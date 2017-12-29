Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 5 Highlights - As It Happened

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates making 100 runs against England during the fifth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne (Image: AP)

Commentary (Australia innings)

That brings us to the close of the MCG Test. It promised a lot and it seemed like England have a good chance of winning the game but the hosts showed great temperament and composure to salvage a draw. The hosts have avoided a clean sweep and will be aiming to come out all guns blazing in the final Test in Sydney. Expect Australia to give it their all as well. Join us for the final Test on 4th January at 1030 local (2230 GMT, previous day) to catch all the action. Let's hope 2018 begins with a bang. Wish you all a happy new year in advance. Till then, cheers!

Australia skipper and Man of the Match, Steven Smith says that it is good to get a draw. Adds that Mitchell Marsh did a good job and bailed his side out of trouble. Mentions that it was a pretty slow wicket and it was tough to get batsmen out. Adds that reverse swing did come into play but it was a nice wicket to bat on. States that Cook played a brilliant knock. Adds that he played well down the ground and was also good with his cuts and pulls. Appreciates him for the double ton. Informs that Starc remains uncertain for the final Test in Sydney. Ends by saying that he is really looking forward to the final Test at his home ground.

England skipper, Joe Root starts by saying that they had a great chance to win the match at lunch today. Credits Steven Smith for his outstanding innings. Adds his counterpart is in great form and it is very difficult to get him out. Informs the pitch had nothing on it which only made the task all the more difficult for their bowlers. Reckons they exhausted every option and tried whatever they could to win. Appreciates the support that they got from the Barmy Army throughout the course of the game and calls them as the best fans in the world. Is proud of his boys as it wasn't easy for them to come into this game with 0-3 down but the way his team played, he hopes that they can put up a similar show in the next match.

Man of the Match, Alastair Cook is happy with the double ton but feels if they could have pushed for a win, it would have pleased him even more. States it's been a tough tour for him and is happy to get a big one here. Opines it was a good wicket to bat on and had hardly anything for the bowlers. Hopes that they go well in Sydney too.

The home side was under pressure to deliver. They lost two quick wickets fairly early but when the going gets tough, the tough get going. The two best Australian batsmen, Warner and Smith combined together. The rain came down pelting in the afternoon session, proving to be a blessing in disguise. One and a half sessions got washed out and with that, England's chances of forcing a win diminished. The visitors failed to get early wickets in the morning and the home side gradually moved into the lead. Two quick wickets before lunch did give the Englishmen a glimmer of hope but Smith and Mitchell Marsh came out on top to close the game on even terms. It was the MCG pitch which won the battle in the end. Stay with us as the presentation is coming up...

England responded well with the best. The two most experienced campaigners, Cook and Root came to the fore for them. It was the ex-English skipper who was in the thick of things. He mixed caution with aggression and scored a majestic double ton. Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon bowled their heart out, got rewards as well but Cook's 100-run 9th wicket stand with Stuart Broad deflated the morale of the opposition, thereby earning the tourists a 164-run lead.

Earlier, after Australia won the toss and opted to bat, the opening pair of David Warner game them an ideal foundation. The latter carried on to score a breezy ton courtesy some lady luck (when he got dropped on 99) by the debutant, Tom Curran. Credit to Smith as he batted with a sore bottom hand and scored a terrific ton. There was a collapse in the later half of the innings which meant that they finished with a below-par total on a placid surface.

The Australian skipper has once again responded under pressure, an uncharacteristic knock from him but just shows the versatility of this man. Putting the team above himself came to the fore again and he bailed his side out of shallow waters. It was Warner who gave him really good support to carry on the blockathon love saga but he faultered against the part-time spin of Root and threw his wicket away. In that stage, the English bowlers had their tail up and ran in with intent, especially Anderson and Broad. Shaun Marsh departed in quick succession as well but the Aussie skipper was cool as a cucumber. He combined with Mitchell Marsh to defy the Englishmen and did that with a lot of authority.

That's it! Steven Smith has decided that it is enough. The opposition skipper agrees as well and there are customary handshakes all around. It proved to be a tame DRAW in the end but there were some action-packed highlights in this match. Cook's double ton stands out but Smith's ton to save the game for his side also is worth in gold. The English players are facing towards the Barmy Army and appreciating their unconditional support.

124.2 M Ali to Marsh, Sits deep in the crease and works it to the leg side. 263/4

124.1 M Ali to Marsh, Tossed up delivery, Marsh comes forward and blocks it. 263/4

123.6 Joe Root to Smith, Tossed up delivery, Smith lunges forward in defense. 263/4

123.5 Joe Root to Smith, Fuller in length, Smith's blocks it yet again. 263/4

123.4 Joe Root to Smith, A loud shout for an LBW denied! Fullish around leg stump, Smith tries to flick it but is pinged on the pads. Root's shout is not paid any heed to. 263/4

123.3 Joe Root to Smith, Plays this one with the spin to mid-wicket. 263/4

123.2 Joe Root to Smith, Four Byes! This one takes off from one of the rough patches around the leg stump. Smith tries to sweep it hard but misses. The keeper is beaten as well and the ball races to the fence behind. 263/4

123.1 Joe Root to Smith, On middle and leg, defended towards short leg. 259/4

Joe Root returns for a bowl.

122.6 M Ali to Marsh, Quick and flat, answered with a straight bat. 259/4

122.5 M Ali to Marsh, Spinning in sharply from wide outside off, Marsh lunges forward to defend but misses to get pinged on the pads. A chirpy appeal for an LBW follows but the umpire stays put. The impact was miles outside off. 259/4

122.4 M Ali to Marsh, Fuller in length, Marsh blocks it out. 259/4

122.3 M Ali to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 259/4

122.2 M Ali to Marsh, Comes forward and blocks it right under his nose. 259/4

122.1 M Ali to Marsh, Spinning into Marsh who dead bats it. 259/4

121.6 Tom Curran to Smith, On a length on middle and leg, played with soft hands to square leg. 259/4

121.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller in length, attacking the stumps, Smith continues the blockathon. 259/4

121.4 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 259/4

121.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Shortish delivery, shaping in towards Steven. He hops back keeps it out. 259/4

121.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Hangs back again to a similar length ball and taps it towards mid on. 259/4

121.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Good length ball around off, Smith shuffles across and buries it into the ground. 259/4

120.6 M Ali to Marsh, Slower through the air on middle, Mitchell prods forward in defense. 259/4

120.5 M Ali to Marsh, Sits deep in the crease and plays with an angled bat to point. 259/4

120.4 M Ali to Marsh, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 259/4

120.3 M Ali to Marsh, Fullish delivery around off, Mitchell strokes it to sweeper cover for a brace. 259/4

120.2 M Ali to Marsh, Tossed up around off, Marsh comes ahead and dead bats it. 257/4

120.1 M Ali to Marsh, Flat and quick around off, smothered down on the track. 257/4

119.6 Tom Curran to M Marsh, Overpitched outside off, Marsh drives it nicely through cover-point. The ball won't reach the fence as the fielder cuts it off. Three runs taken. 257/4

119.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Fullish on middle and leg, helped around the corner for a run. 254/4

119.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Length ball around off, Smith shuffles and remains resolute in defense. 253/4

119.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, Full ball, straight in line, worked towards square leg for a run. 253/4

119.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Fullish in length around off, Smith aims to clip it across but gets a soft leading edge towards backward point. A run taken. The crowd is getting into the act now. They are clapping and making a lot of buzz. 252/4

119.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Length delivery around off, Smith hangs back and blocks it to short cover. 251/4

Tom Curran returns for a bowl.

118.6 M Ali to Marsh, Fullish delivery, kept out with ease. 251/4

118.5 M Ali to Marsh, Comes ahead to the floated delivery and strokes it to the cover region. 251/4

118.4 M Ali to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 251/4

118.3 M Ali to Marsh, Outside off, Mitchell lunges forward in defense. 251/4

118.2 M Ali to Marsh, Fullish in length, jammed out back to the bowler. 251/4

118.1 M Ali to Marsh, Quick through the air, defended solidly off the front foot. 251/4

Moeen Ali is back into the attack.

117.6 D Malan to Marsh, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 251/4

117.5 D Malan to Marsh, Stays back to this one and eases it to covers. 250/4

117.4 D Malan to Smith, There it is, what a top, top knock from the Australian skipper. 23rd Test century for him in Test cricket and the run-machine continues to get better and better. Shortish delivery, cut away through point for a run. He takes his helmet off, points his bat towards the crowd and gets a standing ovation. Takes a deep breath and sinks in all the appreciation. Marsh goes across to him and gives him a hug. The Australian skipper has rose to the occasion and has taken his side to safe harbours. He becomes only the second player to score centuries in four successive Tests at this venue after Sir Don Bradman. 250/4

117.3 D Malan to Smith, Tossed up outside off, Smith lunges forward in defense. 249/4

117.2 D Malan to Marsh, Marsh stays leg side of the ball and strokes it to mid off for a single. 249/4

117.1 D Malan to Smith, Fullish ball on leg stump, Smith clears his front leg and clips it in front of square leg for a run. Goes to 99 and the crowd cheers for him loudly. 248/4

116.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Woakes goes around the wicket and angles away a length ball, played with an open bat face to point. 247/4

116.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Goes for the yorker but it is pretty full on off, Marsh jams it out down the track. 247/4

116.4 C Woakes to Smith, Still can't pierce the gap! Full ball around off, Smith drives it crisply towards short cover who parries it to mid off. A brisk run taken. Moves to 98. 600 runs for Smith in the series as well. He has been unstoppable. 247/4

116.3 C Woakes to Smith, Woakes goes wide of the crease and slants in a length ball around off, Smith hangs back in defense. 246/4

116.2 C Woakes to Smith, On a length around off, Smith taps it to the cover region. 246/4

116.1 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length delivery, played with soft hands back to the bowler. 246/4

115.6 D Malan to Marsh, Floated on middle, eased back to the bowler. 246/4

115.5 D Malan to Marsh, Goes for the quicker one and strays it on the leg side, Mitchell hangs back and plays it defensively to short mid-wicket. 246/4

115.4 D Malan to Marsh, Full ball on leg stump, Marsh is alert to it and remains composed in his defense. 246/4

115.3 D Malan to Marsh, Flights it a bit wider outside off, pushed with the spin to the off side. 246/4

115.2 D Malan to Marsh, Slow through the air on middle, defended solidly off the front foot. 246/4

115.1 D Malan to Marsh, Tossed up on middle and leg, Marsh prods forward in defense. 246/4

Dawid Malan comes back for a bowl.

114.6 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish ball around off, pushed off the front foot to covers. 246/4

114.5 C Woakes to Smith, Smith misses out on that and he is understandably disappointed. The century was there for the taking. Down the leg side, Smith tries to get a tickle on it but fails to do so. 246/4

114.4 C Woakes to Smith, On a length on off, defended solidly off the back foot. Oops... Woakes has slipped in his followthrough and tumbles over. Thankfully, he is fine. 246/4

114.3 C Woakes to Smith, Similar length ball around off, Smith leans into it and caresses it but finds the man at covers. He needs just a boundary to get to his hundred. 246/4

114.2 C Woakes to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 246/4

114.1 C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on off, Smith is resolute in defense and pushes it past the bowler towards mid off. 246/4

113.6 S Broad to M Marsh, Full delivery this time, Mitchell pats it towards mid off. 246/4

113.5 S Broad to Marsh, Short of a length ball on off, answered with a straight bat. 246/4

113.4 S Broad to M Marsh, Brilliant fielding from Vince! Short and width on offer, Marsh cuts it hard towards gully where the fielder dives to his left to stop a certain boundary. 246/4

113.3 S Broad to Marsh, In the zone outside off, left alone. 246/4

113.2 S Broad to Marsh, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Marsh leans ahead and eases it to short cover. 246/4

113.1 S Broad to Smith, A bit of a leading edge but safe in the end! Full length ball around off, Smith tries to tuck it across but gets a leading edge that rolls towards backward point. Gets a run and moves onto 97. 246/4

112.6 C Woakes to Marsh, On a length on middle, played with soft hands to mid-wicket. 245/4

112.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Woakes opts to go fuller, Marsh comes forward and blocks it. 245/4

112.4 C Woakes to Marsh, Back of a length ball, blocked off the back foot. 245/4

112.3 C Woakes to Smith, That was tight! There is no need to go for those. Fullish on off, Smith drives it to short cover where the field half stops. Smith wants the single and scurries to the other end. 245/4

112.2 C Woakes to Smith, What a shot, unfortunately for no runs. Overpitched around off, Smith shows the full face of the bat and nails the drive but hits it too straight. The ball crashes into the stumps at the other end. The Australian skipper has a smile on his face. 244/4

112.1 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish in length around off, Smith comes forward and blocks it solidly. 244/4

Chris Woakes is brought back into the attack.

111.6 S Broad to Marsh, Fullish delivery, tailing in substantially. Marsh keeps it out tentatively to short mid-wicket. 244/4

111.5 S Broad to Marsh, Good length outside off, Marsh blocks it with an open bat face towards point. 244/4

111.4 S Broad to Marsh, Fullish in length, angling in, Marsh defends it solidly. 244/4

111.3 S Broad to Marsh, Angling in sharply from outside off, Mitchell gets on top of the bounce and blocks it out. 244/4

111.2 S Broad to Marsh, Length delivery in the corridor outside off, Marsh blocks it stoutly. 244/4

3000 Test runs for Steven Smith in Australia. He has only played 28 matches and has an astounding average of almost 77. He is by far the best Test batsman in the world at the moment. Has the hunger and is chasing the great Sir Don Bradman.

111.1 S Broad to Smith, Short ball on middle, arrives really slowly. Smith pulls it all along the ground through backward square leg for a run. 244/4

110.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Fuller in length, kept out nicely. 243/4

110.5 J Anderson to M Marsh, Tentative! He has been a bit edgy in the last two overs. Back of a length around off, Marsh pushes at it and gets an inside edge onto his thigh pads. 243/4

110.4 J Anderson to Marsh, In the zone of apprehension, shaping away a touch. Marsh places it to the cover region. 243/4

110.3 J Anderson to Marsh, A bouncer outside off, the line is not that threatening. Marsh sways away to evade it. 243/4

110.2 J Anderson to Marsh, A bit wide outside off, played with an open bat face to the point region. 243/4

110.1 J Anderson to Marsh, Back of a length delivery around off, Marsh covers the line and buries it into the track. 243/4

109.6 S Broad to Smith, On middle and off, Steven stays tall and offers a straight bat in defense. 243/4

109.5 S Broad to Smith, On a good length, Smith hangs back in defense. 243/4

109.4 S Broad to Marsh, That almost sneaked through! Broad keeps it full and allows the ball to swing in. Marsh is not well-balanced but somehow manages to keep it out towards mid-wicket. A single taken. 243/4

109.3 S Broad to Marsh, FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! Short and room on offer, Marsh pounces on it and cuts it through backward point for a boundary. 242/4

Mitchell Marsh has improved his technique a lot, informs Clarke on air. Earlier, he used to go hard on the drives and hence, used to be found out. His defense has become more compact and he is looking more solid than ever.

