off, left alone by Steven. Consecutive maidens for England, good stuff from them. 76/2

28.5 S Broad to Smith, Full ball outside off, Smith drives it sweetly but once again finds Malan who dives to his right to make a good stop. 76/2

28.4 S Broad to Smith, Smith will be disappointed with that as a boundary was there for the taking. Low full toss outside off, Steven reaches out to it and times his push well but finds Malan in the point region. 76/2

28.3 S Broad to Smith, Length delivery in the fourth stump channel, shaping in a shade. Smith leans ahead and defends it with his bat close to his pad. 76/2

28.2 S Broad to Smith, Similar length ball, shaping in from outside off. Smith hops and defends it stoutly towards covers. 76/2

28.1 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length ball wide outside off, pretty harmless. Smith leaves it alone. 76/2

27.6 J Anderson to Warner, Warner knows that it will be difficult to pierce the packed off side field and hence, shuffles a touch. Works it to mid-wicket but won't get a run as a fielder is stationed there. A disciplined maiden from Anderson. 76/2

27.5 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson bangs the deck hard and bowls it around off. Warner rises with the bounce and taps it with an angled bat face to point. Anderson is bowling according to his field. 76/2

27.4 J Anderson to Warner, Short of a length ball in the zone of apprehension, Warner shuffles across and watches it sail through to the keeper. 76/2

27.3 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on off, David plays it with soft hands to mid-wicket and shouts 'No' to his partner. 76/2

27.2 J Anderson to Warner, In the zone outside off, Warner knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 76/2

27.1 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in substantially on a length from outside off, Warner has it covered and tucks it defensively towards mid-wicket. 76/2

26.6 S Broad to Smith, Smith is looking in good touch now. Strides ahead just a touch and drives it sweetly to covers. 76/2

26.5 S Broad to D Warner, Well bowled! Very full on off, there is a bit of nibble in the air. Warner does well to dig it out towards deepish mid on and scurries across to the other end. 76/2

The field on the off side gets packed again as Warner is on strike. Broad switches his angle to around the wicket as well.

26.4 S Broad to Smith, Nice timing! Fullish ball outside off, Smith leans into it and just pushes it past extra cover for a run. Wants the second but it is not really on. 75/2

26.3 S Broad to Smith, Similar length ball well outside off, shaping away a touch. Steven is in no mood to fiddle with it. 74/2

26.2 S Broad to Smith, After getting hit for a boundary, Broad naturally shortens his length and keeps it outside off. Smith shuffles across and makes an assured leave. 74/2

26.1 S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Beautiful! Smith is such a treat to watch when he is in the zone. Shuffles a bit to the half volley and drives it crisply down the ground. No chance for mid off to cut it off and the ball whistles away to the fence. 74/2

Stuart Broad to continue from the other end. A breeze is blowing across the ground.

25.6 J Anderson to Warner, Sits deep in the crease to the length delivery and buries it into the track. 70/2

25.5 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in sharply, pushed off the front foot to extra cover. 70/2

25.4 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, leaving the southpaw after pitching. Warner points his bat skywards to allow it through. 70/2

25.3 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson shortens his length, Warner gets behind the line of the ball and defends it solidly to covers. 70/2

25.2 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson steams in again and delivers a full ball around that probing off stump channel. Warner prods forward and blocks it. 70/2

25.1 J Anderson to Warner, Good shot for no runs! Overpitched outside off, Warner crunches the drive but it goes straight to the man at mid off. 70/2

We are back for the afternoon session. The conditions are overcast at the moment and the ball will move around. David Warner and Steven Smith to continue their innings. James Anderson to bowl first up after lunch. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Warner and Bancroft started cautiously and it was the latter who started playing positively after getting a hang of the track. The right-hander failed to carry on though and was dismissed by Woakes - Another Australian batsman who chopped it on, the fourth to be precise. Khawaja at No. 3 showed intent but Anderson came back to send him packing with a beauty. The visitors are still ahead by 94 runs but the good thing for Australia is that their most reliable pair, Warner and Smith is battling it out. If the visitors manage to dismantle one of them early, there is a possibility of the home side crumbling under pressure. With the ball already reversing, expect a cracking contest in the middle. Join us shortly.

