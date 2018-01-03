Ashes 2017, Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 1 at Sydney: Root Misses Ton As Australia Fight Back

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, fourth left, celebrates a successful review for a LBW decision on England's Alastair Cook during their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney (Image: AP)

Commentary (England innings)

Hush! What drama in the last 10 minutes of play, the last two overs after the second new ball was taken.

81.4 J Hazlewood to Bairstow, OUT! Another one departs! Where was this Aussie side that we know? Or even other way, perhaps this is the England side that we have grown familiar with in this series. Often one brings two and here is the second. Josh runs in from over the wicket and delivers it on a length just outside off. These are the areas which you never want to get as a batter let alone in the closing stages of the day's play. Bairstow looks to drive this one but the ball straightens after pitching, taking the outer edge of Bairstow's blade before settling in the gloves of Tim Paine. Thanks for coming, Jonny, say the hosts as he they cary on with their celebrations. Also, it's STUMPS, DAY 1! 233/5

81.3 J Hazlewood to Bairstow, Jonny shoulders arms to let that one through. 233/4

81.2 J Hazlewood to Bairstow, This is outside off, left alone. 233/4

81.1 J Hazlewood to Bairstow, FOUR! Beautifuly stroke. Hazlewood overpitches this outside off, Bairstow strides forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. Nice looking shot that. 233/4

80.6 Starc to J Bairstow, NOT OUT! Bairstow survives! Talk about Starc though. He set Jonny nicely up. Bowled a couple of deliveries slanting across the batter and hurled this full and swinging in. Bairstow looks to flick it but it seems to have hit him low on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire stays unmoved. Smith is eagerly asking for support from his mate for DRS and geets the nod. Goes upstairs. The Hot Spot and the Snicko both show the presence of an edge there and that's that. The Australians lose a review but not the spirits. 229/4

Is Bairstow gone? Starc thinks so, Smith thinks so but the umpire doesn't. Smith desperately asks is players before signaling a 'T' for the DRS. Sliding down leg it seems to the naked eye...

80.5 M Starc to Bairstow, Another delivery outside off, left alone. 228/4

80.4 M Starc to Bairstow, Full delivery slanting across Bairstow, he just lets it go. 228/4

Jonny Bairstow walks in next. It's his 50th Test match and what a time to come to bat. England have not opted for a nightwatchman and have sent their wicket-keeper batter out there.

80.3 M Starc to Root, OUT! Mitchell Starc erupts, Australia erupt, the Sydney Cricket Ground erupts but Joe Root is down on his haunches! Oh dear, dear! What has the English skipper done yet again. Starc runs in and delivers it full at 140 kph. Talk about injured heels and calfs. All that talk can be done another time. Root thinks it to be yet another delivery which he'll flick and collect runs. Plays the shot but finds Mitchell Marsh at square leg. He dives to his right and pouches that to spark off the wild celebrations. You discount the Aussies at your own peril. What a time to break the 133-run stand. Can they sneak in another one? 228/4

80.2 M Starc to Joe Root, FOUR! Is he gone? No! This is bowled full around off, Root looks to play the drive. The ball takes the inside edge and goes very close to the stumps and goes to the fine leg fence. The fielder there couldn't do much and a boundary results. 228/3

80.1 M Starc to Root, FOUR! The new ball appears and disappears! Starc hurls it full on off and middle, Root drives it back down the ground. Such is the timing that the ball speeds away to the fence. 224/3

80 overs have been bowled. The new ball is due and TAKEN IMMEDIATELY. About 10 minutes left for the close of play and in search of some magic, Australia have opted for the second new cherry straightaway. Mitchell Starc to make use of it first up.

79.6 J Hazlewood to D Malan, Malan drives it towards covers, where Marsh does well to prevent runs. 220/3

79.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, This is outside off, left alone. 220/3

79.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Ouch! Earlier Khawaja and now Bancroft. This delivery is shot on the stumps, Malan pulls it through square leg. Bancroft gives it a chase and puts in the slide. As he does so, his back knee gets stuck on the ground and he ends up fumbling a touch. No extra run, just a couple. 220/3

79.3 J Hazlewood to Malan, Full around off, defended off the front foot. 218/3

79.2 J Hazlewood to Malan, This ball is punched off the back foot towards cover-point. 218/3

79.1 J Hazlewood to Malan, Josh continues round the wicket and lands it on a length around off, Malan stands tall and keeps it out. 218/3

Mitchell Starc is seen walking out of the park now.

78.6 M Starc to Root, Full outside off, driven to the man at covers. 218/3

If a wicket falls should a nightwatchman come in next? That was the talk on air when the camera panned to the England dressing room. It caught Mason Crane, who quickly went into a hiding. Not me, skipper! That's what he might be saying.

78.5 M Starc to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 218/3

78.4 M Starc to Root, Root defends this one from the crease. 218/3

78.3 M Starc to Joe Root, Very full outside off, Root gets down and drives it straight to cover-point. 218/3

78.2 M Starc to Root, This is full around off, driven towards covers. 218/3

78.1 M Starc to Root, Sprays this full outside off, Root drives it through the cover region and picks up a couple. 218/3

Starc will continue. Warne reckons that it definitely is not a torn calf as that would have meant that he wouldn't have been able to bowl. But all the on-air commentators are unanimous in thinking that the speedster playing this game hasn't been a wise call.

77.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Length ball on the stumps, defended from the crease. 216/3

77.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Outside off, left alone. 216/3

It's not heel perhaps. If I'm even half good at lip-reading, he was seen telling that 'My calf is gone'. The good part of this is he's still on the field and not out of it. Shane Warne on air wonders whether Starc has done his calf some damage in a bid to protect that bruised heel of his. Between the overs, he was seen taking some tablets from Jackson Bird, the sub.

77.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Malan hangs back and blocks it from the crease. 216/3

77.3 J Hazlewood to Malan, Fuller outside off, driven towards covers. 216/3

77.2 J Hazlewood to Malan, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 216/3

77.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Angling into Root, he flicks it away through square leg for a single. 216/3

Talk about reverse swing and here comes Josh Hazlewood into the attack. Earlier this morning, he struck with Cook's wicket as soon as was brought onto bowl. Encore? A couple of slips in place.