109.2 S Broad to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 238/4

109.1 S Broad to Marsh, Full ball on off, dealt with expertly off the front foot. 238/4

108.6 J Anderson to Smith, On a good length, kept out watchfully. 238/4

108.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Swinging in appreciably on a fullish length, Mitchell nudges it through mid-wicket to rotate strike. 238/4

108.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Angling down the leg side, Marsh shapes to glance it initially but lets it go in the end. 237/4

108.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Back of a length ball outside off, played with an angled bat face to gully. 237/4

108.2 J Anderson to Marsh, Short delivery down the leg side, Marsh has no trouble in sitting under it. 237/4

108.1 J Anderson to M Marsh, Full ball, shaping in, eased off the front foot to mid off. 237/4

107.6 S Broad to Marsh, This is good bowling from Broad. He is putting the ball in the probing channels. In the zone around off, Mitchell pushes at it tentatively and gets it off the inner half to backward square leg. A run taken. 237/4

107.5 S Broad to Marsh, Very full delivery, attacking the stumps, defended solidly off the front foot. 236/4

107.4 S Broad to Marsh, Prodigious movement. Good length ball in the zone of apprehension, the shiny side on the inside and the ball reverses in. Marsh decides to leave it but that just misses the off pole. 236/4

Michael Clarke on air feels that Moeen Ali will be the one missing the next Test match. He says, on a day 5 pitch if Joe Root isn't trusting Ali to deliver, means that the English skipper is clear with his idea. England are really missing a quality spinner, remains to be seen who they pick...

107.3 S Broad to Marsh, Back of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 236/4

107.2 S Broad to Smith, The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 236/4

107.1 S Broad to Smith, Ooh.. another close shave! Fullish delivery around off, Smith goes for a drive but gets it off the inner half towards mid on. A bit of a tough phase for the skipper. 235/4

106.6 J Anderson to Smith, Very full delivery, veering in. Smith clips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 235/4

106.5 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length delivery, Smith hangs back and blocks it solidly. 234/4

106.4 J Anderson to Smith, FOUR! Nervy! A rare false stroke from the Australian skipper. On a length outside off, shaping away a touch. Smith goes for a drive but gets an outside edge that flies towards the left of gully and goes past him in a flash to the fence behind. Moves into the nineties with that. 234/4

106.3 J Anderson to Smith, This one is well outside off, Steven lets it go. 230/4

106.2 J Anderson to Smith, Slower in pace and shorter in length, Smith turns it to short mid-wicket. 230/4

106.1 J Anderson to Smith, On a length on middle, played defensively to short mid-wicket. 230/4

Anderson to continue from the other end.

105.6 S Broad to Marsh, An appeal for an LBW is turned down! Back of a length ball outside off, shaping in. Marsh shuffles a bit and tries to defend it but gets an inside edge on his back thigh. The umpire doesn't pay heed to the shout. Height was also a factor. 230/4

105.5 S Broad to M Marsh, FOUR! A boundary after ages! Half volley outside off, Marsh leans ahead and strokes it through covers for a glorious boundary. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. Resolute stuff! 230/4

105.4 S Broad to Marsh, Angling in substantially, Marsh sits deep in the crease and tucks it to mid-wicket. 226/4

105.3 S Broad to Marsh, On a good length around off, Mitchell prods forward in defense. 226/4

Michael Clarke praises Steven Smith on air. Smith trains really, really hard in the nets. He is the one who is eager to face the most number of balls. The muscle memory takes over and there is no surprise that he is so successful at the international level. His body movement and positioning are his greatest strengths.

105.2 S Broad to S Smith, Shortish ball on off, pulled to deep backward square leg for a single. 226/4

105.1 S Broad to Smith, Fuller ball around off, Smith leans ahead and taps it towards backward point. 225/4

We are back. The players and the umpires step out to the middle. Stuart Broad to continue his spell. Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh to resume their innings. Here we go...

... Final Day, Final Session ...

There was a nervy moment when Marsh edged a ball and it flew towards the gully region, but the fielder standing a bit deeper meant that it did not carry. There were easy singles on offer. Root could have attacked to put more pressure on the opposition but it was not to be. Seems like the match is heading towards a tame draw but stranger things have happened in cricket. 37 overs are still left for the close of play. Getting Smith out early might just give them a sniff. Join us shortly for the final session of the game.

A blockathon from Steven Smith and Mitchell Marsh was on display and they have ensured that the ship is sailing in the right direction. England were good with the ball, especially in the first hour. A few false strokes were induced and the Barmy Army got right behind their team. It seemed that there is something around the corner but the defiance from the duo was so strong that they battled through the tough times and came out on top.

104.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Marsh leans ahead and drives it crisply to covers. THAT SHALL BE TEA ON DAY 5! 225/4

104.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Well bowled! Marsh was in a bit of trouble. Dug in short on middle, shoots off after pitching. Marsh hops and kills it on the turf. 225/4

104.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Shaping in prodigiously, Marsh comes forward and dead bats it. 225/4

104.3 J Anderson to Smith, Bread and butter stuff for Smith! No trouble at all as he nudges the full ball through square leg to rotate strike. 225/4

104.2 J Anderson to Smith, Attacking the base of off stump, Steven tucks it off the front foot to short mid-wicket. 224/4

104.1 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length delivery outside off, played with an angled blade to point. 224/4

103.6 S Broad to Marsh, Here is something, here is something! Broad goes a bit wide of the crease and angles in a full length delivery. It is reversing in as Marsh tries to clip it across but gets an inside edge on his pads. If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. 224/4

103.5 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller in length this time, a confident stride forward to keep it out. 224/4

103.4 S Broad to Marsh, The blocking game continues. Hangs deep in the crease and offers a straight bat in defense. 224/4

103.3 S Broad to Smith, Broad tries to catch Smith off guard but he has an answer against everything. Full ball on leg stump, Smith nudges it through backward square leg for a run. 224/4

103.2 S Broad to Smith, A bit wider outside off, in the sixth stump line. An exaggerated shuffle from Smith and he taps it to the off side. 223/4

103.1 S Broad to Smith, In the probing channel around off, Steven covers his stumps and buries it into the track. 223/4

102.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Full ball, tailing in sharply. Marsh clips it away to the mid-wicket. 223/4

102.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Angling in substantially, Mitchell leans ahead and keeps it out. 223/4

102.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Marsh is hanging back to the length delivery and plays it with soft hands to covers. 223/4

102.3 J Anderson to Smith, Full length ball attacking the stumps, Steven whips it nicely to wide mid on to rotate strike. 223/4

102.2 J Anderson to Smith, Shortish in length around off, Smith who is in defensive mode stands tall and stonewalls it. Ensures that he has stumps covered 222/4

102.1 J Anderson to Smith, On a good length around off, Smith shuffles a bit and taps it to the off side. 222/4

101.6 S Broad to Marsh, A bit of nibble in the air, coming in, Mitchell defends it again. 222/4

101.5 S Broad to Marsh, Shaping in appreciably, Mitchell remains circumspect in approach again and offers a straight bat in defense. 222/4

101.4 S Broad to Marsh, Similar length ball around off, once again dealt with ease. 222/4

101.3 S Broad to Marsh, Angling in on a fullish length, swinging in. Marsh is well-equipped to dead bat it. 222/4

101.2 S Broad to Marsh, On a length on off, Marsh leans ahead and continues the blockathon. 222/4

101.1 S Broad to Marsh, Back of a length ball around off, Marsh sits deep in the crease and defends it in a compact manner. 222/4

Stuart Broad comes back for a burst.

100.6 J Anderson to Smith, Peach! More of these are needed. In the zone of apprehension, Smith pokes at it and is beaten all ends up. 222/4

Geoffrey Boycott has come on air for the first time in this Test match. He says that Smith is really comfortable on pitches that there is not much sideways movement. However, he reckons that he will struggle when there is sideways movement on offer.

100.5 J Anderson to Smith, Angling into Steven, not much zip on that. Smith deals with it comfortably. 222/4

100.4 J Anderson to Smith, In the zone for apprehension, Smith hangs back confidently and punches it to mid off. 222/4

100.3 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length ball outside off, Smith plays it with an angled blade to point. 222/4

100.2 J Anderson to Smith, On a good length well outside off, holding its line. Smith doesn't fiddle with it. 222/4

100.1 J Anderson to Smith, Full length ball attacking the base of off stump, Smith does well to keep it out. 222/4

James Anderson is back on.

99.6 M Ali to Marsh, Quick and flat, Marsh makes use of the depth of the crease to smother it. 222/4

99.5 M Ali to Marsh, A bit slow through the day, Marsh leans ahead and dead bats it. 222/4

99.4 M Ali to Marsh, Bowls it quicker through the air. However, the length is shortish which allows Marsh to deal with it easily. Flight the ball more Ali. 222/4

99.3 M Ali to Marsh, Around off, Marsh prods forward and blocks it solidly. 222/4

99.2 M Ali to Marsh, Leans ahead confidently to the tossed up delivery and smothers it down the track. 222/4

99.1 M Ali to Smith, Shorter in length, Smith punches it with the spin to long on for a single. 222/4

98.6 D Malan to Marsh, This one takes off a bit, turning away. Marsh does well to keep it out. 221/4

98.5 D Malan to Smith, Hangs back and clips it around the corner for a single. 221/4

98.4 D Malan to Marsh, Close shave! England need to be on their toes. Marsh gets it off the outer half towards gully. Smith calls for the run and the former is a bit late to respond. Goes for it eventually as the throw from Anderson comes to the bowler's end but he misses the target. A direct hit might have made things interesting. 220/4

98.3 D Malan to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, enticing Marsh to go for a drive but he remains circumspect in approach and lets it go. 219/4

98.2 D Malan to Marsh, Spinning away, Marsh plays it with an angled bat to point. 219/4

98.1 D Malan to Smith, Tossed up in line of the stumps, Smith clears his front leg and eases it wide of mid off for a run. 219/4

97.6 M Ali to Marsh, Lands it full again, outside off, blocked into the ground. 218/4

97.5 M Ali to Marsh, Loopy delivery outside off, Mitchell Marsh takes a stride forward and stonewalls it. 218/4

97.4 M Ali to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, defended down watchfully. 218/4

97.3 M Ali to Marsh, Fuller around off, Marsh presses forward in defense. 218/4

97.2 M Ali to Smith, Another flatter one, shorter in length as well. Smith goes back and cuts it to deep point for a single. 218/4

97.1 M Ali to Smith, Flatter on the stumps, Smith punches it back to Ali. 217/4

Moeen Ali returns for a bowl. A slip, a short catching mid-wicket and a short square leg in place.

96.6 D Malan to Marsh, Bowls another googly, Marsh reads it well and pushes it to the off side. A testing over from Malan. 217/4

96.5 D Malan to Smith, Slips in the googly, Warne on air just wanted that from Malan. Seems like he heard him. It is shorter in length, punched off the back foot through cover-point for a run. 217/4

96.4 D Malan to Smith, This is tidy stuff from Malan, he is keeping Smith on his toes. Flights it nicely on middle, Smith prods forward to defend and just about manages to do so. 216/4

96.3 D Malan to Smith, Fullish this time, mixing things up nicely. Steven keeps it out watchfully. 216/4

96.2 D Malan to Smith, Nicely bowled! Slower through the air, Smith leans ahead and dead bats it. 216/4

96.1 D Malan to Smith, On a good length, Smith camps back and blocks it stoutly. 216/4

95.6 C Woakes to Marsh, A bit of reverse on that, tailing in. Marsh defends it with his bat and pad close together. The Barmy Army roars again. 216/4

95.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Shaping away late, Marsh pokes it towards the off side. 216/4

95.4 C Woakes to Smith, Full toss on middle, clipped through square leg for a run. 216/4

95.3 C Woakes to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 215/4

Two catching men at covers now close to each other. The Barmy Army is also making a lot of noise and is backing their side.

95.2 C Woakes to Smith, Another off pace delivery, on a shorter line, Smith hangs back and pushes it uppishly through covers. Two runs taken. 215/4

95.1 C Woakes to Smith, Well bowled! Off-cutter around off at a slower pace, Smith is early into the drive but does well to check it in the end. 213/4

94.6 D Malan to Marsh, A bit short this time, ample time for Marsh to sit back and block it out. 213/4

94.5 D Malan to Marsh, Fuller in length, Marsh digs it out smartly. 213/4

94.4 D Malan to Marsh, Loops it up nicely again, Mitchell prods forward in defense. 213/4

94.3 D Malan to Marsh, Full ball on middle and leg, Mitchell keeps it out watchfully. 213/4

94.2 D Malan to Smith, Slow through the air, knocked down to long on for a single. 213/4

94.1 D Malan to Smith, Tossed up on middle, Smith leans ahead to smother it. 212/4

Dawid Malan comes into the attack. The on-air commentators were wishing that he gets a go with the ball and that has just happened. An extra bite off the pitch might bring in the wicket.

93.6 C Woakes to Marsh, On a length, angling in, defended solidly off the back foot. 212/4

93.5 C Woakes to Smith, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single. 212/4

Mark Taylor on air reckons that Root should bring the field up now and take a gamble. If there are more close-in fielders, the batsman might go for something expansive and that might induce a false stroke. Australia are not leading by much and are just milking around the singles. Need to do something different to bowl the Australians out.

93.4 C Woakes to Marsh, Quick running! Marsh taps it to towards gully and sets off for a run. The fielder goes for a shy at the striker's end but misses. Smith would have been safe even if that had hit. 211/4

93.3 C Woakes to Smith, Shuffles across to the fullish delivery and works it around the corner for a single. 210/4

93.2 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish delivery around off, Smith prods forward in defense. 209/4

93.1 C Woakes to Smith, Tailing in appreciably, Smith hangs back and defends it besides the pitch on the leg side. 209/4

92.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, Back of a length ball outside off, Marsh plays it with an angled blade to point. Wants a run but it isn't on offer. 209/4

92.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, Again gets behind the line of the delivery and keeps it out expertly. 209/4

92.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, Solid as a rock! Fuller in length, Marsh leans ahead confidently and shows a straight bat in defense. 209/4

92.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, Overpitched outside off, again it is an off pace ball. Marsh drives it crisply but finds the man at covers. 209/4

92.2 Tom Curran to S Smith, Shortish delivery, Smith gets on top of the bounce and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run. 209/4

92.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Slower ball, Smith reads it well and blocks it nicely. 208/4

91.6 C Woakes to Marsh, On a length around off, played with an angled bat to point. 208/4

91.5 C Woakes to M Marsh, Ooh.. that almost went through the defense of Mitchell Marsh. Good stuff from Woakes. He bowls it on a drivable length outside off, gets it to shape in appreciably. Marsh goes for a drive but gets an inside edge onto his back pad. Luckily for him, the ball doesn't roll back to the stumps. 208/4

91.4 C Woakes to Marsh, Banged in hard on the deck, doesn't rise much. Marsh has ample time to keep it out. 208/4

Michael Clarke makes a good point on air. There is a man standing at deepish gully, not sure what he is doing there. Earlier, an edge flew to the same region and it didn't carry. Might as well stand closer.