Another session which has been won by England! They continue to dominate the proceedings. Though they would have wanted their last wicket partnership to add some more runs but they wouldn't be complaining as their bowlers have come out and responded well. It was a change in tactics from Joe Root as he rotated his bowlers around and gave them short bursts which worked in his favour.

24.6 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Steven Smith rises with the bounce and answers it with a straight bat. That's LUNCH on day 4, Australia trail by 94 runs! 70/2

24.5 S Broad to Smith, Ooh... almost another wicket! Smith has to be careful. Broad is mixing it up really well. Bowls this on a length in the corridor of uncertainty and the ball holds its line. Smith expects it to move in and goes for an expansive drive but at the last moment, the ball seams away to whizz past the outside edge of his bat. That was so close. 70/2

24.4 S Broad to Smith, Broad shortens his length and bowls in the corridor on off. Smith hops and keeps it out. 70/2

24.3 S Broad to Smith, Overpitched on middle and leg, Smith digs it out to the man at mid on. 70/2

24.2 S Broad to Smith, In the zone of apprehension, moves away a shade. Smith has it covered and makes a good leave. 70/2

24.1 S Broad to Smith, On a length around off, Smith hangs back and does well to defend it with soft hands. 70/2

23.6 J Anderson to Warner, On a good length outside off, Warner leans ahead and taps it to covers. 70/2

Michael Clarke makes a good point on air. He says that Smith is very good as he stays leg side of the ball to negotiate the deliveries that are coming in. There are a lot of batsmen who have trouble in negotiating that as they tend to fall over and get trapped on the pads. But Smith is an exception.

23.5 J Anderson to Smith, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 70/2

23.4 J Anderson to Smith, Very full on leg stumps, Smith does well to place it through backward square leg. Fine leg does the mopping up job and keeps it down to a couple. 69/2

23.3 J Anderson to Smith, On a length and leaving the right-hander, Smith hangs back and defends it solidly. 67/2

23.2 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 67/2

23.1 J Anderson to Smith, Length delivery middle on leg, Smith tucks it around the corner for a single. 66/2

22.6 S Broad to Warner, Length delivery outside off, angling in. Warner makes an assured leave. 65/2

22.5 S Broad to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/2

22.4 S Broad to D Warner, Similar delivery outside off, patted to extra cover. 65/2

22.3 S Broad to Warner, Overpitched outside off, pushed nicely off the front foot to mid off. 65/2

22.2 S Broad to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner leaves it alone. 65/2

22.1 S Broad to Warner, On a length around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 65/2

21.6 J Anderson to Smith, Length ball which keeps a bit low around off, Smith does well to block it. Excellent over from Anderson. 65/2

21.5 J Anderson to Smith, On a length just outside off, Smith lets it go. 65/2

21.4 J Anderson to Smith, Full ball outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 65/2

21.3 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length around off, pushed off the back foot to square leg. 65/2

21.2 J Anderson to Smith, Brilliant bowling! On a length on off and middle, stays a bit low. Smith is alert and does well to keep it out. 65/2

Steven Smith is the next man. He is in a purple patch with the bat and has scored 502 runs in this series so far. Can he play another substantial knock?

21.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, OUT! Edged and gone! The strike bowler brings in the reward and England continue to remain on top. Anderson is so good from around the wicket and the angle has worked for him. Bowls it on a good length around off, coming in with the natural angle but after pitching, the ball seams away. Khawaja has no choice but to play at it and an outside edge is induced. Jonny Bairstow moves to his left and takes a regulation catch. Smart thinking from England's premier bowler. The replays show that he was hiding the ball when he was running in and while delivering, the shiny side was on the outside. As a batsman, you don't have any idea which way the ball will move. These small things matter a lot in cricket. Another batsman fails to capitalize on the start. Australia trail by 99 runs and are in a spot of bother. 65/2

20.6 S Broad to Warner, Good lines from Broad. In the corridor of uncertainty, Warner makes a good leave. 65/1

20.5 S Broad to D Warner, Fullish in length, a confident front foot push to mid off. 65/1

20.4 S Broad to Warner, On a length in the zone of apprehension, Warner plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 65/1

A man goes back to deep point for David Warner to cut off the boundaries.