76.6 M Starc to Malan, This ball is flicked away through square leg for a brace. 10 runs off this over. 215/3

76.5 M Starc to Malan, This ball is flicked away off the pads. Starc is not at all looking good here. He is walking gingerly after bowling this one. One would hope he's okay. Also, he's seen asking something towards the dressing room there, perhaps a painkiller or something. 213/3

76.4 M Starc to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 213/3

76.3 M Starc to Malan, 5th Test fifty for Dawid Malan. This no. 5 has got a start yet again and it's time for him to play a daddy innings. Starc bowls this on a length on the pads, the ball moves in a touch. Malan clips it away through backward square leg for a brace. Starc is seen struggling here. He is seen stretching out there. Wonder why he should have been playing this game, especially the series in the hosts' bag already. 213/3

76.2 M Starc to Malan, Malan works this through mid-wicket for a brace to move to 49. 211/3

76.1 M Starc to D Malan, FOUR! Straightaway we know what Starc is aiming for. He runs in and bowls it full outside off. A hint of reverse seen as the ball comes in a touch. Nothing doing for Malan though, who gets his stride out and drives it nicely through covers for a boundary. 209/3

Mitchell Starc back into the attack now. If there is even a semblance of reverse swing available, Starc can be menacing.

75.6 N Lyon to Root, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. 205/3

75.5 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter on the pads, flicked through mid-wicket for one. 205/3

75.4 N Lyon to Malan, Malan prods forward to this one and blocks it. 204/3

75.3 N Lyon to Root, Root works it round the corner and gets to the other end. 204/3

75.2 N Lyon to Root, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 203/3

75.1 N Lyon to Root, Served around off, Root goes back and flicks it towards mid-wicket. 203/3

74.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Hurled down the leg side, Malan just lets it be. 203/3

74.5 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total. 203/3

74.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller on off, driven back straight to Pat. The bowler collects it and hurls a wild throw back. 202/3

74.3 Pat Cummins to Malan, This ball is bowled on a shorter length, Dawid pulls it confidently to the man at deep square leg for one. 202/3

74.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Good running now. Root taps this one in front of cover-point and sets across to complete a single. 201/3

74.1 Pat Cummins to Malan, 200 up for England. Back of a length delivery going down leg, Malan tucks it through backward square leg for one. The partnership now moves to 105. 200/3

73.6 N Lyon to Malan, This time, Malan works it past short leg for one. 199/3

73.5 N Lyon to Malan, What's that? Lyon lands it around off and middle, Malan looks to come down and flick it away. Bancroft at short leg does extremely well there. He quickly gets to his right, stops the ball cleanly and throws it at the striker's end. Malan's momentum forward made it difficult for him to turn and get back in time, even though he dived. Had that ball hit the stumps, it could have been one of the best dismissals of the series. Ian Healy exclaims that Bancroft is doing the bad job quite well here. 198/3

73.4 N Lyon to Malan, Floated full on off, driven back. 198/3

73.3 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter and straighter delivery outside off, Malan just shoulders arms. 198/3

73.2 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 198/3

73.1 N Lyon to Malan, Malan stays back to this one and defends it. 198/3

72.6 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 198/3

72.5 Pat Cummins to Root, Root almost departs there! Cummins bangs this short, Root goes back and pulls it. Ends up getting a top edge and the ball flies towards backward square leg. The fielder from square leg ran to his right while fine leg came running to his left. None could get to the ball as it landed in between them. Fine leg does the mopping up and a couple results. Root needs to be careful with the pull shot as he seldom lets go of such deliveries. 198/3

72.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Short ball on the stumps, Root ducks under that. 196/3

72.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Length ball outside off, Root steers it towards backward point. 196/3

72.2 Pat Cummins to Joe Root, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 196/3

72.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Length ball on off, defended from the crease. 196/3

71.6 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman has driven it straight down the ground. 196/3

71.5 N Lyon to Root, Root drives it through covers for one. 196/3

71.4 N Lyon to Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 195/3

71.3 N Lyon to Root, Root comes down the block and blocks that. 195/3

71.2 N Lyon to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 195/3

71.1 N Lyon to Root, Another chance? Very tough one for the fielder this. Root flicks this one from the crease and the ball strikes Bancroft at short leg on the full. Yes, a catch but these aren't ones that you can take actually. The fielder didn't get a hand onto that at all. 195/3

70.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Flatter one on the stumps, blocked out well. 195/3

70.5 Pat Cummins to Joe Root, Short delivery on the stumps, pulled through square leg for a single. Brings up the 100-run stand between Root and Malan. England haven't managed to pull the momentum towards them even after parts of dominance. Once again this stand has given them a chance to dominate. One would hope they'll learn from their mistakes and improve on that by making this a big partnership. 195/3

70.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Length delivery outside off, poked off the back foot towards point. 194/3

Sometimes they say gut feelings and instincts just make things happen. It is all England at the moment and that too for quite some time. It does not look at all that they will lose a wicket tonight, especially given the chances missed by Australia. But Michael Clarke on air feels that Oz can get wickets 4 and 5 tonight. Just a gut feeling of his. Himself and Shane Warne have a lot of these gut feelings. Just need someone to have a gut feeling that Root and Malan will go undefeated into the dressing room at the end of the day. Then it will be nice to see the contests of gut feelings...

70.3 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 194/3

70.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Bouncer just outside off, Root sways away from the line and just lets it be. 194/3

70.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Full on off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 194/3

69.6 N Lyon to Malan, Another delivery on the stumps, negotiated with a forward defense. The stand stays on 99 as this one is a maiden over. 194/3

69.5 N Lyon to Malan, Floated around off and middle, Malan stonewalls it with a straight bat. 194/3

69.4 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 194/3

69.3 N Lyon to Malan, Flicks this one off the pads, goes on the bounce to short leg. 194/3

69.2 N Lyon to Malan, Malan comes down to this one and defends. 194/3

69.1 N Lyon to Malan, Floated on off, defended off the front foot onto the ground. 194/3

Drinks are on the field. England have marched on well. There was a brief stutter midway when Malan gave two chances to the opposition to break the stand. The catching opportunity was the glaring one than the run out chance. Smith is trying all the tricks under his sleeve but to no avail. Can his bowlers inspire themselves up for a breakthrough before the day ends? We are into the last half an hour now, and play can be extended by a further half an hour post that.