91.3 C Woakes to Marsh, Back of a length in the probing channel around off, Marsh hops and does well to defend it besides the pitch on the leg side. 208/4

91.2 C Woakes to Marsh, Length delivery just outside off, Marsh blocks it solidly. 208/4

91.1 C Woakes to Smith, Beautiful shot! Fullish delivery, angling in. Smith shuffles a touch and times his clip to perfection through mid-wicket. Dawid Malan in the deep has a lot of ground to cover to his left and sensing the opportunity, Smith calls for three. Some aggressive running allows the batsmen to come back for three. 208/4

Drinks are on the field. A wicketless first hour after lunch. Marsh looked a bit fidgety at the start but he will be happy to be still out there. Smith is looking in complete control and England bowlers are finding it difficult to breach his defense. The pitch isn't doing much but we saw them roaring back in the second half of the first session. Can they get a breakthrough?

90.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, On the stumps, it stays a touch low, not that threatening as Marsh easily blocks it out. 205/4

90.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, Curran sticks to the full length delivery outside off, Mitchell checks his drive, in fact he connects it nicely but finds the man at cover. 205/4

90.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, Makes some room to drive but it's more of a soft hand push towards cover. 205/4

90.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, There is the slower one from Curran, at 103.1 kph. Marsh waits for it and then calmly keeps it out on the off side. 205/4

90.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Back of a length delivery, outside off, defended off the back foot towards cover. 205/4

90.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Tries to go full but ends up slipping a low full toss, it's dipping in. Smith whips it through backward square leg for one. 205/4

89.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 204/4

89.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Marsh swivels and pulls it but finds the man at square leg. 204/4

89.4 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length delivery on middle, Smith isn't in control but tries to pull it away. Gets it towards mid-wicket where James Anderson tumbles. He seems to have twisted his right knee as it got stuck on the ground. They pick up a single. 204/4

89.3 C Woakes to Smith, Another bouncer, takes ages to come. Smith stands tall and lets it sail over his head to the keeper. 203/4

89.2 C Woakes to Smith, Shortish ball, again. It's not working for Woakes as Smith is happy to hop back and drops it down. 203/4

89.1 C Woakes to Smith, Once again, it's dug in short but it doesn't rise. Smith takes on the bait and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a comfortable couple. 203/4

88.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 201/4

88.5 Tom Curran to Marsh, Gets forward to a full ball and defends it down solidly. 201/4

Michael Clarke on air feels Joe Root should bring back Malan into the attack. Since the ball is new, the leggie can extract some extra bounce off the rough to trouble the batsmen.

88.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, A bit short on middle, Marsh stays back in defense. 201/4

88.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 201/4

88.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Good running! Good length delivery, angling in on middle, Marsh works it off the pads behind square on the leg side. Marsh wants two, calls for it and takes it comfortably in the end. The throw from the deep isn't accurate either. 201/4

88.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Sharp single! On a length and angling in on middle, Smith stays back and with soft hands he nudges it towards short mid-wicket where Broad fumbles. Steven calls for the single and by the time Broad throws it at the bowler's end, the Aussie skipper makes it in. 199/4

87.6 C Woakes to Marsh, Another shortish delivery, near the rib cage area, Mitchell Marsh defends it down. 198/4

87.5 C Woakes to Marsh, Woakes is bending his back but there is not enough on the pitch to get him going. Digs in a short ball on middle and off, easily dealt with as Marsh shows a straight bat. 198/4

87.4 C Woakes to S Smith, Shortish again on the hips, Smith half pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single. 198/4

87.3 C Woakes to Smith, Continues to keep it on a shorter length, SS stays behind the line to keep it out. 197/4

87.2 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Helps it on its way! Short delivery, very wayward as it is down the leg side. Smith moves inside the line and makes sure he helps it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 197/4

87.1 C Woakes to Smith, Tests the Aussie skipper with a bumper but the line is on the leg stump which allows Smith to move inside the line and make a leave. 193/4

86.6 Tom Curran to Marsh, Bowls the back of the hand slower one, at 105 kph, Marsh reads it early and is happy to keep it out off the front foot. Tidy over from the debutant. 193/4

86.5 Tom Curran to M Marsh, Leans forward and across to a full delivery and drives it towards the short cover fielder. 193/4

86.4 Tom Curran to Marsh, Keeps it in the same channel, Marsh leans a touch to bunt it back down the ground. 193/4

86.3 Tom Curran to Marsh, Fullish outside off, Marsh takes it from there and works it towards the man at mid on. 193/4

86.2 Tom Curran to Marsh, Hops back and is compact in his defense is Mitchell Marsh. 193/4

86.1 Tom Curran to Marsh, Curran starts with a length ball outside off, Marsh gets back and punches it towards the point fielder. 193/4

Double change as Tom Curran is brought into the attack.

85.6 C Woakes to Marsh, That's the correct line and length! Fuller in length, angling in on middle and leg, Marsh tries to drive it away but is lucky as the ball just goes wide of the man at silly mid off. A single picked up. 193/4

85.5 C Woakes to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 192/4

85.4 C Woakes to Smith, Woakes tries to bang in a short one, doesn't rise much. Easy for Smith as he swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket for a single. 192/4

85.3 C Woakes to Marsh, Tries to force it through cover but there is a bit of inward movement which induces the inside edge. The ball rolls towards square leg for a single. 191/4

85.2 C Woakes to Marsh, Hurls it on a length and angling in again, Marsh defends it down off the back foot. 190/4

85.1 C Woakes to S Smith, Woakes from over the wicket, angles in a length delivery on middle. It's tucked through mid-wicket for a single. 190/4

Change in bowling. Chris Woakes is brought into the attack, replacing Broad.

84.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Outside off, nothing doing says Mitchell Marsh. 189/4

84.5 J Anderson to Marsh, That was struck hard! Fuller ball on the stumps, Marsh smashes it straight back from where it came but Jimmy Anderson in his followthrough, sticks his right leg out. The ball hits his shin and deflects towards the off side. 189/4

84.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Stays back to this length ball and answers it with a straight bat. 189/4

84.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Fuller outside off, MM once again is happy to leave it alone. The ball dies in front of Bairstow behind. 189/4

84.2 J Anderson to Marsh, On a length and in the probing line outside off, Mitchell Marsh shoulders his arms. 189/4

84.1 J Anderson to Smith, A bit short and outside off, Smith off the back foot just steers it through point for a single. 189/4

83.6 S Broad to Marsh, Good effort ball but this didn't rise! Pounds in a short ball but comes at a comfortable height which allows Marsh to hop back and keep it out. 188/4

83.5 S Broad to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 188/4

The dark threatening clouds are looming over. Seems like it is coming. Very dark at the MCG!

83.4 S Broad to M Marsh, FOUR! Bashed it! Mitchell Marsh is off the mark finally and this is some shot to get off the mark. Broad serves a half volley, wanting Marsh to go after it and he obliges. Bends his back knee and drills it along the ground through cover. 188/4

83.3 S Broad to Smith, Short and angling on middle and leg, Smith swivels and helps it down towards Ali at fine leg for a single. 184/4

83.2 S Broad to Smith, Outside off, tempting line, left alone by Smith. 183/4

83.1 S Broad to Smith, Good length delivery on off, Smith drives it back to Broad who picks it up and reverse flicks it back on the stumps at the striker's end. It hits and ricochets towards the off side, Smith wants the single but won't get it. 183/4

82.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Marginally fuller on off, Marsh nicely presses forward to keep it out. 183/4

82.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Fuller ball on the stumps, Marsh tries to drill one down the ground but gets it off the inner half to Broad at mid on. 183/4

82.4 J Anderson to Marsh, Stays behind the line and taps it away on off. 183/4

82.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Tailing back in a touch, Mitchell Marsh presses forward in defense. In doing so, the bat got stuck on the pad but he manages to keep it out which is important. 183/4

82.2 J Anderson to Marsh, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 183/4

82.1 J Anderson to Smith, Good length ball on middle, some bounce for Anderson as Smith adjusts to clip it in front of square on the leg side for a single. Anderson wouldn't mind as he will get to bowl to Marsh who is relatively new to the crease and is yet to open his account. 183/4

81.6 S Broad to Marsh, Peach! Hurls it on a length around off, Marsh with no feet movement tries to fiddle with it only to get beaten. 182/4

81.5 S Broad to S Smith, In the air... falls down safely! Hands on heads for Broad. He gets some extra zip off the surface, Smith looks to pull but half heartedly. The ball skews off the top edge and falls safely near the backward square leg region. A single taken. First run scored off Broad's bowling after lunch. He has been on song and has created the opportunities. 182/4

81.4 S Broad to Smith, Tempts the batsman with a wider one, Smith isn't keen on going after it. Leaves it alone. 181/4

81.3 S Broad to Smith, Cracking sound but straight to the man! Here is another example of Smith going really hard on the new ball. Sees the fuller ball, it's on off, driven hard towards the mid off fielder. 181/4

81.2 S Broad to Smith, Fullish delivery, but the line is close to the off stump. Smith looks to drive but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls back towards the bowler. 181/4

81.1 S Broad to Smith, Good length delivery, in the channel outside off, Steven Smith shoulders his arms. 181/4

80.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 181/4

80.5 J Anderson to Smith, Very full, attacking the stumps, right thing to do. Smith works it through mid-wicket for one. 181/4

80.4 J Anderson to Smith, Smith is trying to go hard at the new ball, this will excite Anderson all the more. Jimmy keeps it full on off, Smith stays rooted inside the crease and drives it back with hard hands towards mid off. 180/4

80.3 J Anderson to Smith, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 180/4

80.2 J Anderson to Smith, Good length delivery, curling away from outside off, Smith is happy to let it go. It doesn't carry to the keeper. 180/4

80.1 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length delivery, coming back in with the angle, Smith hops and defends it back down the track. 180/4

The second new ball is available now. There was a discussion going on between Root, Anderson and Broad and finally they decide to take it...

79.6 S Broad to Marsh, Strays a bit down the leg side, Marsh tries to clip it away but gets it off the pads en route to the keeper. 180/4

79.5 S Broad to Marsh, Did that carry? Broad's expression states it did! In fact it hasn't. Mitchell Marsh is looking really fidgety out there. Broad tempts him with a half volley outside off, Marsh goes chasing at it with hard hands. Gets a thick edge which dies just in front of Vince at gully. 180/4

79.4 S Broad to Marsh, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 180/4

79.3 S Broad to Marsh, Brings it back from around off, MM keeps his bat and pad close together in defense. 180/4

79.2 S Broad to Marsh, Nearly... nearly for Broad! This one comes back in off the seam, Marsh is late in bringing his bat down as he defends it with his bottom hand off towards point. 180/4

79.1 S Broad to Marsh, Broad keeps it in the channel outside off, Marsh takes a stride forward and defends it down with a high elbow. 180/4

78.6 J Anderson to Smith, Gets across to a fuller ball on the stumps and works it towards short mid-wicket. 180/4

78.5 J Anderson to Smith, Good length delivery outside off, defended down watchfully from the crease. 180/4

78.4 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller ball on the off stump, Smith walks across and then brings his bat down very late to keep it out towards point. 180/4

78.3 J Anderson to Smith, Good length delivery, angling in on middle and leg, clipped with soft hands behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs. 180/4

78.2 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller ball, good stuff from Anderson. Smith crouches low to defend this down. 178/4

78.1 J Anderson to Smith, On a shorter length and outside off, pushed off the back foot towards cover. 178/4

77.6 S Broad to Marsh, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 178/4

77.5 Broad to Marsh, A loud shout for a catch down the leg side! Not given by Dharmasena! Broad goes wide of the crease and angles it in on middle and leg, Marsh moves inside the line to clip it away and there is some sound as the ball passes the bat. Bairstow moves to his left to take it. They all appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Root thinks about taking the review but then decides against it. Replays shows the click sound was of the ball hitting the velcro strap of the pad. Good decision! 178/4

77.4 S Broad to Marsh, Beaten! Very well bowled! Scrambled seam delivery, just around that off stump line, Marsh comes forward to poke sans any feet movement. The ball jags away at the last moment and almost takes the outside edge of Marsh's bat. 178/4

77.3 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller and wider on off, no movement this time. Another leave from Marsh. 178/4

77.2 S Broad to Marsh, Good length delivery, in the tight line outside off. A bit of movement away, left alone by Mitchell. 178/4

77.1 S Broad to Marsh, Broad as expected keeps it full on the stumps, Marsh defends it down safely. 178/4

Stuart Broad to continue the proceedings from the other end. Since Mitchell Marsh is someone who drives the ball hard down the ground, Root has placed himself at silly mid off, there is a man at silly mid on and also a short mid-wicket in place...

76.6 J Anderson to Smith, Switches the angle for the last ball of the over and comes from over the wicket. He keeps it on a fuller length, in the probing line outside off. Smith comes forward to defend but the ball holds its line and whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 178/4

76.5 J Anderson to Smith, Pitches it right up there, looking for the odd inswinger, nothing happening. Blocked again by SS. 178/4

76.4 J Anderson to Smith, On a fuller length outside off, Smith leans into it to block it out. 178/4

76.3 J Anderson to Smith, Good length delivery, sprayed wider again, Smith walks across before making an assured leave. 178/4

76.2 J Anderson to Smith, Very full and wider outside off, Smith has nothing to offer on that one. 178/4

76.1 J Anderson to Smith, Anderson starts the session from round the wicket and slants it away on a fuller length outside off, Smith presses across and defends it down. 178/4

Well, scratch the previous update as it was a short shower and the weather has cleared up at the moment. The players are back on the field. Good news for England as no time has been lost. Mitchell Marsh joins Steven Smith at the crease. James Anderson to continue his spell. Here we go...

... Day 5, Session 2 ...

Australia would hope for more. Just when the players walked off for lunch, the rain appeared and the covers were on. The news coming in is that, more rain is on its way post the break...

Australia's hopes will be pinned heavily on Steven Smith now. The Aussie skipper has looked solid as a rock so far but he needs support. He has dealt with everything without much fuss but who will be the one to put his hand up to give him company? The batsmen who are next to come don't have enough experience and one would feel the writing is on the wall for the hosts. What's coming up next? Gritty cricket? Or an early finish? Join us back in a short while as this Test has spiced up again...

An inspiring bowling change did the trick for the visitors. Joe Root tried his luck and picked up a big wicket of Warner, who for the first time in the innings looked to play an attacking shot. And then as the saying goes, one wicket brings you another. He immediately brought his two strike bowlers back into the attack after Warner's dismissal and guess what? Broad removed Marsh on the last ball before lunch to make sure his side head into the break on the right note. To add to it, the second new ball is around the corner and the English pacers will be licking their lips.