20.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Full ball on leg stump, Usman tucks it through square leg for a run. 65/1

20.2 S Broad to Khawaja, That's a brute of a delivery. Coming in initially with the angle on a length and then straightens after pitching to fox Khawaja. 64/1

20.1 S Broad to Khawaja, On a length just outside off, left alone. 64/1

Stuart Broad comes into the attack replacing Moeen Ali. Might have well stuck to Ali. You need to back your spinner, more so when he was looking in good rhythm earlier. A bad over shouldn't force a change.

19.6 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length, attacking the stumps, kept out from within the crease. 64/1

19.5 J Anderson to Warner, Full length ball on middle and leg, Warner keeps it out watchfully. 64/1

19.4 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 64/1

19.3 J Anderson to Warner, Full ball on off, patted back to the bowler. 64/1

19.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length outside off, angling in, Warner makes an assured leave. 64/1

19.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish ball around off, Warner goes for a drive but gets it off the bottom half of the bat towards mid off. 64/1

18.6 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! Khawaja is putting Ali out of his rhythm. Excellent use of the field again as he drives it crisply through mid off for a glorious boundary. 11 from the over. 64/1

18.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Full outside off, jammed to covers. 60/1

18.4 M Ali to Khawaja, SIX! What a way to get off the mark! This is good intent from Khawaja. He skips down the track to the tossed up ball around off and lifts it over long off for a big maximum. The replays show that a young man in crowd took a scorcher of a catch. His friends are congratulating him and have big smiles on their faces. 60/1

18.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 54/1

18.2 M Ali to Warner, Slower through the air outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 53/1

18.1 M Ali to Warner, Full ball on middle, Warner lunges forward in defense. 53/1

17.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, a solid front foot defense from Usman. 53/1

Joe Root comes in the second slip position and there is also a man at short mid-wicket now.

17.5 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket for a run. 53/1

17.4 J Anderson to Warner, That's a peach! Almost took the outside edge. He steams in from around the wicket and bowls a length delivery outside off, it is angling in initially but then shapes away after pitching. Warner has no option but to play at it and is beaten all ends up. 52/1

17.3 J Anderson to Warner, Shaping in substantially from outside off, Warner covers his off pole and makes a good leave. 52/1

17.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length outside off, left alone. 52/1

17.1 J Anderson to Warner, Overpitched outside off, eased off the front foot to mid off. 52/1

James Anderson is back on. Good move from Root to bring his strike bowler on.

16.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Drifting in once again, Khawaja does well to keep it out. A testing over from Ali. 52/1

16.5 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 52/1

16.4 M Ali to Khawaja, Drifting in towards Khawaja and stays a bit low. The batsman does well to block it. 52/1

16.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Flat and quick outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 52/1

16.2 M Ali to D Warner, Very full outside off, driven to deepish mid off for a run. 52/1

16.1 M Ali to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner plants his front foot across and lets it go. 51/1

15.6 C Woakes to Khawaja, Length ball angling across Khawaja who lets it go. 51/1

15.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 51/1

Usman Khawaja comes out to bat. Second slip is standing pretty close.

15.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, OUT! Bowled 'em! Woakes is up and running. Look at the jubilation on his face! Bowls a good length ball around off, in the corridor of uncertainty and gets it to nip in a touch after pitching. Bancroft leans ahead tentatively and tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball then goes onto crash into the stumps. He was looking solid as compared to his first innings but fails to make it count. He is the fourth Australian batsman who has dragged it on in this Test. 51/1

15.3 C Woakes to C Bancroft, FOUR! Beautiful stroke! Bancroft is playing positive cricket and it is working for him. Fractionally overpitched on middle, Bancroft clips it nonchalantly through wide mid on and away she whistles to the fence. 51/0

15.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, Full length ball, angling in appreciably. Bancroft leans ahead and blocks it stoutly. 47/0

15.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, In the channel outside off, left alone. 47/0

14.6 M Ali to Bancroft, Bancroft is nimble on his feet. Comes down the track and clips it to deepish mid on for a run. 47/0

14.5 M Ali to Warner, Driven through mid off by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 46/0

Ian Chappell makes a good point on air. Moeen Ali is not getting enough revs on the ball and as a result, he is not being able to cause problems for the batsmen. If you can't beat a batsman in flight, it will be difficult to pick up a wicket.