68.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Very full on off, Root drives it back to Pat. 194/3

68.5 Pat Cummins to Root, Full outside off, Root's bottom hand comes off as he looks to drive it towards mid off. 194/3

68.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller on the stumps, driven back towards the bowler. 194/3

68.3 Pat Cummins to Root, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 194/3

68.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Length ball outside off, defended towards point. 194/3

Fair point. Joe Root has been guilty in the series of not maintaining the balance of his body. He has been out LBW a couple of times and that is when he looks to play across and falls over. But today has been different. He has maintained his posture well when playing the cut shot off the back foot and has been equally adept at defending and driving the ball off the front foot. This augurs well for him and the side as a whole as he looks to make this score a big one.

68.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller around off, defended off the front foot. 194/3

Pat Cummins, the pick of the bowlers so far, is back for another burst. Can he break this stand that is worth 99 runs so far?

67.6 N Lyon to Root, Root works it through mid-wicket and retains strike with that. 194/3

67.5 N Lyon to Malan, Similar delivery, this time Dawid hits it away from Khawaja for one. 193/3

67.4 N Lyon to Malan, On a flatter trajectory outside off, Malan slaps it straight to Khawaja at cover-point. 192/3

67.3 N Lyon to Malan, Around off, defended off the front foot. 192/3

67.2 N Lyon to Malan, Beaten! Lyon fires this outside off, at 97 kph, Malan goes for the cut but misses. It was the arm ball. Lyon is mixing it up nicely. 192/3

67.1 N Lyon to Malan, Tossed up ball around off, Malan comes down the track and drives it towards covers. 192/3

66.6 M Marsh to Root, Length ball outside off, left alone. 192/3

66.5 M Marsh to Root, Now runs on the other side of the wicket. Marsh delivers this on a length on the pads, Joe works it through backward square leg for a brace. The stand is worth 97 now. 192/3

66.4 M Marsh to Root, On a length just outside off, Root stays back and works it past backward point for a brace. 190/3

66.3 M Marsh to Root, Fuller in length, angling in, Root works it towards mid-wicket. 188/3

66.2 M Marsh to Root, This is full outside off, Root gets half-forward and lets it pass through unharmed. 188/3

66.1 M Marsh to D Malan, A touch shorter on the stumps, Malan pulls it to deep square leg for one. 188/3

65.6 N Lyon to Root, This is floated full outside off, Joe drives it through the cover region and helps himself to a couple. 187/3

65.5 N Lyon to Root, Root negotiates this one with a straight bat face. 185/3

65.4 N Lyon to Malan, Malan taps it towards point and sets off for a run. Khawaja is a touch deeper there and that enables them to complete a run easily. 185/3

65.3 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter on the pads, Dawid defends it towards short leg. 184/3

65.2 N Lyon to Malan, Tossed up on off, Malan slinks down the track and pushes it back. 184/3

65.1 N Lyon to Root, Floated full on off, worked away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 184/3

64.6 M Marsh to Malan, Bowled in line of the stumps, Malan keeps it out from the crease. 183/3

64.5 M Marsh to Malan, Straight ball angling across the southpaw, Malan covers the sticks and lets it pass. 183/3

64.4 M Marsh to Root, On a length angling in, Root taps it towards backward square leg off the inner half. Malan rushed down from the other end for a quick run and Joe responds. 183/3

64.3 M Marsh to Root, Short ball angling down leg, Root goes for the pull but misses. Needs to be careful here, as he could have easily feathered it to the keeper on another day. 182/3

64.2 M Marsh to Root, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 182/3

64.1 M Marsh to Root, Landed in line of the stumps, pushed towards mid on from the crease. 182/3

63.6 N Lyon to Malan, This ball is pushed defensively towards covers. 182/3

63.5 N Lyon to Malan, Dropped on the stumps, Malan lunges forward and dead-bats it. 182/3

63.4 N Lyon to Malan, Some more air given on this one, Malan drives it towards covers. 182/3

63.3 N Lyon to Malan, Floated on off, defended off the front foot with a straight bat. 182/3

63.2 N Lyon to Root, This is bowled around off, Root goes back and works it through mid-wicket for one. 182/3

63.1 N Lyon to Root, Tossed up outside off, driven through covers for a couple. 181/3

62.6 M Marsh to Malan, Four dots in a row to end the over. This is again bowled outside off, left alone by DM. 179/3

62.5 M Marsh to Malan, Hurled outside off, Malan covers his sticks and lets that go. 179/3

62.4 M Marsh to Malan, Another delivery outside off, left alone by Malan. 179/3

62.3 M Marsh to Malan, Well outside off, left alone. 179/3

Two gullies in place.

62.2 M Marsh to Root, Root steers this one past backward point for a single. 179/3

62.1 M Marsh to Root, Length ball on the stumps, blocked from the crease. 178/3

61.6 N Lyon to Malan, Dawid comes down the track and bunts it. 178/3

61.5 N Lyon to Malan, Malan lunges forward to this one and blocks. 178/3

61.4 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 178/3

61.3 N Lyon to D Malan, A CHANCE, DEFINITELY! Lyon tosses this one up nicely just around off, Malan looks to come down the track and play it but ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball passes very close to the keeper's left leg and goes past Smith, beating him low to his right. He got just some hand to that but fails to hold on to that. What's more, it results in a couple. Malan gets another life now, to add to the run out scare that he had earlier. Smith had not taken a similar catch that had come off Cook's blade in the previous game. On that occasion though, the low bounce could have been a reason. Nothing really could aid Smith here. Perhaps he would have been undone by the fact that it almost brushed Paine's thigh on the way. Nevertheless, a chance gone. 178/3

61.2 N Lyon to Root, Served just outside off, Root taps it through backward point for one. 176/3

61.1 N Lyon to Root, Root turns it towards mid-wicket from the crease. 175/3

60.6 M Marsh to Malan, FOUR! Marsh doesn't get away this time. He bowls it full and outside off, Malan gets his stride out and drives it through the gap between gully and backward point for a boundary. Spoils what could have been a decent over. 175/3

60.5 M Marsh to Malan, On a length in line of the stumps, Malan presents a straight bat face in blocking that. 171/3

60.4 M Marsh to Malan, The sucker ball. Marsh throws it wide and full, Dawid resists the temptation to go after that and just lets it be. 171/3

60.3 M Marsh to Malan, Good judgement. Length delivery in the channel of uncertainty, Malan covers his stumps, shoulders arms. 171/3

60.2 M Marsh to Malan, Fuller outside off, driven nicely through covers. The fielder there does well to dive and prevent a run. 171/3

60.1 M Marsh to Malan, Length ball outside off, placed to the man at point. 171/3

Usman Khawaja is back on the field.