England have roared back late but will be happy as they move into the dressing room. They will certainly sense a victory, wouldn't they? Their bowlers were kept at bay for a really long time as the overnight pair of Warner and Smith was happy to play the defensive game. The pitch showed no signs of breaking down and it seemed like Australia will easily dig in till lunch.

75.6 S Broad to Marsh, OUT! Edged and that's a stunner from Jonny Bairstow! Stuart Broad removes Shaun Marsh and have a look at the joy on the faces of the England players. Sigh! Got to feel for Steven Smith, he can't believe as he stands in disappointment at the other end. Brilliant delivery from Broad, this. He comes from over the wicket, drops it on a length and gets the ball to seam away a touch. Shaun Marsh pokes at it and it is enough to induce an outside edge. Bairstow behind is a bit late to react but does well to hold onto the catch with his outstretched left hand. Amazing reflexes! Shaun is gone! LUNCH ON DAY 5, Australia effectively 14/4! 178/4

75.5 S Broad to Marsh, Fuller on the stumps, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 178/3

75.4 S Broad to Marsh, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket for nothing. 178/3

A man is placed right near the square leg umpire...

75.3 S Broad to Smith, It's fifty for Steven Peter Devereux Smith, his 23rd in Test cricket. It has taken him 151 balls to reach there. 4 hours he has spent at the crease, just incredible stuff from the best in the world. Shortish ball, takes ages to come and Smith just rolls his wrists on the pull as the ball goes towards fine leg for a single. Leading from the front is Steven! 178/3

75.2 S Broad to Smith, Attacks the stumps, Smith is up for the task as he shuffles a bit and nudges it towards short mid-wicket. 177/3

75.1 S Broad to Smith, Arrows in a fuller ball from around off, Smith presses forward and defends it down watchfully. 177/3

74.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Sprayed wider outside off, easy leave for the southpaw. 177/3

74.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Goes around the wicket and angles in a length delivery on the pads, Marsh walks across and clips it uppishly towards mid-wicket. 177/3

74.4 J Anderson to Marsh, A bit too full on the stumps, Shaun digs it out towards the man at silly mid off. 177/3

74.3 J Anderson to Marsh, Angles it away from the southpaw, Marsh has it covered as he makes a weird leave through to the keeper. 177/3

74.2 J Anderson to Marsh, Another ball, dropped near the good length area, Marsh blocks it comfortably. 177/3

74.1 J Anderson to Marsh, Good length delivery, with a hint of it curling back in. Marsh covers his sticks and defends it down safely. 177/3

73.6 S Broad to Smith, On a fuller length and hurled outside off, defended watchfully. 177/3

73.5 S Broad to Smith, A poky front foot defense on offer from the Aussie skipper. He is happy to defend it down. 177/3

73.4 S Broad to Smith, Very full and angling in on middle, Smith gets across and with a straight bat he blocks it back to the bowler. If he missed that, he would have been dead plumb. But then he rarely misses, that's the way he plays. 177/3

73.3 S Broad to Smith, Bends forward and blocks it down gently. 177/3

73.2 S Broad to Smith, Broad bowls this very full on off, Smith leans across and square drives it towards cover-point. 177/3

73.1 S Broad to Smith, Broad comes steaming in from over the wicket and hurls it outside off. It moves further away as Smith makes an easy leave. 177/3

Stuart Broad is brought in for a burst before lunch...

72.6 J Anderson to Marsh, Fullish outside off, Shaun Marsh pushes it straight to short cover. 177/3

72.5 J Anderson to Marsh, Good ball! Slanting across again, on a fuller length outside off. Seemed like Marsh wanted to go after it at first but then bails out. 177/3

72.4 J Anderson to S Marsh, FOUR! Edgyyyy! Anderson slants it across the left-hander, it swings away late and Marsh gets squared up. He tentatively pokes at it and gets it off the outer half right between the slip cordon and the gully fielder for a streaky boundary. 177/3

72.3 J Anderson to Smith, Moves to 49 does Smith! On middle and leg, worked through backward square leg for a single. 173/3

72.2 J Anderson to S Smith, Fuller again and tailing back in, Smith drives it towards cover where Malan makes a diving stop. 172/3

72.1 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller and attacking the stumps, Smith covers the line and digs it out back to Anderson. 172/3

71.6 Joe Root to Marsh, Floats it up on the stumps, Marsh comes down the track, isn't to the pitch of the ball and mistimes it back towards Root who stops it with his right hand. Joe Root is doing everything at the moment. He certainly has his tail up. 172/3

71.5 Joe Root to Marsh, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 172/3

71.4 Joe Root to Marsh, Leans forward and across to keep it down. 172/3

71.3 Joe Root to Marsh, Ouch! That's hit right on the box! Alastair Cook is the man at the receiving end! He is down, everyone has a laugh, except the man who cops one. Root bowls a full toss outside off, Marsh's eyes light up as he presses forward and smashes it hard. It hits Cook who is stationed at silly point. 172/3

71.2 Joe Root to Marsh, Loopy delivery outside off, Marsh pushes it towards cover. 172/3

71.1 Joe Root to Marsh, A lot of flight given by Root, worked towards mid-wicket. 172/3

70.6 J Anderson to Smith, Very full on the stumps, Steven Smith prods forward and blocks it out on the ground. A maiden to start the new spell. 172/3

70.5 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller and tailing back in on middle, Smith crouches low and defends it back to the bowler. 172/3

70.4 J Anderson to Smith, Outside off, Smith leaves it alone. 172/3

70.3 J Anderson to Smith, This one comes back in a bit from around off, Smith covers the line and deals with it. 172/3

70.2 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 172/3

70.1 J Anderson to Smith, Anderson from over the wicket, keeps it full on off, Smith comes forward and blocks. 172/3

Good change! A wicket has fallen and Joe Root goes back to his strike bowler. James Anderson is back into the attack.

69.6 Joe Root to Marsh, On middle and off, Marsh defends it into the ground. A successful over from the English skipper and he gets a huge applause from the crowd. 172/3

69.5 Joe Root to Marsh, Floated ball around middle and off, Marsh presses forward in defense. 172/3

69.4 Joe Root to Marsh, Tossed up outside off, Shaun shoulders his arms to that one. 172/3

Another halt in play. Alastair Cook calls for the helmet. Positions himself under the lid at the silly point region.

69.3 Joe Root to Marsh, Drifting in on middle, defended off the front foot. 172/3

Shaun Marsh is the new man in.

69.2 Joe Root to Warner, OUT! Got him! Joe Root brings himself into the attack and strikes! That's a big wicket. He is all pumped up, the Barmy Army finds its voice again. Ladies and Gentlemen, David Warner has thrown it away. Root stays round the wicket and floats it up around the rough. The ball turns a touch and a puff of dust is seen coming off. Warner gets down on one knee to slog sweep it across the line but ends up miscuing it high up in the air on the off side. Shouts of Catch it from the Englishmen and James Vince from short cover moves swiftly to his right to take it with ease. The Barmy Army goes 'Rooooooooooooooooooot!' What a gift he has given to himself on his birthday. The 107-run frustrating stand comes to an end. Can England capitalize on this? 172/3

69.1 Joe Root to Smith, From round the wicket comes Root and tosses it up on off, eased towards mid off for a single. 172/2

A change here. The skipper decides to bring himself on. Joe Root will be the one to roll his arm over. Can the birthday boy strike?

68.6 D Malan to D Warner, Drops it short on leg, pulled straight to the man at square leg. 171/2

68.5 D Malan to Warner, Tosses it above the eyeline, Warner dances down the track and drives it towards the cover fielder. 171/2

68.4 D Malan to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 171/2

68.3 D Malan to Smith, On middle and leg, tucked through square leg for a single. 171/2

68.2 D Malan to Warner, Drops it short and outside off, David Warner rocks back and punches it towards cover. Unfortunately for him, he fails to beat the man at cover. The fielder there gets a hand to it and they take a single. 170/2

68.1 D Malan to Warner, This one turns back in and bounces as well from the rough, Warner pushes it towards cover. 169/2

67.6 C Woakes to Smith, Good length ball on middle, defended towards mid on. 169/2

67.5 C Woakes to Smith, Gets across and pushes it back to the bowler. 169/2

67.4 C Woakes to Smith, Fuller in length and angling in, Smith covers the line this time to defend it down. 169/2

67.3 C Woakes to Smith, An appeal but to no avail! Not a bad thinking from Woakes as Smith isn't too keen to move his feet around. So what Woakes does is, he angles in a fuller ball on middle and leg, Smith is late to bring his bat down and gets hit on the pads. The impact was on the leg stump and hence the appeal is paid no respect. 169/2

67.2 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! No feet movement but still picks up a boundary! Smith stays leg side, Woakes fires it full and wide on off. Steven reaches out to that one and drives it through covers. Finds the gap and picks up his second boundary of the day. 169/2

67.1 C Woakes to Warner, Tap and run! Australia are ahead! They are into the lead and the two class batsmen have raised the 100-run stand between them. Huge cheer from the crowd as well. Well done, Warner and Smith. Short and angling in from around off, Warner taps it in front of cover and calls through for one. 165/2

66.6 D Malan to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 164/2

66.5 D Malan to Smith, Pitched outside leg, Smith prods forward in defense. 164/2

66.4 D Malan to Smith, FOUR! That's a good shot to level the scores! Malan drops it short on leg, Smith waits for it and then swipes it on the turf to get it well over Cook at leg slip for a boundary towards fine leg. First boundary of the day for the Aussie skipper. 164/2

66.3 D Malan to Warner, Loops it up around middle, Warner takes a long stride forward and pushes it down to long on for a single. 160/2

66.2 D Malan to Warner, Tosses it up outside off, a bit of bounce as the ball turns back in. Warner stays back and defends it down. 159/2

And as expected, we are back. David Warner will be on strike, Malan to continue. The trail is just 5 now...

1140 Local time update - Was that even a delay? Wonder why did they ask the players to leave in the first place? It's bright again, the covers are off and both the umpires are walking back to the middle. Shouldn't be long before we get back to business.

1137 Local time - The players rush off the field as the annoying drizzle is back. It's pretty light informs Mark Nicholas on air but still it's enough to halt the proceedings. The covers are on and we are in for a bit of a delay...

66.1 D Malan to Smith, Floats it up around leg, Smith clears the front leg and whips it wide of the man at mid on for a single. 159/2

65.6 C Woakes to Warner, Well bowled! Fuller and tailing back in, almost a yorker, Warner is quick to bring his bat down and keep it out. 158/2

65.5 C Woakes to Warner, Gets it to curl back in a touch, Warner covers the line again to defend it back on the track. 158/2

65.4 C Woakes to Warner, Good length delivery, skidding a bit off the deck, David is right behind the line to answer this. 158/2

65.3 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 158/2

65.2 C Woakes to Warner, FOUR! Easy peasy for Warner! Too full and too straight from Woakes, Warner works it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 158/2

65.1 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, tucked behind square on the leg side for a couple. Warner is making a move on here. 154/2

How good is Barmy Army? It's Joe Root's birthday and he turns 27 today. They offer a sweet gesture by singing a birthday song for him. The English skipper shows a thumbs up to the crowd. Such moments, I reckon makes this game of cricket even more better.

Chris Woakes comes back into the attack.

64.6 D Malan to D Warner, Another good stop in the deep by Woakes! He stopped one on the last ball of the previous over and does it again. Short and down the leg side, Warner pulls it down towards backward square leg. Chris in the deep does well again to save a run. 152/2

64.5 D Malan to Warner, Drops it a bit short on middle, Warner half pulls it but finds the man at short leg. 149/2

64.4 D Malan to Warner, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 149/2

64.3 D Malan to Warner, Loopy leg break outside off, Warner comes down the track and pushes it back to Malan. 149/2

Bring in a bat pad Root. The first ball of this over, we saw some extra bounce when Smith played one. A man at short leg could come into play...

64.2 D Malan to Smith, Slower through the air on middle, clipped through square leg for a single. 149/2

64.1 D Malan to Smith, Malan pitches it around leg, it turns in with a bit of extra bounce. Smith leans forward to defend but the ball hits the higher part of the bat and safely dies down. 148/2

Dawid Malan is introduced into the attack. Let's see if the leggie can do something on this flat deck...

63.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Just a clip! Nicely timed! A bit too straight from Curran, drifting on the pads and Smith isn't missing out on those. He clips it behind square on the leg side. Seemed like a boundary but Woakes in the deep does extremely well to dive and save a run for his side. 148/2

63.5 Tom Curran to Smith, That looped over Smith! Slower bumper on middle and off, it comes slowly off the surface as Smith just lets it sail over him to the keeper. 145/2

63.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Another slower one from Curran, at 105.5 kph, Smith reads it early and presses forward to safely keep it out. 145/2

63.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of the hand delivery, on middle and leg, tapped towards short mid-wicket for a brisk single. 145/2

63.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Sprays it wider outside of, Warner shoulders his arms to let that one through. 144/2

63.1 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Lovely placement! Fractionally full, it's outside off, Warner leans into it and with pure timing he caresses it through cover to beat the dive of the man there. Warner is upping the ante in the last couple of overs now. 144/2

62.6 M Ali to Smith, Loops it up, wider outside off, Smith makes room to drive it towards the cover fielder. 140/2

62.5 M Ali to Smith, Flattish delivery on the stumps, kept out without much fuss off the back foot by Steven. 140/2

62.4 M Ali to Smith, Pushed quicker through the air on middle, defended comfortably off the back foot. 140/2

62.3 M Ali to Warner, Drops it short and outside off, Warner crunches it to deep point for a single. 140/2

62.2 M Ali to Smith, Flatter again and spinning down leg, worked off the back foot towards short fine leg for a single. 139/2

62.1 M Ali to Smith, Flatter and quicker through the air, down the leg side, Smith stays back and wears it on the pads. 138/2

Drinks are on the field! David Warner and Steven Smith continue to play defensively and are proving to be quite successful. They are doing an important job for Australia. The pace bowlers are not getting much assistance from the track. Will the Australians continue to keep the visitors at bay or will we see England picking up a few quick wickets to bring life back into the game?