14.4 M Ali to Warner, Well bowled! Sliding in with the arm, Warner comes forward and strokes it to covers. 45/0

14.3 M Ali to Bancroft, Leans ahead and taps this one to mid on for a brisk single. 45/0

14.2 M Ali to Bancroft, Floated delivery around off, Bancroft lunges forward in defense. 44/0

14.1 M Ali to Bancroft, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side, Bancroft misses his flick. A good take from Paine behind the stumps. 44/0

Time for spin. Moeen Ali comes into the attack. He has been off colour in this series so far but this track is providing assistance as we saw with Nathan Lyon. Can he strike?

13.6 C Woakes to Warner, Another full ball around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 44/0

13.5 C Woakes to Warner, This is good bowling from Woakes. He keeps it full and attacks the stumps, Warner is equal to the task and digs it out on the track. 44/0

13.4 C Woakes to D Warner, Similar length ball, similar shot, same result. 44/0

13.3 C Woakes to Warner, Fractionally overpitched around off, David drives it crisply towards extra cover. Says Wait On! to his partner. 44/0

13.2 C Woakes to Warner, Well bowled! Yorker on middle, Warner is alert and does well to jam it out. 44/0

13.1 C Woakes to Warner, On a length outside off, Warner stays rooted to the crease and taps it to covers. 44/0

Time for Drinks...

12.6 Tom Curran to Bancroft, FOUR! Lovely shot! We saw him playing one straight drive at the start and he does it again! This was even better. Curran keeps it full on the stumps, Bancroft is quick to bring his bat down and drive it back from where it came. Tom in his followthrough fails to stop it as the ball goes through his legs to the fence for a boundary. 44/0

12.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fuller ball outside off, Bancroft presses forward and drives it through the gap at extra cover. Picks up a brace. 40/0

12.4 Tom Curran to C Bancroft, Bancroft leans forward and across and nudges it towards mid on. 38/0

12.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/0

12.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Fuller in length and on middle, bunted down to mid on for one. 38/0

12.1 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Gets one through the cover region! This should calm Warner's nerves! Curran pitches it up outside off, Warner makes room and drills it through extra cover for a rocketing boundary. 37/0

11.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length on middle, defended from within the crease. 33/0

11.5 C Woakes to D Warner, Confusion in the field and that allows Warner to take three! Woakes looks to bowl the yorker but it's a low full toss. David pushes it towards extra cover and calls for one. The man from extra cover moves to his left but then lets it be, thinking that Broad from mid off will stop. Both don't go after it and it goes through the gap. They take another couple. 33/0

11.4 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 30/0

11.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Inside edge on the pads! Good delivery! Woakes hurls it on a length, this one curls back in a bit, Warner sans any foot movement tries to push it away but gets an inside edge on the pads. Had he missed, could have been easily trapped in front. 30/0

11.2 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner looks to cut but chops it towards the off side. 30/0

There was a discussion going on between the overs. Anderson, Broad and Root went to the umpire and showed the ball to him as they had some issue with it. A chunk from one side was seen coming out but the umpire feels it is still good enough to continue...

11.1 C Woakes to Warner, Short and served a bit wide outside off, a back foot punch towards cover. 30/0

10.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Good stop from Broad! Fuller in length and outside off, Warner leans forward and drives it towards mid off. Broad there dives full length to his left to stop it from crossing the fence. Only a single taken. 30/0

10.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Good length delivery, just outside off, defended solidly. 29/0

10.4 Tom Curran to D Warner, On middle and leg, worked towards the fielder at mid on for nothing. 29/0

10.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, Very full on off, jammed out towards mid off. 29/0

10.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery outside off, Cameron Bancroft stands tall and hits it through cover-point. The fielder from point hares after it to stop a run for his side. 29/0

10.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Ahead of a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards mid off. 26/0

9.6 C Woakes to Warner, Another one straight to the man! This will frustrate Warner! He once again leans ahead to a fuller ball and drives it well but to no avail. 26/0

9.5 C Woakes to Warner, Finds the man again! Fuller in length and outside off, driven nicely but once again finds the man at cover. 26/0

9.4 C Woakes to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/0

9.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Pitches it right up there outside off, David Warner drives it again but this time he finds mid off. 26/0

9.2 C Woakes to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner eases it towards the cover region. 26/0

Another good point on air being made, this time by Ian Healy. He discusses that on the last ball of the previous over, Warner usually would have gone for the square cut as it was short and on the fourth stump line but since the field was packed on the off side, he tried to pull it across the line. It went off the inside edge and with the pitch not being a true one, this isn't an ideal stroke to play.