59.6 N Lyon to D Malan, This one is eased through covers for one. 171/3

59.5 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman plays the square cut. 170/3

59.4 N Lyon to Malan, Floated on off, Malan comes down and blocks it. 170/3

59.3 N Lyon to Root, Root gets down and sweeps it through backward square leg for one. 170/3

59.2 Lyon to D Malan, What's happening there? Are the two English batters speaking different languages? A horrible mix-up, thankfully not fatal. Lyon bowls it on a shorter length outside off, Malan goes back and plays the cut. Root wants a run and immediately hares to the other end even as Mitchell Marsh at backward point dives to his left to stop it and hurls a throw to the keeper. Seeing the effort, Malan decides to not take the run and is stranded in the middle even as his skipper crosses him. That's not all. Paine collects the throw from Marsh and hurls a wild one to the bowler's end. Poor Lyon can't do anything about it and Dawid makes it in safely. Need to be careful England as often in the series, they have thrown away the good stands that they developed. 169/3

59.1 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter on the stumps, kept out from the crease. 168/3

58.6 M Marsh to Joe Root, FOUR! Consecutive fifties for skipper Joe Root, his 36th in Tests. He has looked very comfortable at the crease so far and for once, he would love to put all that talks of conversion rates to rest. This is full outside off, Root leans into it and drives it crisply through covers. The ball trickles away to the ropes. 168/3

58.5 M Marsh to Root, Angling into the pads on a fuller length, Root clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. He moves to 46 even as the stand swells to 69. 164/3

58.4 M Marsh to Root, Well wide outside off, left alone by Joe. 162/3

58.3 M Marsh to Joe Root, Full and outside off, hit straight to the man stationed at covers. 162/3

58.2 M Marsh to Joe Root, Outside off, driven to the man at covers. 162/3

58.1 M Marsh to Root, Marsh begins with a delivery slanting in to the batsman. Root looks to defend but the ball moves in a touch and he gets an inside edge onto his pads. 162/3

Mitchell Marsh comes into the attack now. He has been wicketless in the series so far but has also seen Cook's catch go down in the previous game off his bowling. What does he have in store today?

57.6 N Lyon to Malan, Floated outside off, driven to the man at covers. 162/3

57.5 N Lyon to Malan, Malan gets down the track and bunts this down solidly. 162/3

57.4 N Lyon to Root, Joe does well this time as he works it through mid-wicket for one. 162/3

57.3 N Lyon to Root, Lyon fires this one at 90.4 kph, Root works it round the corner for nothing. 161/3

57.2 N Lyon to Root, Flatter and quicker one, padded away by Root. 161/3

57.1 N Lyon to Root, Lyon darts it from round the wicket, Root goes back and doesn't offer his bat. The ball goes off his thigh into the keeper's gloves. 161/3

56.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Aiming at the off stump, this is landed on a length. DM blocks it watchfully. 161/3

56.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, On a length outside off, Malan goes back to defend it. Tries to do so with soft hands but the ball rolls towards gully off the edge. 161/3

Mitchell Marsh is seen warming up...

56.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Full ball outside off, Dawid covers his stumps and lets it be. 161/3

56.3 J Hazlewood to Malan, Outside off, Malan leaves it alone. 161/3

56.2 J Hazlewood to Malan, Josh comes round the wicket and lands it on a back of a length. Malan stands tall and pulls it towards square leg. 161/3

56.1 J Hazlewood to Joe Root, Hazlewood lands it short around off, Root stays back and pulls it all along the ground towards deep mid-wicket for one. 161/3

55.6 N Lyon to Malan, Drifting in from around off, Malan presses forward to block it down watchfully. 160/3

Usman Khawaja is limping off the field. Seems like Khawaja has done something to his left knee while attempting to stop the previous ball. Looks to be in some pain as he walks off the field. This could prove to be a nasty blow. Meanwhile, Drinks have been called...

55.5 N Lyon to Malan, FOUR! Good shot! But wait, what happened to Khawaja there? Tossed up delivery outside off, Dawid Malan makes room and drives it through covers. Usman gives it a chase and just when he tries to pull the back, his left knee gets stuck in the turf and the ball rolls away further towards the boundary rope. 160/3

55.4 N Lyon to Malan, Drifting in on middle and off, blocked into the ground gently. 156/3

55.3 N Lyon to Malan, Darted around middle and leg, worked towards the man at square leg. 156/3

55.2 N Lyon to Root, Works it with the turn through mid-wicket for a single. 156/3

55.1 N Lyon to Root, Flighted delivery, dipping in on middle, Root whips it towards mid-wicket. 155/3

54.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Short of a length delivery outside off, Malan hops to steer it down to third man but finds gully. 155/3

54.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Back of a length delivery, sprayed a touch wider outside off. DW is happy to make a leave. 155/3

54.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Good length delivery on off, pushed off the front foot towards mid off. 155/3

54.3 J Hazlewood to Malan, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump. 155/3

54.2 J Hazlewood to Malan, Another short ball on the leg stump, Dawid helps it with a pull down to deep backward square leg for another brace. 155/3

54.1 J Hazlewood to D Malan, FOUR! Easily done! Hazlewood bowls a short ball on middle and leg, it comes up at a good height too. Malan swivels inside the crease and then pulls it along the ground through backward square leg to find the boundary. 153/3

53.6 N Lyon to Malan, Makes use of the feet and drives it wide of the man at cover to keep strike. 149/3

53.5 Lyon to Malan, A loud shout for an LBW! Was it bat first or pad? Dawid Malan dances down the track to this flighted ball and looks to defend it with his bat and pad close together. It seemed like it has hit his pad first but the impact was well outside the line. 148/3

53.4 N Lyon to Malan, Slower through the air, outside off, Malan looks to defend it off the front foot but gets it off the outer half towards gully. 148/3

53.3 N Lyon to Malan, Around middle and leg, worked straight towards mid on. 148/3

53.2 N Lyon to Root, Flighted delivery, dipping in, Root whips it wide of mid on for a single. 148/3

53.1 N Lyon to Root, Starts off from round the wicket and drifts one into Root who presses forward and blocks it out. 147/3

Nathan Lyon is back into the attack. A slip, leg slip and a short leg in place...