61.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Well fielded! Overpitched around off, Warner drivers it crisply towards extra cover where the fielder dives to stop a certain boundary. 138/2

61.5 Tom Curran to Warner, On a drivable length outside off, Warner plants his front foot across to allow it through. 138/2

61.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Too straight this time, tucked nicely through backward square leg. Moeen Ali in the deep has a lot of ground to cover and does well to keep it down to a couple. 138/2

61.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Short of a length ball, tucked through square leg for a couple. 136/2

61.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length outside off, left alone. Warner has faced 200 balls now, he has been extremely patient in this knock. 134/2

61.1 Tom Curran to D Warner, FOUR! Brilliantly done! Shortish ball on off, Warner hops a bit and short-arm-jabs it in the gap between mid on and mid-wicket to pick up a boundary. Good timing on that, it raced off the bat. 134/2

60.6 M Ali to D Warner, Floated on off, milked down to long off for a run. 130/2

60.5 M Ali to Warner, Very full this time, jammed out to extra cover. 129/2

60.4 M Ali to Warner, Ooh.. that skidded after pitching! On a shortish length around off, stays low. Warner goes deep in the crease to block it to the off side. 129/2

60.3 M Ali to Warner, Loops it up nicely around off, smothered down the track. 129/2

60.2 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up outside off on a fullish length, Warner clears his front leg and strokes it to covers. 129/2

60.1 M Ali to Smith, Shortish delivery, turned around the corner for a single. 129/2

59.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Shortish delivery around off, Warner has ample time to sway away from the line to evade it. 128/2

59.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Well bowled! Another off pace delivery at 105.1 clicks, Warner is early into his push and gets an inside edge onto his pads. 128/2

59.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Shorter in length, no real venom on that as it is bowled at 113 clicks. Warner defends it with ease. 128/2

59.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Similar length ball, shaping away this time. Warner keeps it out watchfully. 128/2

59.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Good length ball on off, stays a bit low. Warner is solid as a rock and blocks it stoutly. 128/2

59.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Starts off with an off cutter outside off, Warner reads it well and lets it go. That was bowled at 103.1 clicks, the slowest the Curran has bowled in this match. 128/2

Tom Curran comes into the attack. He has been good in this game, needs to bowl with the same amount of intensity. There is a plastic bag lying near the sightscreen and that is disturbing the batsman. It has been taken away and we are fine to go again.

58.6 M Ali to Smith, On a flatter trajectory outside off, kept out nicely. 128/2

58.5 M Ali to Smith, Quick and flat, blocked off the front foot to short leg. 128/2

58.4 M Ali to Smith, Floated on middle and leg, wristed towards mid on. 128/2

58.3 M Ali to Smith, The batsman works it down the leg side. 128/2

58.2 M Ali to Warner, Back of a length delivery, stabbed off the back foot through covers for a run. 128/2

58.1 M Ali to D Warner, FOUR! Warner breaks the shackles! Slow through the air outside off, Warner gets to the pitch of the ball and takes it on the full. Drives it elegantly through covers to find the fence. Pretty much reminiscent of Alastair Cook's drives in this match. 127/2

57.6 S Broad to Smith, Uppish but safe! Back of a length ball, Smith fends it off towards square leg but is well wide of the man at square leg. 123/2

57.5 S Broad to Smith, Good length delivery, angling in substantially. Smith has it covered and turns it to mid-wicket. 123/2

57.4 S Broad to Smith, Very full delivery, Smith works it to deepish mid on. 123/2

Three catchers on the off side and they are standing pretty close.

57.3 S Broad to Smith, Overpitched around off, Smith blocks it to covers. 123/2

Moeen Ali has been bowling on a flatter trajectory. He needs to slow down his pace in order to get more purchase. Beating the batsman in flight is the way to go ahead. Over spin might prove to be better than side spin on a surface like this.

57.2 S Broad to Smith, Short of a length delivery, shaping in. Smith shuffles across his sticks and buries it into the track. 123/2

57.1 S Broad to Smith, Fullish delivery, angling in, eased off the inner half to mid on. 123/2

56.6 M Ali to Warner, Drifting towards Warner who nudges it to square leg. 123/2

56.5 M Ali to Warner, Tossed up delivery, defended solidly off the front foot. 123/2

56.4 M Ali to Warner, Turn on this occasion! Around off, spinning away sharply. Warner plants his front foot across to allow it through. 123/2

56.3 M Ali to Warner, Waits for the ball to arrive and places it to the same region. 123/2

56.2 M Ali to Warner, On a flatter trajectory, a bit of an extra bounce there. Warner plays a controlled cut shot to the backward point region. 123/2

56.1 M Ali to S Smith, Low full toss on the pads, Smith whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 123/2

55.6 S Broad to Smith, Full length around off, Smith times his drive sweetly to wide mid off for a run and will retain strike. 122/2

55.5 S Broad to Smith, Goes for the slower ball but slips it down the leg side, Smith fails to glance it through. 121/2

Mark Taylor on air makes a good point. There is a sweeper cover in place. He is not impressed with Joe Root's tactics. Rightly so as it is allowing Warner to drive balls in a controlled manner through the covers. If that man is brought in, it might play on the mind of Warner and he may go at the drives with hard hands which can lead to a possibility of a false stroke.

55.4 S Broad to Warner, Fractionally overpitched outside off, stroked to sweeper cover for a single. 121/2

The groundsman comes out with a hammer. He is settling the bowler's landing area with that as it has scuffed up a bit.

55.3 S Broad to Warner, Short of a length ball on middle, keeps a bit low. Warner does well to keep it out. 120/2

55.2 S Broad to Smith, So much of time for Smith to work it away. Short delivery which takes ages to arrive to Smith. He pulls it with ease through backward square leg for a run. 120/2

55.1 S Broad to D Warner, Very full and well outside off, Warner leans ahead and carves it away through point for a single. 119/2

54.6 M Ali to Smith, Loops it up nicely around off, Smith lunges forward in defense. A good over from Ali. 118/2

54.5 M Ali to Smith, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 118/2

54.4 M Ali to Warner, A fraction short this time, placed through cover-point for a run. 118/2

54.3 M Ali to Smith, Ooh... that was close! Slow through the air on middle, Smith is perhaps deceived in the flight as he attempts a clip to the leg side but gets a leading edge which safely rolls to point. A single taken. 117/2

A leg slip and a bat pad for Steven Smith.

54.2 M Ali to Warner, Slower through the air, Warner leans forward confidently and drives it to deepish mid off for a single. 116/2

54.1 M Ali to Warner, Ali begins from around the wicket and bowls a flattish ball around off, Warner cuts it with the spin but finds backward point. 115/2

It is not the one the commentators were talking about but a change nevertheless. Moeen Ali to roll his arm over now.

53.6 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length well outside off, Steven lets it go. Three consecutive maidens, 23 dots in a row. 115/2

53.5 S Broad to Smith, Beautifully bowled! Full delivery, tailing in. Smith shuffles and keeps it out to the off side. 115/2

53.4 S Broad to Smith, Loses his radar this time, hurls this one wide outside off. Smith has nothing to do with it. 115/2

The on-air commentators make a good point on air. Joe Root needs to be a bit innovative with his captaincy to get results. Might as well get Dawid Malan into the attack. The batsmen might relax a bit and throw their wicket away. There are some rough patches outside the off stump of the left-hander which Malan can expose.

53.3 S Broad to Smith, Shaping in appreciably from a good length, played with soft hands to short mid-wicket. 115/2

53.2 S Broad to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, Smith shuffles a bit and dead bats it. 115/2

53.1 S Broad to Smith, Full ball outside off, no nibble in the air. Smith makes a good leave. 115/2

52.6 J Anderson to Warner, Overpitched outside off, driven crisply to the extra cover region but can't pierce the gap. Two maidens in a row. 115/2

52.5 J Anderson to Warner, Short of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot. 115/2

52.4 J Anderson to Warner, Well-directed bouncer! Anderson is really testing him. Bowls a sharp bouncer around off, Warner sways away from the line of the ball to evade it. 115/2

52.3 J Anderson to Warner, Fractionally overpitched outside off, Warner checks his drive towards covers. 115/2

52.2 J Anderson to Warner, Length delivery in line of the stumps, kept out watchfully. 115/2

52.1 J Anderson to Warner, Skill and experience from Anderson! Bowls an off-cutter on middle and leg, it grips off the surface. Warner is surprised and fends it down the track. 115/2

51.6 S Broad to Smith, This is good stuff from Broad. He bowls it full and it swings in from outside off. Smith comes forward and blocks it. Yesterday he was leaving a lot but today he is forced to play as the English bowlers are bowling much closer to the stumps. 115/2

51.5 S Broad to Smith, On a drivable length, swinging away. This time Smith doesn't do anything ambitious. He just pushes it with soft hands to the cover region. 115/2

51.4 S Broad to Smith, In the channel outside off, Smith shuffles across to let it go through safely. 115/2

51.3 S Broad to Smith, Shaping in substantially from a length, Smith hangs back and buries into the track. 115/2

51.2 S Broad to Smith, In the air... but safe! Full delivery outside off, swinging away. Smith has his weight on the back foot and goes for an expansive drive. Ends up getting a thick outside edge that flies towards the man at gully but falls well short of him. Good bowling from Broad, he almost got his man there. 115/2

51.1 S Broad to Smith, A tad fullish in length, Smith pushes it towards mid off. 115/2

There is a conference at the bowler's end. Four of the Englishmen are chatting about something. Stuart Broad has been called into the attack. Can he strike? There is a slip and silly mid off in place.

50.6 J Anderson to Warner, Leaving the southpaw this time as he shoulders his arms to it. 115/2

50.5 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in appreciably from a good length, Warner hangs back and blocks it stoutly. 115/2

50.4 J Anderson to Warner, Leans ahead to the fullish delivery and taps it to covers. 115/2

50.3 J Anderson to Warner, On a length on middle, defended solidly off the front foot. 115/2

50.2 J Anderson to Warner, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 115/2

50.1 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length outside off, dabbed neatly to point for a run. That brings up the 50-run stand between the duo. Well played but they still have a lot more to do. 115/2

49.6 C Woakes to Warner, Fuller in length outside off, Warner doesn't fiddle with it. 114/2

49.5 C Woakes to Warner, On a length outside off, left alone. 114/2

There is a bit of drizzle in the air. However, the good thing is that the sun is also shining through.

49.4 C Woakes to Warner, 26th Test fifty for David Warner! He has rose to the occasion and has battled it out. Slowest half century for the southpaw and it has come up in 161 balls. Shows how much committed he is for his team's cause. Back of a length ball outside off, cut away through backward point for a couple. He lifts his bat towards the crowd and sinks in all the applause. 114/2

49.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Surprise ball from Woakes. Angles in a shortish one on off, Warner goes for the pull but mistimes it towards square leg. That one arrived slowly. 112/2

49.2 C Woakes to Warner, On a length, played defensively to the leg side. 112/2

49.1 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length well outside off, played with an angled bat to gully. 112/2

48.6 J Anderson to Smith, In the zone outside off, left alone. 112/2

48.5 J Anderson to Smith, Fullish in length, kept out watchfully. Bairstow is engaging the Barmy Army and they are responding well. 112/2

48.4 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 112/2

48.3 J Anderson to Smith, Was there an edge? Bill Lawry got really excited! He said, 'Got him!' Then, exclaimed No! Back of a length outside off, a bit of away shape on that. Smith goes for a half hearted cut but seems to have missed it. Jonny Bairstow gets down low to take it. Has he taken it on the full? No, the replays show he grabbed it on the bounce. Also, the Hot Spot doesn't spot an edge. 112/2

48.2 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length ball, pushed off the back foot towards cover-point. Smith says Wait On! 112/2

48.1 J Anderson to Smith, Fullish delivery around off, Smith shuffles across and pushes it towards point. Is eager to take the single but Warner rightly sends him back. 112/2

It has gone a bit overcast at the moment. The wind has picked up as well.

47.6 C Woakes to Warner, On a length outside off, zips through after pitching. Warner comes forward and defends it solidly. 112/2

47.5 C Woakes to Warner, Short of a length ball in the fifth stump channel, left alone. 112/2

47.4 C Woakes to Warner, Woakes comes from around the wicket and hurls a delivery on a drivable length outside off. Warner isn't lured into the temptation and adopts a circumspect approach to let it go through. 112/2

47.3 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length ball, much straighter on this occasion, Smith tucks it around the corner to rotate strike. 112/2

A bit of an issue with the sightscreen. It has been sorted and we are fine to go again.

47.2 C Woakes to Smith, Slower one from Woakes, at 117.7 clicks, Smith spots it correctly and blocks it to covers. 111/2

47.1 C Woakes to Smith, Pitched right up there at the base of off stump, pushed crisply off the front foot to the off side. 111/2

A man at silly mid off and silly mid on in place. Woakes will aim to bowl it a lot straighter.

46.6 J Anderson to Warner, Confident from Warner. Leans ahead to the fullish delivery and strokes it with the angle to extra cover. 111/2

46.5 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish delivery around off, David mistimes his drive to short cover. 111/2

46.4 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a good length outside off, Warner lets it go. 111/2

46.3 J Anderson to Warner, Attacking the stumps with a full length ball, Warner remains composed in his defense. 111/2

46.2 J Anderson to D Warner, FOUR! Streaky runs! Anderson has won a mini battle here. Bowls a good length ball in the zone of apprehension, takes off a bit after pitching. Warner pushes at it tentatively and gets it off the outer half wide of the man at gully. The fielder gives a chase but only comes second best. 111/2

46.1 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in on a good length from outside off, Warner camps back and defends it with a high elbow. 107/2

45.6 C Woakes to Smith, Well bowled and well played! Swinging in from a length around off, Smith covers the line and eases it to mid off. 107/2

45.5 C Woakes to S Smith, Mixes things up and bowls this fuller in the zone of apprehension, Smith drives it confidently to mid off. 107/2

45.4 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length ball around off, Smith shuffles and blocks it solidly to covers. 107/2

Silly mid on in place for Smith.

45.3 C Woakes to Smith, Woakes needs to bowl it closer. Hurls this one well outside off on a length and gets it to shape away further. Smith is not bothered to go for an expansive stroke. 107/2

45.2 C Woakes to Warner, Well played. Back of a length ball on middle, Warner rises on his toes to pull it through backward square leg for a run. 107/2

45.1 C Woakes to Warner, On a length outside off, angling away further. Warner points his bat skywards to allow it through. 106/2

44.6 J Anderson to Warner, First runs of the day! On a length outside off, Warner leans ahead and times his push beautifully through covers. Nicely done and he gets three to his name. 106/2

44.5 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 103/2

44.4 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson goes fuller this time on off, David has his feet moving and defends it in a compact manner. 103/2

Good field placement from Joe Root. Unlike yesterday when he kept a deep point, two players are placed today at the square on the off side region. A gully and backward point to be precise and there is a catching cover in place as well.

44.3 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length ball outside off, shaping away a touch. Warner shuffles across and makes an assured leave. 103/2

44.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length, much closer to the off stump this time, Warner hangs back and answers it with a straight bat. 103/2

44.1 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson from around the wicket begins with a length delivery well outside off, holding its line. Warner plants his front foot across to allow it through. 103/2

James Anderson to bowl from the other end. A packed off side field in place for Warner again.

43.6 C Woakes to Smith, Starts off with a good length ball on off, Smith gets right behind the line of the delivery and defends it stoutly. 103/2

The sun is shining in all its glory over the MCG. David Warner and Steven Smith stride out with the bat. The English players and the umpires follow. Not a huge crowd in but it is expected to build up later. Chris Woakes steams in to finish his pending over. A slip, a gully and a catching cover in place. Here we go....