9.1 C Woakes to Warner, Outside off, Warner has got nothing to do with that one. 26/0

8.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Inside edge! Needs to be careful here Warner! Short and outside off, Warner tries to go for the pull but this one stays a touch low. He gets an inside edge as the ball rolls down to fine leg for a single. We saw three batsmen from the hosts' camp chopping it back on the stumps in their first innings. 26/0

8.5 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 25/0

8.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fuller on middle, worked wide of mid on for a single. 25/0

8.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Another one on the money! Fires in a perfect yorker, tailing back in on middle, Cameron digs it out. 24/0

8.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, This one nearly kisses the off pole! Curran is bowling superbly here. He lands it on a fuller length, just outside off, Bancroft plants his front foot across before shouldering his arms. The ball nips back in sharply and goes just, just past the off pole. A brave leave? 24/0

8.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Just over the stumps! That was mighty close! Curran bowls an inswinger, a bit shorter in length and it doesn't rise much. Bancroft crouches low to defend but gets a bottom edge which bounces and then just goes over the top of the stumps. So, so close. 24/0

7.6 C Woakes to Warner, Sprayed wider outside off, Warner is happy to leave it alone. A maiden for Woakes. 24/0

7.5 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length delivery, angling away outside off, defended from within the crease. 24/0

7.4 C Woakes to Warner, Takes a stride forward and mistimes his drive towards mid off. 24/0

7.3 C Woakes to Warner, Good shot! Back of a length delivery, wider on off, punched off the back foot but straight to the man at extra cover. Warner yells, WAIT ON! 24/0

7.2 C Woakes to Warner, Is right behind the line to this length ball and defends it down. 24/0

7.1 C Woakes to Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner stays leg side and looks to punch but mistimes it towards short cover. 24/0

6.6 Tom Curran to Bancroft, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/0

6.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, NOT OUT! The on-field call stays. There is nothing on Hot Spot and the Snicko also doesn't spot anything! England waste a review! Curran bowls it short and keeps it outside off, Bancroft tries to cut it through the line but seems to have missed it as the ball goes into the gloves of the keeper. An appeal from Root who is at second slip but umpire S Ravi shakes his head. After a while, Root takes the DRS as he feels he heard something. Hot Spot shows no mark while there is no spike on Snicko as well. Joe walks towards the umpire and is seen having a word. Nevertheless, a review gone. 24/0

A huge shout for a caught behind. Root at second slip says he has heard something. He talks to his keeper, nothing from the bowler. And the English skipper signals 'T'! Is there a nick?

6.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Stands tall and punches it towards the point fielder. 24/0

6.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Shortish and angling in, Bancroft gets across and works it towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a diving stop to save some runs. 24/0

6.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery on middle and leg, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 24/0

6.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Good length delivery, angling away, Warner gets across and defends it down safely. 23/0

Double change. Root is giving short bursts to his bowlers it seems. Tom Curran into the attack now. Just a slip in place for him.

5.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended towards the on side off the back foot. 23/0

5.5 C Woakes to D Warner, Short of a length delivery, slanted across on the fourth stump line. Warner stands tall and fetches it from outside off to deep square leg for just a single. Was in complete control of that shot. 23/0

5.4 C Woakes to Warner, Angles it across the left-hander, Warner resists and makes a leave. 22/0

5.3 C Woakes to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, worked gently towards mid-wicket. 22/0

A catching cover-point comes in place. A packed off side field for Warner.

5.2 C Woakes to Warner, Slants it away on a shorter length outside off, Warner taps it in front of cover, wants the single but won't get it. 22/0

5.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Woakes begins with a short ball outside off, Bancroft punches it off the back foot through cover for a single. 22/0

An early change from Root. Broad is out and here comes Chris Woakes into the attack.