52.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Back of a length delivery on middle, Dawid hops back and defends it down. 147/3

52.5 J Hazlewood to D Malan, Pitches it up outside off, Malan drives it off the middle but finds Lyon at short cover. 147/3

52.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 147/3

52.3 J Hazlewood to Root, On the pads, helped down to square leg for a single. 147/3

52.2 J Hazlewood to Joe Root, Fuller on off, driven straight to short cover. 146/3

52.1 J Hazlewood to Root, FOUR! Superbly done! Just using the pace of Hazlewood! It's short and it's outside off, Root gets on top of the bounce to steer it through backward point. Finds the gap and brings up the 50-run stand as well. 146/3

51.6 M Starc to Malan, This time he opens the face of the bat and pushes it with an angled bat towards point. 142/3

51.5 M Starc to Malan, On a length and outside off, Malan gets squared up a bit as he defends this one towards the off side. 142/3

51.4 M Starc to Root, What was that? Starc bowls a slower one around off, Root looks to pull it first but then at the last moment he dabs it away. Luckily, it went wide of Lyon at backward point. They run three. 142/3

51.3 M Starc to Malan, Dawid Malan scores his first run after the tea break. It has taken him 27 balls to do so. Starc sprays it on the pads, clipped fine down the leg side for one. 139/3

51.2 M Starc to Malan, Length delivery wide outside off, Dawid Malan is shoulders his arms to leave it alone. 138/3

51.1 M Starc to Malan, Pitches it up outside off, Malan drives it on the up towards mid off. 138/3

50.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Played to the point region by the batsman. 138/3

50.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length delivery on the hips, tucked towards fine leg for a brace. 138/3

50.4 J Hazlewood to Root, Angling in from a good length outside off, Root looks to drive but gets an inside edge on the pads. 136/3

50.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Angling in on the stumps, blocked into the ground. 136/3

50.2 J Hazlewood to Root, FOUR! Nicely done! Short and outside off, Root stands tall and hits it through backward point for a boundary. 136/3

50.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Starts off from over the wicket and pitches it right up there, Root eases it down the ground through mid on for a couple of runs. 132/3

Josh Hazlewood is brought back into the attack.

49.6 M Starc to Malan, Delivers it in the corridor of uncertainty, DW is happy to leave that one alone. 130/3

49.5 M Starc to Malan, Good length around middle and leg, the left-hander punches it towards the man at mid on. 130/3

49.4 M Starc to Malan, Fullish ball outside off, Malan drives it nicely but it goes on the bounce towards the point fielder. 130/3

49.3 M Starc to Malan, Hangs back to this short ball outside off and pushes it with an angled bat towards point. Malan is still not off the mark after the tea break. He is happy to take his time. 130/3

49.2 M Starc to Malan, Pitches it up outside off, Malan looks to drive it but gets it off the inner half back to the bowler. 130/3

49.1 M Starc to Root, Starc sprays it down the leg side, Root helps it on its way down to fine leg for a single. 130/3

48.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Length ball, angling away a touch, Malan prods forward and off the outer half of the bat he pokes it towards point. 129/3

48.5 Pat Cummins to Malan, Another bumper from Cummins, Dawid Malan winds up for the pull shot but fails to get one going. 129/3

48.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller in length and angling in on middle and leg, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 129/3

48.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Cummins with a great bumper at 142.6 kph, Joe Root ain't taking on it. Ducks under it. 128/3

48.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Short of a length ball outside off, Joe rides the bounce to hit it towards point. 128/3

48.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Back of a length delivery, angling in from outside off, Root offers some solid defense. 128/3

47.6 M Starc to Malan, Starc keeps it really full on the stumps, Malan is early into the straight drive and ends up mistiming it back to Mitchell. 128/3

47.5 M Starc to Malan, Fuller and moving away outside off, Dawid Malan is happy to shoulder his arms. Absolutely no need to go for those. 128/3

47.4 M Starc to Malan, Curling back in a shade, Malan goes at it with hard hands. Ekes out an inside edge which rolls towards the mid-wicket region. 128/3

47.3 M Starc to Root, Shortish delivery on middle and leg, pulled down to fine leg for a single. 128/3

47.2 M Starc to Root, FOUR! Glorious from Root and that will release some pressure! After 25 dot balls in a row, England score! Starc slants it full and a bit wide outside off, Root leans nicely into it and drives it elegantly through extra cover to find the fence. 127/3

47.1 M Starc to Root, Fuller in length and angling away, Root opens the bat face to push it towards point. 123/3

46.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Drops it on a length outside off, it's too wide to have a go at it. Left alone. Fourth maiden in a row! 123/3

46.5 Pat Cummins to Malan, Coming back in from a shorter length outside off, Dawid has it covered and as a result he makes an easy leave. 123/3

46.4 Pat Cummins to Malan, Tad short and angling in on middle, Malan stands tall to defend it besides the pitch. 123/3

46.3 Pat Cummins to Malan, Back of a length delivery outside off, defended with a straight bat. 123/3

46.2 Pat Cummins to Malan, Angling in on the pads, the southpaw hops and tucks it towards square leg. 123/3

46.1 Pat Cummins to Malan, Angling in from a good length area, Dawid keeps his bat and pad close to keep it out. 123/3

45.6 M Starc to Root, Third maiden in a row! Shortish delivery outside off, Root defends it comfortably off the back foot. 123/3

45.5 M Starc to Root, Angling away on a fuller length outside off, Joe presses forward and pushes it towards point. 123/3

45.4 M Starc to Root, Root stands tall and taps this length delivery in front of point. Isn't keen on taking the single. 123/3

45.3 M Starc to Root, Slants it on a length outside off, Root leans forward and defends it down safely. 123/3

45.2 M Starc to Root, Leading edgeee! Fuller and tailing back in a touch, Root moves across way too much and then tries to clip it away. Ends up getting a leading edge which rolls safely towards the off side. 123/3

45.1 M Starc to Root, Starc is a bit wayward here. He strangles one down the leg side, Root moves inside the line to leave it alone. 123/3

44.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Another short ball but it's angling down leg, easily ducked under. 123/3

44.5 Pat Cummins to Malan, In the channel outside off, Malan shoulders his arms to it. 123/3

44.4 Pat Cummins to Malan, Good effort delivery from Pat! He bangs in a short ball, directing in towards Malan is is happy to sit under it. Paine does exceedingly well to collect it with a stretch to his right. 123/3

44.3 Pat Cummins to Malan, Pitches it up outside off, the southpaw gets across and flicks it straight to Mitchell Marsh at square leg. 123/3

44.2 Pat Cummins to Malan, Cummins attacks the stumps, Malan prods forward to defend it with a straight bat but gets it off the inside edge towards square leg. 123/3