England, on the other hand, cannot lose this game from this position. Joe Root was a bit defensive with his tactics yesterday but in order to force a win, he needs to go all out today. They will be banking on the pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to dismantle this partnership. If that happens, the visitors will sense an opening and the pressure might get the better of the Aussies. The good news is that, clear blue skies welcome us today and we have a thrilling finish on our hands. Let's hope that the outfield has recovered after taking a beating yesterday. Will the Englishmen come out with flying colours? Or will the Australians prove their mettle and save the game?

Hello and a warm welcome for the final day of the MCG Test. After England did all the hard work to put themselves into a commanding position, rain came into the picture and has hampered their chances of winning the game. However, there is a lot more to it than it seems. Australia's most reliable batsmen, David Warner and Steven Smith stood tall and played according to the situation to stitch a partnership which is worth 38 from 136 balls. The former has batted against his natural self and is fighting for his side's cause. The hosts still trail by 61 runs and will know that they cannot afford to put a foot wrong. With 98 overs allotted for the day, it will be a battle of survival for the home side.

... Day 5, Session 1 ...

Right then! A damp squib is what would be apt to sum up the day's end. The English bowlers were very disciplined today but failed to breach the defense of Warner and Smith. It will be interesting to see how they fare tomorrow. Australia are 61 runs behind and it would still require a massive effort on their part to save the blushes. Will they be able to dig in or will the Englishmen rip them apart? We have an early start tomorrow at 1000 Local (2300 GMT, previous day). Let's hope the weather holds up and we get in the allotted 98 overs. Until next time, it's goodbye from us. Cheers!

At lunch, the hosts were in a spot of bother with two wickets down but their senior men, David Warner and Steven Smith came to the rescue to keep the visitors at bay. Especially, the former who isn't known for playing such defensive cricket. He played out around 12 maidens and alongside his skipper, frustrated the English bowlers to an extent before it started pouring. What was shocking to see was the field placements from Root. He was happy to sit back and play the waiting game which didn't help his cause.

1715 Local time update - After waiting for really, really long, the official word has come out - STUMPS ON DAY 4! Both the umpires S Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena walked out, inspected the conditions and have made the right decision to call it a day. With the way rain picked up, it never seemed like we will get to see any more action. Well, the inevitable has happened now and that is it for the day! The outfield has taken some serious beating but the Aussies wouldn't be complaining.

1710 Local time - The umpires are seen having an intense conversation with the groundsman. Meanwhile, Michael Slater informs us that Stumps can be pushed to 1830 local and if light permits, another half an hour of extra time is possible. However, the main concern is getting the outfield fit for play as there is still a lot of moisture around. Just as I am typing that, the drizzle has arrived again and up go the umbrellas. The body language of Kumar Dharmasena is uncertain. No official update from the MCG yet. The waiting game continues...

Michael Slater catches up with Darren Lehmann on the sidelines. The coach of the Australian team feels that the players are not going to come out today. Mentions that it has been a tough ask to bat in these conditions. States that England have bowled on one side of the wicket to Warner and that is why he has adopted a cautious approach. Reckons that they were probably 150 runs short in their first innings and have to bat really well this time around. Appreciates Smith for showing solid technique and playing some elegant strokes down the ground. Adds that the ball is reversing and the batsmen need to apply themselves. States that all the games in the series so far have gone into the 5th Day and it has been a fascinating contest between bat and ball. Reckons that they didn't bowl to their potential but credits Alastair Cook for playing according to the requirement of the pitch and scoring a big one. Opines that the pitch is getting slow and it presents a different challenge for them. Ends by saying that it doesn't seem like there will be any more play today.

1635 Local time - Michael Slater has an update for us from the MCG. He is standing under an umbrella and has a wide grin on his face. Contrasting to his expression, he informs us that things are looking really really gloomy and the rain has only got heavier. There are large puddles of water on the outfield and it has taken a considerable beating. The radar shows us that the largest wave of grey clouds is yet to arrive. The stands are more or less empty now. He ends by saying that there is a real danger of play being called off for the day.

1600 Local time - Unfortunately, the rain has set in and it doesn't seem that it is going to ease off soon. However, being positive is the way to go ahead in all walks of life. We are getting news that TEA has been taken. Let's hope for the best.

1502 Local time - And the rain is back at the MCG and this time it is heavier! The umpires call for the covers and ask the players to leave the field. Root walks up to umpire Kumar Dharmasena and has a chat, not sure what is it about. We will keep you posted as and when we get any update. In the meanwhile, you can switch tabs to catch some action from the ongoing first T20I between New Zealand and West Indies where the Windies are chasing a big target...

43.5 C Woakes to Smith, Back of a length delivery outside off, Steven Smith pats it towards the cover region. 103/2

43.4 C Woakes to Smith, And as expected! After getting hit for a boundary, Woakes drags his length back. Smith hangs back in defense. 103/2

Root has some issue with the ball and he takes it to umpire S Ravi. The umpire has a look at it but feels there isn't any need to get it replaced...

43.3 C Woakes to Smith, FOUR! Cracked it through with that strong bottom hand! Woakes goes wider of the crease and angles in a fuller ball on middle and off. Smith with no feet movement, relies more on his power this time. He packs a drive to split the gap between extra cover and mid off to pick up a boundary. 103/2

43.2 C Woakes to Warner, Bends his back knee and taps this length ball in front of point for a quick single. 99/2

43.1 C Woakes to S Smith, Fuller ball outside off, driven past cover for a single. 98/2

42.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, punched off the back foot towards mid off. 97/2

42.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Another delivery, with no pace on it, Warner presses forward to defend but gets it off the outer half of the bat towards point. 97/2

Catching cover in place now for Warner.

42.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Tom Curran once again changes the angle and nearly gets the reward! He is keeping the batsman guessing here. Goes wide of the crease from around the wicket and bowls the back of the hand slower one. Warner winds up for a full-blooded pull but is undone by the slowness on the ball. Gets a thick inside edge on the back thigh pad as the ball falls short of the man at gully. 97/2

42.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Switches the angle, goes over the wicket and angles it away on a fuller length. Defended down. 97/2

42.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery outside off, defended from within the crease this time. 97/2

Michael Clarke on air informs us something. He says the reason why these two are not going for runs is that, there is more rain on its way. So all they have to do is to see off this period. Which is a wise thing...

42.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length delivery on middle, Warner hops and tucks it towards short mid-wicket. 97/2

41.6 C Woakes to Smith, Gets nicely forward and eases it towards cover. 97/2

41.5 C Woakes to Smith, On a similar length and outside off, defended off the back foot. 97/2

41.4 C Woakes to Smith, Very full, wide outside off, could have left that alone but Smith reaches out to that one. He square drives it behind point for a brace. 97/2

41.3 C Woakes to Warner, In the air... well over a leaping Anderson at mid-wicket. Heart in mouth moment for Warner! No luck for England whatsoever! Fuller ball, angling in from middle, Warner gets across and tries to clip it square off the wicket on the leg side but closes the bat face early. Spoons it off the edge over Anderson at short mid-wicket who backtracks and then leaps with his left hand up but the ball is well over his reach. It goes to the deep as the batsmen take three. 95/2

41.2 C Woakes to Warner, In the channel outside off, David lifts his bat to make a leave. 92/2

41.1 C Woakes to S Smith, Good stop, Anderson! Fuller in length and outside off, Smith leans forward and drives it nicely towards cover. Anderson at short cover puts in a dive to his left to take some pace off. Only a single taken. 92/2

40.6 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 91/2

40.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Stays rock solid and taps it towards point. 91/2

40.4 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! That will certainly break the shackles! Curran pounds in a short ball, doesn't rise much. Warner with one leg up in the air, pulls it over mid-wicket. Didn't try to hit it hard, just timed it well. Away she goes for a boundary. The crowd loves it! 91/2

40.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Good stop but couldn't prevent the single! Short and a bit wide outside off, Smith goes hard at it as he cuts it towards point. Malan stationed there dives to his left to half stop it. They scamper through for a brisk single. 87/2

40.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Fuller in length and outside off, Smith opens the bat face and pushes it towards Malan at point. 86/2

40.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length outside off, defended off the back foot gently. 86/2

39.6 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. 86/2

39.5 C Woakes to Warner, Superb delivery from Woakes! Warner was searching for the ball. A yorker, tailing back in on the stumps, Warner is a bit late to bring his bat down. Gets an inside edge on the pads as the ball rolls besides the pitch. 86/2

39.4 C Woakes to Warner, Goes over the wicket and slants it away on a length outside off, Warner makes an easy leave. 86/2

39.3 C Woakes to Warner, Bowls a pinpoint yorker on the stumps, Warner jams it out towards short mid-wicket. 86/2

39.2 C Woakes to Warner, In the channel outside off, shouldered arms to. 86/2

There is a discussion going on between Clarke and Healy on air that Root should keep a man at short cover. Playing the waiting game isn't an ideal deal here. Since Warner and Smith are happy to leave and defend, even if one of the deliveries just holds up or bounces a touch more, the extra man at cover will be in business...

39.1 C Woakes to Warner, Keeps it full outside off, a nice front foot defense on offer by Warner. 86/2

38.6 Tom Curran to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 86/2

38.5 Tom Curran to Smith, Good change of pace! This lad has a good knack of doing this! Bowls the back of the hand delivery, Smith reads it late but does well to keep it out in the end. Bairstow walks up to the stumps and shares some words of wisdom with Smith. 86/2

38.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Shortens his length now, served it outside off, SS stays back in defense. 86/2

38.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Nice shot! Fuller in length outside off, Smith unfurls a textbook front foot defense towards the off side. Solid as a rock, says Bill Lawry on air. 86/2

38.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Harmless ball, too wide outside off to make the Aussie skipper play at it. 86/2

38.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Drops it on a back of a length does Curran, Steven Smith hangs back and with a full face of the bat he punches it towards cover. 86/2

37.6 C Woakes to Warner, Drags his length back, outside off, punched into the cover region. 86/2

37.5 C Woakes to Warner, Goes very full and bowls it wide on off, Warner leans forward and across and bunts it towards the short cover fielder who dives to his right to make a stop. 86/2

37.4 C Woakes to Warner, Sprays it a touch wider outside off, Warner leans forward and pushes it gently towards cover. 86/2

37.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Good ball! Woakes fires it full on the stumps, it's pretty full and there is a hint of it tailing back in. David Warner moves his leg out of the way and jams it back on the bounce towards the bowler. 86/2

37.2 C Woakes to Warner, Once again, slants it away, this time on a back of a length, Warner defends it away from the body towards cover. 86/2

37.1 C Woakes to Warner, Woakes changes the angle and goes over the wicket. He angles it away on the fourth stump line, Warner has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 86/2

Chris Woakes to continue from the other end.

36.6 Tom Curran to Smith, Shaping in substantially from a length, Smith sits deep in the crease and remains composed in his defense. 86/2

36.5 Tom Curran to Smith, On a good length around off, defended solidly off the back foot. 86/2

36.4 Tom Curran to Smith, Bowls it fuller outside off, tempting Smith to go for an audacious shot. He remains circumspect in approach and leans forward to push it to covers. 86/2

36.3 Tom Curran to Smith, Starts off with a length delivery right on the money. It is swinging in appreciably. Smith hangs back and defends it stoutly. 86/2

We are back and so are the players on the field after a slight delay. Steven Smith on strike, Tom Curran to complete his pending over. Here he comes...

1420 local time update - There is some good news, folks! It has stopped raining and the covers are coming off. Play is scheduled to resume at 1430 local time, provided the rain stays away.

Australia wouldn't mind. Conditions are conducive for swing bowling and you have to be on your toes all the time. The hosts have only scored 16 from 68 balls post-lunch and it is especially Warner who has gone into a shell. Shows that it has been tough work for the batsmen. England, on the other hand, have been right on the money. They will hope that there is a resumption soon. They are in the driver's seat at the moment. Stay with us for more updates...

1400 local time - Sadly, the drizzle has picked up now. Not threatening but enough to force the players out of the field. The weather forecast was not good for today and the rain has finally arrived. The radar shows that it will continue for a while but seems that the weather will clear up after that. The 22-yard strip has been covered. Let's keep our fingers crossed!

36.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Short of a length ball, defended solidly off the back foot to covers. 86/2

36.1 Tom Curran to Warner, On a good length on leg stump, Warner hops and tucks it through backward square leg for a single. 86/2

35.6 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish ball on off, Smith shuffles across and taps it to mid off. 85/2

35.5 C Woakes to Smith, Good length delivery in line of the stumps, defended solidly off the back foot. 85/2

35.4 C Woakes to Smith, Woakes goes wider of the crease and angles in a length ball. Smith has it covered and blocks it solidly. 85/2

35.3 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length ball outside off, Smith hangs back and punches it to short cover. 85/2

35.2 C Woakes to Smith, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 85/2

35.1 C Woakes to Smith, Fullish delivery outside off, a hint of away shape on that. Smith leans ahead and strokes it to short cover. 85/2

34.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Angling into Warner who tucks it to mid-wicket. 85/2

34.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Nicely disguised! Back of the hand slower ball outside off, Warner winds up for the cut but ends up chopping it to covers. 85/2

34.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Short of a length around off, negotiated nicely off the back foot. 85/2

34.3 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 85/2

David Warner has gone into a defensive mode in this innings. He has played out 9 maidens so far, the most he has ever done. Don't know whether it is a correct ploy. Playing your natural game might be the way to go but let's see if Warner comes out on top.

34.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery outside off, not changing its course. Warner makes an assured leave. 85/2

34.1 Tom Curran to Smith, Back of a length ball on middle, Smith rises with the bounce and tucks it away around the corner for a single. 85/2

33.6 C Woakes to Smith, Straying on the pads, tucked to fine leg for a single. 84/2

33.5 C Woakes to Smith, Short of a length around off, Steven Smith shuffles a bit and blocks it to short cover. 83/2

33.4 C Woakes to Smith, Good yorker from Woakes, Smith is sharp as a hawk and digs it out with utmost ease. 83/2

33.3 C Woakes to Smith, Length delivery, angling in. Kept out off the back foot. 83/2

It has gone pretty gloomy. Dhamasena looks a little concerned. Might be a bit of drizzle in the air.

33.2 C Woakes to Warner, On a length well outside off, Warner has room to work with and pushes it to sweeper cover for a run. 83/2

33.1 C Woakes to Smith, Straighter this time, on middle, Smith nudges it behind square on the leg side for a single. 82/2

Chris Woakes comes into the attack.