4.6 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Warner shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket. It's in the gap again and he gets another couple. Good start for the Aussies. 21/0

4.5 J Anderson to Warner, David has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/0

4.4 J Anderson to Warner, A back foot punch! Stands tall to a length ball and punches it through the gap at cover. Two fielders give it a chase, Warner wants the third but Bancroft is late to respond. Will have to settle for a couple. 19/0

4.3 J Anderson to Warner, FOUR! Nicely done by Warner! Anderson slants it away on a length outside off, Warner just opens the face of the bat to guide it between the gap at first slip and the gully fielder for a boundary. Seemed to have gone off the edge but he intended to play there. 17/0

4.2 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 13/0

4.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length and just outside off, stroked off the front foot towards mid off. 13/0

3.6 S Broad to Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 13/0

3.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Too straight from Broad, clipped nicely off the pads to fine leg for a single. 12/0

Mid-wicket drops back to deep square leg. The weather has also become much brighter. Good signs!

3.4 S Broad to Bancroft, FOUR! Classical! We saw a few from Cook when he was batting and now this young lad shows us what he has got. After a short one, Broad pitches it up but it's too full. Bancroft leans ahead and with a straight bat he drives it down the ground for back-to-back boundaries. Pleasing to the eyes stuff! 11/0

3.3 S Broad to Bancroft, FOUR! Shot! Broad goes short, doesn't rise much and Bancroft is up for the task. He swivels just a touch and goes bang over mid-wicket with a pull shot. No need to run for those. 7/0

3.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Shortish delivery on middle and off, Bancroft initially tries to duck but then at the last moment rises on his toes to defend. 3/0

Good point from Clarke on air. He fails to understand the logic behind keeping a deep point. Warner just taps it away and scampers through. This is the perfect time to put pressure, you have got enough lead on the board so attack as much as you can.

3.1 S Broad to Warner, Good length delivery, angling across, Warner taps it towards point and crosses for an easy single. 3/0

2.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Bancroft leans forward to push it away but gets it off the outer half towards cover. 2/0

2.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Shortish ball, angling in on the body, Cameron is quick to duck under it. 2/0

2.4 J Anderson to Warner, Warner is off the mark as well! A bit shorter on middle, David hops and tucks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a quick single. 2/0

2.3 J Anderson to Warner, Good length ball on the stumps, Warner hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 1/0

2.2 J Anderson to Warner, Another watchful leave! Slanting away from a good length, David lifts his bat to make an assured leave. 1/0

2.1 J Anderson to Warner, Angling away from a length outside off, Warner takes his time as he watches it pass. 1/0

1.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Good length delivery, sprayed a bit wider outside off, shouldered arms to. 1/0

1.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Another bouncer but the line is again down the leg side, left alone without much fuss. 1/0

1.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Bumper but it's down the leg side, Bancroft moves inside the line to leave it alone. 1/0

1.3 S Broad to Bancroft, Broad goes fuller, angling in on middle, the batsman tries to push it but gets it off the inner half back to Broad. 1/0

1.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Angling in from around middle and leg, Cameron shuffles across to keep it out with a straight bat. 1/0

1.1 S Broad to Bancroft, Beautiful delivery to begin with! On a length and just around off, in that probing channel, Bancroft presses forward to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 1/0

Stuart Broad to share the new cherry with Anderson. Two slips and good to see a bat-pad in place who is a bit deep.

0.6 J Anderson to Warner, That stayed a bit low! On a good length and on the stumps, Warner crouches low and keeps it out back to the bowler. Excellent first over. 1/0

The Barmy Army is on top of their voices and are seen singing in the stands. What is good to see is that the England skipper, Joe Root is singing along with them...

0.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Bancroft works it off the pads. Gets it off the inside edge down to fine leg to open his account. Australia are away. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller and angling in this time, Bancroft moves a touch across and defends it towards mid on. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Another length delivery, with a hint of away movement, CB decides to shoulder his arms again. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, On a length and just outside off, good lines from Anderson as Cameron makes a watchful leave. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson hurls a length delivery from over the wicker, gets it to move away a shade, Bancroft shoulders his arms to that one. 0/0

First Published: December 28, 2017, 11:20 PM IST