44.1 Pat Cummins to Malan, Fuller ball from around the wicket, Malan is happy to leave it alone. 123/3

43.6 M Starc to Root, A maiden to end the over, not a testing one by any means. Fuller on the pads, hit straight to Marsh at square leg. 123/3

43.5 M Starc to Root, A touch fuller than the previous one, Joe pats it towards the fielder at point. 123/3

43.4 M Starc to Root, Landed in line of the middle stump and slanting away. Root stands tall and blocks. 123/3

43.3 M Starc to Root, Length ball, Root works it towards square leg. 123/3

43.2 M Starc to Root, Doesn't look like Starc has completely recovered from his bruised heel. A 125 kph against his name on the speed-gun isn't a normal thing. This is a length ball outside off, Root doesn't bother playing that. 123/3

43.1 M Starc to Root, Full ball on middle and leg, clipped towards mid-wicket. 123/3

Mitchell Starc to bowl from the other end. He has been the least impressive of the bowlers so far. But in this beautiful sport, wickets often change the picture. Can Starc pocket a few here?

42.6 Pat Cummins to Malan, Pat comes round the wicket for the final ball of the over and bowls it full outside off. Malan just lets it be. 123/3

42.5 Pat Cummins to Malan, Length ball, defended from the crease. 123/3

42.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Root gets to the other end by guiding it through the point region. 123/3

42.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller outside off, driven towards mid off. 122/3

42.2 Pat Cummins to Root, Almost gone! Cummins serves it full on the stumps, Root looks to drive it on the up. Ends up almost spooning a return catch. Pat gets low to his right but the ball lands agonisingly short of him. 122/3

42.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Length ball outside off to start off, Root covers his stumps and just lets it be. 122/3

We are back for the third session. It's bright and sunny at the moment which will make the batting all the more easy. Joe Root and Dawid Malan are set to resume. Australia to begin with Pat Cummins first up. Two slips for him. Let's play...

... Day 1, Session 3 ...

Another long session is coming up, folks. Will the current pair of Root and Malan bat well to keep the hosts at bay or will Australia continue to chip away at the wickets? Join us back in a short while to see what's going to happen next...

Joe Root and Dawid Malan have battled it out till the break and slowly another partnership has started to build. The skipper will be itching to get a big one under his belt and this would be an ideal situation to do so. Australia, well, they have bowled superbly. On a track that had nothing much on it, they have come up with something extraordinary to reap the dividends. Cummins got the first two while it was Hazlewood who removed the big fish. Lyon is getting the odd ball to turn on the very first day and Smith has asked him to bowl long spells. Although he hasn't tasted success, he has troubled the batsmen to a certain extent.

An extended session belongs to Australia. After rain washed out the entire first session, Joe Root won another toss and decided to bat. Stoneman was quick to get a start but threw it away. Vince and Cook then steadied the ship by stitching a 50-plus stand but again we saw the former doing what the other opener did. Cook at the start looked a bit nervy and did well to see off the initial phase but he too got dismissed, (thanks to an excellent use of the review from the hosts) putting his side in further trouble.

41.6 N Lyon to Malan, Slower through the air around off, Malan lunges forward and blocks it down safely. TEA ON DAY 1! 122/3

41.5 N Lyon to Malan, Around middle and off, DW walks out of the crease and pushes it back to Lyon who collects it with his left hand and throws it back to the keeper. 122/3

41.4 N Lyon to D Malan, FOUR! Lovely shot! Sees the flight and Malan decides to cash in on it. Leans forward and drills it off the meat through extra cover for a boundary. 122/3

41.3 N Lyon to Malan, Tosses it wider outside off, Dawid comes down the track and drives it towards short cover. 118/3

41.2 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter delivery around off, blocked into the ground. 118/3

41.1 N Lyon to Root, Drifting in on middle and leg, clipped through backward square leg for a single. 118/3

About 2 mins to go and probably this should be the final over before tea...

40.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, That was really close. Hazlewood changes the angle and goes from around the wicket. He lands it short, just outside off and it comes back in appreciably. Malan covers his sticks to make a leave. It went over the stumps and Josh shares a smile with the southpaw. 117/3

40.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Sprays it wider outside off, Malan has got nothing to do with that one. 117/3

40.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 117/3

40.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Doesn't get it right! Hazlewood bowls a bumper to take the English skipper aback but it's down the leg side. Joe rolls his wrists over the pull shot to get it towards Starc at fine leg for a single. 117/3

40.2 J Hazlewood to Root, It's on a back of a length this time in that probing zone, Root pushes it with an angled bat towards gully. 116/3

40.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller and angling in from around off, Root keeps his head down and blocks it solidly off the front foot. 116/3

39.6 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 116/3

39.5 N Lyon to Root, Root goes back and taps it towards backward point for one. 116/3

39.4 N Lyon to Malan, This is floated full outside off, driven through covers for one. 115/3

39.3 N Lyon to Malan, This ball is turned towards mid-wicket from the crease. 114/3

39.2 N Lyon to Malan, Malan sees the flight on this one, charges down the track and bunts it. 114/3

39.1 N Lyon to Malan, Floated on off, Malan gets ahead and blocks. 114/3

38.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, On the pads, flicked away through square leg to retain strike. 114/3

38.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Harmless ball outside off, left alone. 113/3

38.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Bouncer on the stumps, Malan ducks. 113/3

38.3 J Hazlewood to Malan, Played to mid-wicket region by Malan. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 113/3

38.2 J Hazlewood to Malan, This is on a length outside off, left alone. 111/3

38.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Nicely driven. Hazlewood bowls this on a length outside off, Root strides forward nicely and drives it through covers. Gets three runs for the same. 111/3

37.6 N Lyon to D Malan, Floats it up wider outside off, Malan leans forward and drives it through extra cover to add a couple to his tally. 108/3

37.5 N Lyon to Malan, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 106/3

37.4 N Lyon to Malan, What was that? Lyon is getting the better of Malan! He tosses it up outside off, Dawid leans forward and across to play the paddle sweep but misses as the ball snakes under his bat to go towards the keeper. Paine removes the bails but the southpaw was in. 106/3

Nathan Lyon seems to have some plan for Malan. He is pushing it quicker through the air but then all of a sudden he is slowing it down and serving it wider outside off, wanting the southpaw to reach out and go for a drive. He is getting the odd ball to turn which can bring him success...