32.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Slower ball on a full length outside off, Warner reads it well and makes an assured leave. England are back to bowling maidens. 81/2

32.5 Tom Curran to Warner, On a length outside off, holding its line. Warner plants his front foot across and lets it go. 81/2

32.4 Tom Curran to Warner, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 81/2

32.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Similar length ball, David stays deep in the crease to keep it out. 81/2

32.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length outside off, skidding after pitching. Warner hops and lets it go. 81/2

32.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Full ball outside off, Warner has his feet moving and pushes it to covers. 81/2

31.6 J Anderson to Warner, This is testing stuff from Anderson. Bowls a sharp short ball around the rib-cage area, Warner is caught in a tangle and fends it off through fine leg for a run. 81/2

31.5 J Anderson to Smith, Runs coming after a long time! Back of a length outside off, Smith places it through point. The fielder hares after it and puts in a slide near the fence to keep the ball in play. Saves a run for his side. Huge cheer from the MCG crowd. 80/2

31.4 J Anderson to Smith, Fuller in length around off, eased off the front foot to covers. 77/2

31.3 J Anderson to Smith, Short of a length ball, shoots off the deck. Smith hops and tucks it towards mid on. 77/2

31.2 J Anderson to Smith, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 77/2

31.1 J Anderson to Smith, Beautifully bowled! Tailing in on middle, Smith plays it with soft hands to square leg. If he missed that, he would have been a candidate for an LBW. However, Smith rarely misses such deliveries, he is a class act. 77/2

30.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Full length ball outside off, David shows good composure and allows it through. Fourth consecutive maiden. England building up pressure. 77/2

30.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Fuller in length, pushed off the front foot to mid off. 77/2

30.4 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 77/2

The on-air commentators make a good comparison. The ball on which Khawaja departed, it came in initially and then nipped away. He didn't have his feet moving and was caught by surprise. In contrast, Warner in the previous over played out a similar ball with a lot of authority. He moved his back leg across and defended it solidly. Shows how important playing with the correct approach is.

30.3 Tom Curran to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner stays back and blocks it solidly. 77/2

30.2 Tom Curran to Smith, Similar ball around off, Smith works it in front of square leg for a single. 77/2

30.1 Tom Curran to Smith, On a length on off, Smith opts to stay back and keeps it out to mid-wicket. 76/2

Tom Curran returns for a burst.

29.6 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length outside off, patted off the back foot to cover-point. 76/2

29.5 J Anderson to Warner, Well bowled and well played as well! Anderson goes wider of the crease and bowls a good length ball in the fourth stump channel. After pitching, the ball moves away a touch. Warner with an exaggerated shuffle defends it to the off side. This is what good bowlers do. They keep on mixing things up to keep batsmen on their toes. 76/2

29.4 J Anderson to Warner, On a drivable length outside off, Warner doesn't get tempted into a false stroke and once again remains circumspect in approach. 76/2

29.3 J Anderson to Warner, Oh.. that kept a bit low! On a length on off, Warner adjusts in the crease to keep it out watchfully. 76/2

29.2 J Anderson to Warner, Similar length ball in that probing off stump channel, David has it covered and blocks it solidly. He has been very watchful in this innings. 76/2

29.1 J Anderson to Warner, On a length well outside off, angling in. Warner covers his sticks and allows it through safely. 76/2

28.6 S Broad to Smith, Short of a length ball outside off, left alone by Steven. Consecutive maidens for England, good stuff from them. 76/2

28.5 S Broad to Smith, Full ball outside off, Smith drives it sweetly but once again finds Malan who dives to his right to make a good stop. 76/2

28.4 S Broad to Smith, Smith will be disappointed with that as a boundary was there for the taking. Low full toss outside off, Steven reaches out to it and times his push well but finds Malan in the point region. 76/2

28.3 S Broad to Smith, Length delivery in the fourth stump channel, shaping in a shade. Smith leans ahead and defends it with his bat close to his pad. 76/2

28.2 S Broad to Smith, Similar length ball, shaping in from outside off. Smith hops and defends it stoutly towards covers. 76/2

28.1 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length ball wide outside off, pretty harmless. Smith leaves it alone. 76/2

27.6 J Anderson to Warner, Warner knows that it will be difficult to pierce the packed off side field and hence, shuffles a touch. Works it to mid-wicket but won't get a run as a fielder is stationed there. A disciplined maiden from Anderson. 76/2

27.5 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson bangs the deck hard and bowls it around off. Warner rises with the bounce and taps it with an angled bat face to point. Anderson is bowling according to his field. 76/2

27.4 J Anderson to Warner, Short of a length ball in the zone of apprehension, Warner shuffles across and watches it sail through to the keeper. 76/2

27.3 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on off, David plays it with soft hands to mid-wicket and shouts 'No' to his partner. 76/2

27.2 J Anderson to Warner, In the zone outside off, Warner knows where his off stump is and makes a good leave. 76/2

27.1 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in substantially on a length from outside off, Warner has it covered and tucks it defensively towards mid-wicket. 76/2

26.6 S Broad to Smith, Smith is looking in good touch now. Strides ahead just a touch and drives it sweetly to covers. 76/2

26.5 S Broad to D Warner, Well bowled! Very full on off, there is a bit of nibble in the air. Warner does well to dig it out towards deepish mid on and scurries across to the other end. 76/2

The field on the off side gets packed again as Warner is on strike. Broad switches his angle to around the wicket as well.

26.4 S Broad to Smith, Nice timing! Fullish ball outside off, Smith leans into it and just pushes it past extra cover for a run. Wants the second but it is not really on. 75/2

26.3 S Broad to Smith, Similar length ball well outside off, shaping away a touch. Steven is in no mood to fiddle with it. 74/2

26.2 S Broad to Smith, After getting hit for a boundary, Broad naturally shortens his length and keeps it outside off. Smith shuffles across and makes an assured leave. 74/2

26.1 S Broad to Smith, FOUR! Beautiful! Smith is such a treat to watch when he is in the zone. Shuffles a bit to the half volley and drives it crisply down the ground. No chance for mid off to cut it off and the ball whistles away to the fence. 74/2

Stuart Broad to continue from the other end. A breeze is blowing across the ground.

25.6 J Anderson to Warner, Sits deep in the crease to the length delivery and buries it into the track. 70/2

25.5 J Anderson to Warner, Angling in sharply, pushed off the front foot to extra cover. 70/2

25.4 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery in the zone of apprehension, leaving the southpaw after pitching. Warner points his bat skywards to allow it through. 70/2

25.3 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson shortens his length, Warner gets behind the line of the ball and defends it solidly to covers. 70/2

25.2 J Anderson to Warner, Anderson steams in again and delivers a full ball around that probing off stump channel. Warner prods forward and blocks it. 70/2

25.1 J Anderson to Warner, Good shot for no runs! Overpitched outside off, Warner crunches the drive but it goes straight to the man at mid off. 70/2

We are back for the afternoon session. The conditions are overcast at the moment and the ball will move around. David Warner and Steven Smith to continue their innings. James Anderson to bowl first up after lunch. Here we go...

... Day 4, Session 2 ...

Warner and Bancroft started cautiously and it was the latter who started playing positively after getting a hang of the track. The right-hander failed to carry on though and was dismissed by Woakes - Another Australian batsman who chopped it on, the fourth to be precise. Khawaja at No. 3 showed intent but Anderson came back to send him packing with a beauty. The visitors are still ahead by 94 runs but the good thing for Australia is that their most reliable pair, Warner and Smith is battling it out. If the visitors manage to dismantle one of them early, there is a possibility of the home side crumbling under pressure. With the ball already reversing, expect a cracking contest in the middle. Join us shortly.

Another session which has been won by England! They continue to dominate the proceedings. Though they would have wanted their last wicket partnership to add some more runs but they wouldn't be complaining as their bowlers have come out and responded well. It was a change in tactics from Joe Root as he rotated his bowlers around and gave them short bursts which worked in his favour.

24.6 S Broad to Smith, Back of a length ball on off, Steven Smith rises with the bounce and answers it with a straight bat. That's LUNCH on day 4, Australia trail by 94 runs! 70/2

24.5 S Broad to Smith, Ooh... almost another wicket! Smith has to be careful. Broad is mixing it up really well. Bowls this on a length in the corridor of uncertainty and the ball holds its line. Smith expects it to move in and goes for an expansive drive but at the last moment, the ball seams away to whizz past the outside edge of his bat. That was so close. 70/2

24.4 S Broad to Smith, Broad shortens his length and bowls in the corridor on off. Smith hops and keeps it out. 70/2

24.3 S Broad to Smith, Overpitched on middle and leg, Smith digs it out to the man at mid on. 70/2

24.2 S Broad to Smith, In the zone of apprehension, moves away a shade. Smith has it covered and makes a good leave. 70/2

24.1 S Broad to Smith, On a length around off, Smith hangs back and does well to defend it with soft hands. 70/2

23.6 J Anderson to Warner, On a good length outside off, Warner leans ahead and taps it to covers. 70/2

Michael Clarke makes a good point on air. He says that Smith is very good as he stays leg side of the ball to negotiate the deliveries that are coming in. There are a lot of batsmen who have trouble in negotiating that as they tend to fall over and get trapped on the pads. But Smith is an exception.

23.5 J Anderson to Smith, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 70/2

23.4 J Anderson to Smith, Very full on leg stumps, Smith does well to place it through backward square leg. Fine leg does the mopping up job and keeps it down to a couple. 69/2

23.3 J Anderson to Smith, On a length and leaving the right-hander, Smith hangs back and defends it solidly. 67/2

23.2 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish delivery, driven crisply to mid off. 67/2

23.1 J Anderson to Smith, Length delivery middle on leg, Smith tucks it around the corner for a single. 66/2

22.6 S Broad to Warner, Length delivery outside off, angling in. Warner makes an assured leave. 65/2

22.5 S Broad to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/2

22.4 S Broad to D Warner, Similar delivery outside off, patted to extra cover. 65/2

22.3 S Broad to Warner, Overpitched outside off, pushed nicely off the front foot to mid off. 65/2

22.2 S Broad to Warner, Length ball outside off, Warner leaves it alone. 65/2

22.1 S Broad to Warner, On a length around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 65/2

21.6 J Anderson to Smith, Length ball which keeps a bit low around off, Smith does well to block it. Excellent over from Anderson. 65/2

21.5 J Anderson to Smith, On a length just outside off, Smith lets it go. 65/2

21.4 J Anderson to Smith, Full ball outside off, eased off the front foot to covers. 65/2

21.3 J Anderson to Smith, Back of a length around off, pushed off the back foot to square leg. 65/2

21.2 J Anderson to Smith, Brilliant bowling! On a length on off and middle, stays a bit low. Smith is alert and does well to keep it out. 65/2

Steven Smith is the next man. He is in a purple patch with the bat and has scored 502 runs in this series so far. Can he play another substantial knock?

21.1 J Anderson to Khawaja, OUT! Edged and gone! The strike bowler brings in the reward and England continue to remain on top. Anderson is so good from around the wicket and the angle has worked for him. Bowls it on a good length around off, coming in with the natural angle but after pitching, the ball seams away. Khawaja has no choice but to play at it and an outside edge is induced. Jonny Bairstow moves to his left and takes a regulation catch. Smart thinking from England's premier bowler. The replays show that he was hiding the ball when he was running in and while delivering, the shiny side was on the outside. As a batsman, you don't have any idea which way the ball will move. These small things matter a lot in cricket. Another batsman fails to capitalize on the start. Australia trail by 99 runs and are in a spot of bother. 65/2

20.6 S Broad to Warner, Good lines from Broad. In the corridor of uncertainty, Warner makes a good leave. 65/1

20.5 S Broad to D Warner, Fullish in length, a confident front foot push to mid off. 65/1

20.4 S Broad to Warner, On a length in the zone of apprehension, Warner plants his front foot across and leaves it alone. 65/1

A man goes back to deep point for David Warner to cut off the boundaries.

20.3 S Broad to Khawaja, Full ball on leg stump, Usman tucks it through square leg for a run. 65/1

20.2 S Broad to Khawaja, That's a brute of a delivery. Coming in initially with the angle on a length and then straightens after pitching to fox Khawaja. 64/1

20.1 S Broad to Khawaja, On a length just outside off, left alone. 64/1

Stuart Broad comes into the attack replacing Moeen Ali. Might have well stuck to Ali. You need to back your spinner, more so when he was looking in good rhythm earlier. A bad over shouldn't force a change.

19.6 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length, attacking the stumps, kept out from within the crease. 64/1

19.5 J Anderson to Warner, Full length ball on middle and leg, Warner keeps it out watchfully. 64/1

19.4 J Anderson to Warner, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 64/1

19.3 J Anderson to Warner, Full ball on off, patted back to the bowler. 64/1

19.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length outside off, angling in, Warner makes an assured leave. 64/1

19.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fullish ball around off, Warner goes for a drive but gets it off the bottom half of the bat towards mid off. 64/1

18.6 M Ali to Khawaja, FOUR! Khawaja is putting Ali out of his rhythm. Excellent use of the field again as he drives it crisply through mid off for a glorious boundary. 11 from the over. 64/1

18.5 M Ali to Khawaja, Full outside off, jammed to covers. 60/1

18.4 M Ali to Khawaja, SIX! What a way to get off the mark! This is good intent from Khawaja. He skips down the track to the tossed up ball around off and lifts it over long off for a big maximum. The replays show that a young man in crowd took a scorcher of a catch. His friends are congratulating him and have big smiles on their faces. 60/1

18.3 M Ali to Warner, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single. 54/1

18.2 M Ali to Warner, Slower through the air outside off, defended solidly off the front foot. 53/1

18.1 M Ali to Warner, Full ball on middle, Warner lunges forward in defense. 53/1

17.6 J Anderson to Khawaja, Length ball outside off, a solid front foot defense from Usman. 53/1

Joe Root comes in the second slip position and there is also a man at short mid-wicket now.

17.5 J Anderson to Warner, Back of a length ball on middle and leg, tucked towards mid-wicket for a run. 53/1

17.4 J Anderson to Warner, That's a peach! Almost took the outside edge. He steams in from around the wicket and bowls a length delivery outside off, it is angling in initially but then shapes away after pitching. Warner has no option but to play at it and is beaten all ends up. 52/1

17.3 J Anderson to Warner, Shaping in substantially from outside off, Warner covers his off pole and makes a good leave. 52/1

17.2 J Anderson to Warner, On a length outside off, left alone. 52/1

17.1 J Anderson to Warner, Overpitched outside off, eased off the front foot to mid off. 52/1

James Anderson is back on. Good move from Root to bring his strike bowler on.

16.6 M Ali to Khawaja, Drifting in once again, Khawaja does well to keep it out. A testing over from Ali. 52/1

16.5 M Ali to Khawaja, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 52/1

16.4 M Ali to Khawaja, Drifting in towards Khawaja and stays a bit low. The batsman does well to block it. 52/1

16.3 M Ali to Khawaja, Flat and quick outside off, punched off the back foot to covers. 52/1

16.2 M Ali to D Warner, Very full outside off, driven to deepish mid off for a run. 52/1

16.1 M Ali to Warner, Floated outside off, Warner plants his front foot across and lets it go. 51/1

15.6 C Woakes to Khawaja, Length ball angling across Khawaja who lets it go. 51/1

15.5 C Woakes to Khawaja, The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. 51/1

Usman Khawaja comes out to bat. Second slip is standing pretty close.