37.3 N Lyon to Malan, Pushes it quicker through the air around middle, blocked. 106/3

37.2 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter through the air, around off, Malan goes back to block but gets an outside edge which rolls towards point. 106/3

37.1 N Lyon to Malan, Pushes it quicker through the air, at 91.8 kph, Malan stays back to defend it down. 106/3

36.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him. 106/3

36.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Stays rooted inside the crease and blocks it out gently. 106/3

36.4 Hazlewood to Joe Root, FOUR! Top edgeeee but safe! Fortunately for Root he gets it finer otherwise there was a man patrolling the fine leg region. Hazlewood drops it short and gets the extra zip off the surface which surprises the English skipper. Joe swivels to pull but gets a top edge instead. He gets it away from the man in the deep and picks up a boundary. 106/3

36.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Pitches it right up there, Root bunts it back to Hazlewood. 102/3

36.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Angling in from a length outside off, Root blocks it out by staying right behind the line. 102/3

36.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Fuller and just outside off, Root comes forward but mistimes his drive towards short cover. 102/3

35.6 N Lyon to Malan, Lyon sees Malan stepping out of the crease so he smartly drags his length back. The southpaw does well to adjust and keep it out. 102/3

35.5 N Lyon to Malan, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 102/3

35.4 N Lyon to Malan, Quicker and flatter one outside off, Malan takes his front foot across and makes a leave. 102/3

35.3 N Lyon to Joe Root, Comes down the track and pushes it towards deep mid on for a single. 102/3

35.2 N Lyon to Root, Turning in from a length around off, JR goes back and defends. 101/3

35.1 N Lyon to Malan, Around middle and leg, flicked towards deep square leg for a single. 101/3

34.6 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length delivery outside off, Joe Root rides the bounce as he pushes it with an angled bat towards backward point. Another lovely over from Joshy! 100/3

34.5 J Hazlewood to Root, Pitches it up on middle, Joe mistimes his drive towards mid off. 100/3

34.4 J Hazlewood to Root, Now brings one back into Root who hops and tucks it towards square leg. Good bowling Halzewood. He is setting up Root here. 100/3

34.3 J Hazlewood to Root, Good length delivery in the probing zone, dealt comfortably by Root. 100/3

34.2 J Hazlewood to Root, Shortish and outside off, Root stays back in defense. 100/3

34.1 J Hazlewood to Root, Back of a length, wider outside off, shouldered arms to. 100/3

33.6 N Lyon to Malan, On middle and off, bunted back to the bowler. 100/3

33.5 N Lyon to Malan, Flatter and shorter outside off, cut away past Warner at backward point for a brace. 100 comes up for England! 100/3

33.4 N Lyon to Malan, Flighted ball around off, Dawid Malan comes down the track to defend it. 98/3

33.3 N Lyon to Malan, Beaten! Floats it up outside off, Malan lunges forward to defend but the ball turns away ad beats the outside edge but just a bit. 98/3

33.2 N Lyon to Malan, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 98/3

33.1 N Lyon to Malan, Flighted delivery outside off, Malan stands tall and cuts it square of the wicket on the off side for a comfortable couple. 98/3

32.6 J Hazlewood to Malan, Good length delivery, coming back in a bit, Malan gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket and is off the mark straightaway. What an over from Halzewood! 96/3

32.5 J Hazlewood to Malan, Bouncer! The batsman ducks under the bouncer at the last moment. 95/3

32.4 J Hazlewood to Malan, Short ball, but it's down the leg side, Malan is happy to sway away from the line. 95/3

Dawid Malan is the next to walk in. Two men out there for the hook shot and a bat pad in place for the new man...

32.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, OUT! Three Reds shows the Ball Tracker and Alastair Cook has to make a long walk back to the pavilion. Excellent use of the review from Australia and they are absolutely pumped up. Josh Hazlewood strikes immediately after he is brought into the attack. He steams in from over the wicket and keeps it nice and full on the stumps. Cook looks to work it away on the leg side but misses and nearly falls over while doing so. The ball hits him on the pads and a loud appeal follows from Josh. Umpire Joel Wilson takes his time before shaking his head. Maybe, he thinks it's pitching outside leg. Steven Smith looks to be convinced and he takes the DRS after having a word with his players. There is no inside edge and Hawk Eye shows it's jusssssst pitching in line and would have gone on to hit the stumps. Cook departs after a dodgy knock to give Australia the upper hand. Tell you what, Alastair Cook was seen playing a lot straighter during his MCG innings but today he was more keen to play the flick. The plan from the Aussies was to keep it straight on the stumps and wait for him to miss one. And they get the reward for their execution. 95/3

Cook misses one and is struck on the pads. The Aussies feel that they have got their man and Steven Smith after a word with his mates take the DRS. Where is it pitching is the question. If it's in line, I reckon it's curtains for Alastair. Ball Tracking coming up, wait on...

32.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Good length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 95/2

32.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Back of a length delivery to start this spell, from over the wicket. Cook hops a bit and tucks it towards square leg. 95/2

Josh Hazlewood is brought into the attack. Two slips and a gully in place.

31.6 N Lyon to Root, Goes around the wicket and darts it around middle and leg, worked towards short fine leg. 95/2

31.5 N Lyon to Root, Drags his length back, Root stays back to keep it out. 95/2

31.4 N Lyon to Cook, Floated delivery outside off, Cook makes room and drives it through extra cover for a single. 95/2

31.3 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 94/2

31.2 N Lyon to Cook, Takes a good stride forward does Cook and pushes it into the off side. 94/2

31.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery on off, pushed off the back foot towards cover. 94/2

30.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 94/2

30.5 Pat Cummins to Root, A well-directed bouncer on middle, Root is quick to take evasive action as he ducks under it. 94/2

30.4 Pat Cummins to Root, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended from within the crease. 94/2

30.3 Pat Cummins to Root, Outside off, on a length, Joe is happy to should his arms. 94/2

30.2 Pat Cummins to Joe Root, FOUR! Superbly done! Something Vince should have! Cummins bowls it on a similar length which he bowled to Vince, it's a touch short this time. What does Root do? He gets on top of it and moves across to hit it square of the wicket on the off side for a boundary. Vince opted to stay inside the crease and that brought his downfall. 94/2

30.1 Pat Cummins to Root, Fuller in length and angling in, Root comes forward to deal with it. 90/2

29.6 N Lyon to Root, Floated delivery outside off, Root drives it nicely but there is a half stop at cover which allows him to get off the mark. 90/2

29.5 N Lyon to Root, Turning in from a length, Root looks to flick but gets an inside edge towards short leg. 89/2

29.4 N Lyon to Root, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 89/2

29.3 N Lyon to Root, Quicker and flatter through the air, Root hangs back in defense. 89/2

29.2 N Lyon to Cook, Pushes it through covers for an easy single. 89/2

29.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter one around off, Cook plants it front foot across to make a leave. 88/2

28.6 Pat Cummins to Root, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended back safely by Joe. A successful over from Pat. 88/2

Joe Root walks in next. He is yet to score a big one in the series. Will we see it here?