15.4 C Woakes to Bancroft, OUT! Bowled 'em! Woakes is up and running. Look at the jubilation on his face! Bowls a good length ball around off, in the corridor of uncertainty and gets it to nip in a touch after pitching. Bancroft leans ahead tentatively and tries to defend it but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball then goes onto crash into the stumps. He was looking solid as compared to his first innings but fails to make it count. He is the fourth Australian batsman who has dragged it on in this Test. 51/1

15.3 C Woakes to C Bancroft, FOUR! Beautiful stroke! Bancroft is playing positive cricket and it is working for him. Fractionally overpitched on middle, Bancroft clips it nonchalantly through wide mid on and away she whistles to the fence. 51/0

15.2 C Woakes to Bancroft, Full length ball, angling in appreciably. Bancroft leans ahead and blocks it stoutly. 47/0

15.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, In the channel outside off, left alone. 47/0

14.6 M Ali to Bancroft, Bancroft is nimble on his feet. Comes down the track and clips it to deepish mid on for a run. 47/0

14.5 M Ali to Warner, Driven through mid off by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 46/0

Ian Chappell makes a good point on air. Moeen Ali is not getting enough revs on the ball and as a result, he is not being able to cause problems for the batsmen. If you can't beat a batsman in flight, it will be difficult to pick up a wicket.

14.4 M Ali to Warner, Well bowled! Sliding in with the arm, Warner comes forward and strokes it to covers. 45/0

14.3 M Ali to Bancroft, Leans ahead and taps this one to mid on for a brisk single. 45/0

14.2 M Ali to Bancroft, Floated delivery around off, Bancroft lunges forward in defense. 44/0

14.1 M Ali to Bancroft, Starts off with a loosener down the leg side, Bancroft misses his flick. A good take from Paine behind the stumps. 44/0

Time for spin. Moeen Ali comes into the attack. He has been off colour in this series so far but this track is providing assistance as we saw with Nathan Lyon. Can he strike?

13.6 C Woakes to Warner, Another full ball around off, defended solidly off the front foot. 44/0

13.5 C Woakes to Warner, This is good bowling from Woakes. He keeps it full and attacks the stumps, Warner is equal to the task and digs it out on the track. 44/0

13.4 C Woakes to D Warner, Similar length ball, similar shot, same result. 44/0

13.3 C Woakes to Warner, Fractionally overpitched around off, David drives it crisply towards extra cover. Says Wait On! to his partner. 44/0

13.2 C Woakes to Warner, Well bowled! Yorker on middle, Warner is alert and does well to jam it out. 44/0

13.1 C Woakes to Warner, On a length outside off, Warner stays rooted to the crease and taps it to covers. 44/0

Time for Drinks...

12.6 Tom Curran to Bancroft, FOUR! Lovely shot! We saw him playing one straight drive at the start and he does it again! This was even better. Curran keeps it full on the stumps, Bancroft is quick to bring his bat down and drive it back from where it came. Tom in his followthrough fails to stop it as the ball goes through his legs to the fence for a boundary. 44/0

12.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fuller ball outside off, Bancroft presses forward and drives it through the gap at extra cover. Picks up a brace. 40/0

12.4 Tom Curran to C Bancroft, Bancroft leans forward and across and nudges it towards mid on. 38/0

12.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 38/0

12.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Fuller in length and on middle, bunted down to mid on for one. 38/0

12.1 Tom Curran to Warner, FOUR! Gets one through the cover region! This should calm Warner's nerves! Curran pitches it up outside off, Warner makes room and drills it through extra cover for a rocketing boundary. 37/0

11.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length on middle, defended from within the crease. 33/0

11.5 C Woakes to D Warner, Confusion in the field and that allows Warner to take three! Woakes looks to bowl the yorker but it's a low full toss. David pushes it towards extra cover and calls for one. The man from extra cover moves to his left but then lets it be, thinking that Broad from mid off will stop. Both don't go after it and it goes through the gap. They take another couple. 33/0

11.4 C Woakes to Warner, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 30/0

11.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Inside edge on the pads! Good delivery! Woakes hurls it on a length, this one curls back in a bit, Warner sans any foot movement tries to push it away but gets an inside edge on the pads. Had he missed, could have been easily trapped in front. 30/0

11.2 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length outside off, Warner looks to cut but chops it towards the off side. 30/0

There was a discussion going on between the overs. Anderson, Broad and Root went to the umpire and showed the ball to him as they had some issue with it. A chunk from one side was seen coming out but the umpire feels it is still good enough to continue...

11.1 C Woakes to Warner, Short and served a bit wide outside off, a back foot punch towards cover. 30/0

10.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Good stop from Broad! Fuller in length and outside off, Warner leans forward and drives it towards mid off. Broad there dives full length to his left to stop it from crossing the fence. Only a single taken. 30/0

10.5 Tom Curran to Warner, Good length delivery, just outside off, defended solidly. 29/0

10.4 Tom Curran to D Warner, On middle and leg, worked towards the fielder at mid on for nothing. 29/0

10.3 Tom Curran to D Warner, Very full on off, jammed out towards mid off. 29/0

10.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Short of a length delivery outside off, Cameron Bancroft stands tall and hits it through cover-point. The fielder from point hares after it to stop a run for his side. 29/0

10.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Ahead of a length and outside off, punched off the back foot towards mid off. 26/0

9.6 C Woakes to Warner, Another one straight to the man! This will frustrate Warner! He once again leans ahead to a fuller ball and drives it well but to no avail. 26/0

9.5 C Woakes to Warner, Finds the man again! Fuller in length and outside off, driven nicely but once again finds the man at cover. 26/0

9.4 C Woakes to Warner, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 26/0

9.3 C Woakes to D Warner, Pitches it right up there outside off, David Warner drives it again but this time he finds mid off. 26/0

9.2 C Woakes to Warner, Fuller on off, Warner eases it towards the cover region. 26/0

Another good point on air being made, this time by Ian Healy. He discusses that on the last ball of the previous over, Warner usually would have gone for the square cut as it was short and on the fourth stump line but since the field was packed on the off side, he tried to pull it across the line. It went off the inside edge and with the pitch not being a true one, this isn't an ideal stroke to play.

9.1 C Woakes to Warner, Outside off, Warner has got nothing to do with that one. 26/0

8.6 Tom Curran to Warner, Inside edge! Needs to be careful here Warner! Short and outside off, Warner tries to go for the pull but this one stays a touch low. He gets an inside edge as the ball rolls down to fine leg for a single. We saw three batsmen from the hosts' camp chopping it back on the stumps in their first innings. 26/0

8.5 Tom Curran to Warner, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 25/0

8.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Fuller on middle, worked wide of mid on for a single. 25/0

8.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Another one on the money! Fires in a perfect yorker, tailing back in on middle, Cameron digs it out. 24/0

8.2 Tom Curran to Bancroft, This one nearly kisses the off pole! Curran is bowling superbly here. He lands it on a fuller length, just outside off, Bancroft plants his front foot across before shouldering his arms. The ball nips back in sharply and goes just, just past the off pole. A brave leave? 24/0

8.1 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Just over the stumps! That was mighty close! Curran bowls an inswinger, a bit shorter in length and it doesn't rise much. Bancroft crouches low to defend but gets a bottom edge which bounces and then just goes over the top of the stumps. So, so close. 24/0

7.6 C Woakes to Warner, Sprayed wider outside off, Warner is happy to leave it alone. A maiden for Woakes. 24/0

7.5 C Woakes to Warner, Back of a length delivery, angling away outside off, defended from within the crease. 24/0

7.4 C Woakes to Warner, Takes a stride forward and mistimes his drive towards mid off. 24/0

7.3 C Woakes to Warner, Good shot! Back of a length delivery, wider on off, punched off the back foot but straight to the man at extra cover. Warner yells, WAIT ON! 24/0

7.2 C Woakes to Warner, Is right behind the line to this length ball and defends it down. 24/0

7.1 C Woakes to Warner, Shortish and outside off, Warner stays leg side and looks to punch but mistimes it towards short cover. 24/0

6.6 Tom Curran to Bancroft, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/0

6.5 Tom Curran to Bancroft, NOT OUT! The on-field call stays. There is nothing on Hot Spot and the Snicko also doesn't spot anything! England waste a review! Curran bowls it short and keeps it outside off, Bancroft tries to cut it through the line but seems to have missed it as the ball goes into the gloves of the keeper. An appeal from Root who is at second slip but umpire S Ravi shakes his head. After a while, Root takes the DRS as he feels he heard something. Hot Spot shows no mark while there is no spike on Snicko as well. Joe walks towards the umpire and is seen having a word. Nevertheless, a review gone. 24/0

A huge shout for a caught behind. Root at second slip says he has heard something. He talks to his keeper, nothing from the bowler. And the English skipper signals 'T'! Is there a nick?

6.4 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Stands tall and punches it towards the point fielder. 24/0

6.3 Tom Curran to Bancroft, Shortish and angling in, Bancroft gets across and works it towards mid-wicket where the fielder makes a diving stop to save some runs. 24/0

6.2 Tom Curran to Warner, Length delivery on middle and leg, tucked behind square on the leg side for a single. 24/0

6.1 Tom Curran to Warner, Good length delivery, angling away, Warner gets across and defends it down safely. 23/0

Double change. Root is giving short bursts to his bowlers it seems. Tom Curran into the attack now. Just a slip in place for him.

5.6 C Woakes to Bancroft, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended towards the on side off the back foot. 23/0

5.5 C Woakes to D Warner, Short of a length delivery, slanted across on the fourth stump line. Warner stands tall and fetches it from outside off to deep square leg for just a single. Was in complete control of that shot. 23/0

5.4 C Woakes to Warner, Angles it across the left-hander, Warner resists and makes a leave. 22/0

5.3 C Woakes to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, worked gently towards mid-wicket. 22/0

A catching cover-point comes in place. A packed off side field for Warner.

5.2 C Woakes to Warner, Slants it away on a shorter length outside off, Warner taps it in front of cover, wants the single but won't get it. 22/0

5.1 C Woakes to Bancroft, Woakes begins with a short ball outside off, Bancroft punches it off the back foot through cover for a single. 22/0

An early change from Root. Broad is out and here comes Chris Woakes into the attack.

4.6 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Warner shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket. It's in the gap again and he gets another couple. Good start for the Aussies. 21/0

4.5 J Anderson to Warner, David has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 19/0

4.4 J Anderson to Warner, A back foot punch! Stands tall to a length ball and punches it through the gap at cover. Two fielders give it a chase, Warner wants the third but Bancroft is late to respond. Will have to settle for a couple. 19/0

4.3 J Anderson to Warner, FOUR! Nicely done by Warner! Anderson slants it away on a length outside off, Warner just opens the face of the bat to guide it between the gap at first slip and the gully fielder for a boundary. Seemed to have gone off the edge but he intended to play there. 17/0

4.2 J Anderson to Warner, Good length delivery on middle and off, defended from within the crease. 13/0

4.1 J Anderson to Warner, Fuller in length and just outside off, stroked off the front foot towards mid off. 13/0

3.6 S Broad to Warner, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 13/0

3.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Too straight from Broad, clipped nicely off the pads to fine leg for a single. 12/0

Mid-wicket drops back to deep square leg. The weather has also become much brighter. Good signs!

3.4 S Broad to Bancroft, FOUR! Classical! We saw a few from Cook when he was batting and now this young lad shows us what he has got. After a short one, Broad pitches it up but it's too full. Bancroft leans ahead and with a straight bat he drives it down the ground for back-to-back boundaries. Pleasing to the eyes stuff! 11/0

3.3 S Broad to Bancroft, FOUR! Shot! Broad goes short, doesn't rise much and Bancroft is up for the task. He swivels just a touch and goes bang over mid-wicket with a pull shot. No need to run for those. 7/0

3.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Shortish delivery on middle and off, Bancroft initially tries to duck but then at the last moment rises on his toes to defend. 3/0

Good point from Clarke on air. He fails to understand the logic behind keeping a deep point. Warner just taps it away and scampers through. This is the perfect time to put pressure, you have got enough lead on the board so attack as much as you can.

3.1 S Broad to Warner, Good length delivery, angling across, Warner taps it towards point and crosses for an easy single. 3/0

2.6 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller in length and angling in on middle, Bancroft leans forward to push it away but gets it off the outer half towards cover. 2/0

2.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Shortish ball, angling in on the body, Cameron is quick to duck under it. 2/0

2.4 J Anderson to Warner, Warner is off the mark as well! A bit shorter on middle, David hops and tucks it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a quick single. 2/0

2.3 J Anderson to Warner, Good length ball on the stumps, Warner hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket. 1/0

2.2 J Anderson to Warner, Another watchful leave! Slanting away from a good length, David lifts his bat to make an assured leave. 1/0

2.1 J Anderson to Warner, Angling away from a length outside off, Warner takes his time as he watches it pass. 1/0

1.6 S Broad to Bancroft, Good length delivery, sprayed a bit wider outside off, shouldered arms to. 1/0

1.5 S Broad to Bancroft, Another bouncer but the line is again down the leg side, left alone without much fuss. 1/0

1.4 S Broad to Bancroft, Bumper but it's down the leg side, Bancroft moves inside the line to leave it alone. 1/0

1.3 S Broad to Bancroft, Broad goes fuller, angling in on middle, the batsman tries to push it but gets it off the inner half back to Broad. 1/0

1.2 S Broad to Bancroft, Angling in from around middle and leg, Cameron shuffles across to keep it out with a straight bat. 1/0

1.1 S Broad to Bancroft, Beautiful delivery to begin with! On a length and just around off, in that probing channel, Bancroft presses forward to defend but the ball whizzes past the outside edge to the keeper. 1/0

Stuart Broad to share the new cherry with Anderson. Two slips and good to see a bat-pad in place who is a bit deep.

0.6 J Anderson to Warner, That stayed a bit low! On a good length and on the stumps, Warner crouches low and keeps it out back to the bowler. Excellent first over. 1/0

The Barmy Army is on top of their voices and are seen singing in the stands. What is good to see is that the England skipper, Joe Root is singing along with them...

0.5 J Anderson to Bancroft, Good length delivery on middle and leg, Bancroft works it off the pads. Gets it off the inside edge down to fine leg to open his account. Australia are away. 1/0

0.4 J Anderson to Bancroft, Fuller and angling in this time, Bancroft moves a touch across and defends it towards mid on. 0/0

0.3 J Anderson to Bancroft, Another length delivery, with a hint of away movement, CB decides to shoulder his arms again. 0/0

0.2 J Anderson to Bancroft, On a length and just outside off, good lines from Anderson as Cameron makes a watchful leave. 0/0

0.1 J Anderson to Bancroft, Anderson hurls a length delivery from over the wicker, gets it to move away a shade, Bancroft shoulders his arms to that one. 0/0