28.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, OUT! Edged and Vince throws it away! A wicket right after the drinks break and it's that man again, Pat Cummins! It isn't a wicket-taking delivery by any means but more of the batsman being lazy. It's a length ball outside off, Vince sans any foot movement goes chasing after it but there is the extra bounce which comes into the picture. It takes a thick edge and flies into the mitts of Paine who accepts a regulation. Just like Stoneman, Vince fails to kick on. Australia are delighted! 88/2

28.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Short ball down the leg side, Cook looks to pull but is a bit late to react. Mistimes it down to fine leg for a single. 88/1

28.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Short and slanting away outside off, Cook looks to cut but there is a bit of extra bounce which gets the better of Alastair. 87/1

28.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length outside off, Cook defends it towards the off side. 87/1

28.1 Pat Cummins to Vince, Cummins tries to angle it in but it's a tad too straight. James Vince shuffles and clips it towards deep square leg for a single. 87/1

Drinks break! England have done a good job after the wicket of Stoneman. Cook and Vince have got their eye in and have already stitched a 50-plus stand. There is nothing much on the wicket and all they have to do is play sensible cricket. It may flatten out even more as the game progresses. Australia, on the other hand, need wickets. They desperately would look to break this stand before the tea break. Who will be the one to provide it? We shall see...

27.6 N Lyon to Cook, FOUR! And again! Back-to-back boundaries and Cook is looking really solid now! Lyon once again is guilty on dropping it short, Alastair takes on the bait. He camps back deep inside the crease and slaps it through backward point for another boundary. 86/1

27.5 N Lyon to A Cook, FOUR! Cracked it! Lyon drops it short and serves it outside off, Cook is tempted to go after it. He missed out on the first ball of this over but not this one. Cuts it square of the wicket on the off side and away she whistles to the fence. 82/1

27.4 N Lyon to Cook, Cook comes down the track and nearly yorks himself, Cook jams it out towards short cover. 78/1

27.3 N Lyon to Cook, Floated ball outside off, driven straight towards mid off. 78/1

27.2 N Lyon to Cook, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 78/1

27.1 N Lyon to Cook, Short and outside off, Cook cuts hard but Warner at backward point does well to make a good stop. 78/1

26.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 78/1

26.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Hits the deck hard and this one kicks off the deck, James Vince is quick to sit under it. 78/1

26.4 Pat Cummins to Vince, FOUR! Nailed it! What a shot to bring up the 50-run stand! England have recovered well after that initial stutter. Cummins bangs in a short ball that lacks venom and Vince doesn't miss out on that. He rocks back in a flash and murders the pull over mid-wicket by getting on top of it to fetch himself a boundary. Superb! 78/1

26.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller and a bit too straight, clipped through mid-wicket for a single. 74/1

26.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish in length and outside off, Cook is up on his toes as he pushes it towards backward point. 73/1

26.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Angling away from a length outside, Cook shoulders his arms to let that one through. 73/1

25.6 N Lyon to Vince, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 73/1

25.5 N Lyon to Vince, There you go! Exactly what Mark Taylor wants. Vince sees the flight, skips down the track and bunts it back to Lyon. Needs to do this more. 73/1

Good point mentioned by Mark Taylor. He says that the English batsmen are waiting back for the overpitched delivery from Lyon to get going. They need to come out of the crease and crash a couple through the off side to put him out of his rhythm. If they manage to do so, then Australia could be in some sort of pressure...

25.4 N Lyon to Vince, Flatter ball on middle and off, Vince camps back to punch it back to Nathan. 73/1

25.3 N Lyon to Vince, Slower through the air outside off, blocked into the ground. 73/1

25.2 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 73/1

25.1 N Lyon to Vince, Dipping in around off, Vince flicks it with the turn through square leg. Two runs picked up. 73/1

24.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, Fuller in length and swinging back in on middle, Vince looks to clip it away but the inward movement takes the inside edge and rolls behind square on the leg side for a single. 71/1

24.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Stands back and punches it towards the man at mid on. 70/1

24.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Pat Cummins bowls a length ball outside off, AC taps it in front of cover and scampers through for a quick single. 70/1

24.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Slants it away on a fuller length outside off, AC looks to guide it through but gets it off the outer half past Khawaja's right at gully for another brace. 69/1

24.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery on off, Alastair stabs it off the back foot. 67/1

24.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins comes from over the wicket and lands it on middle and leg, Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and ambles back for a couple. 67/1

Pat Cummins is back into the attack. Two men out for the hook shot and three men in the slips...

23.6 N Lyon to Vince, Quicker one around off, defended by sitting back deep in the crease. Back-to-back maidens for Lyon. 65/1

23.5 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 65/1

23.4 N Lyon to Vince, Flatter delivery around middle and off, the batsman is quick to go back and keep it out. 65/1

23.3 N Lyon to J Vince, Gives it a bit more flight, Vince comes a touch forward to smother this away on the off side. 65/1

23.2 N Lyon to Vince, Takes a stride forward to this flighted delivery and stonewalls it. 65/1

23.1 N Lyon to Vince, Floated delivery around off, Vince comes forward a bit to defend but gets an inside edge as the ball rolls towards short leg. 65/1

22.6 M Starc to Cook, Shortish delivery outside off, Cook is happy to leave it alone. 65/1

22.5 M Starc to Cook, Sprays it down the leg side, AC tries helping it on its way but fails to get any wood on it. 65/1

22.4 M Starc to Cook, Short of a length delivery, not troubling the batsman as Cook stays back to push it towards mid on. 65/1

22.3 M Starc to Cook, Pounds it on a back of a length outside off, Alastair lifts his bat to make an easy leave. 65/1

22.2 M Starc to Vince, Length delivery, curling in just a touch, Vince shuffles and works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket to pick up a single. He is looking really confident out there. Good signs for England! 65/1

22.1 M Starc to Vince, Starc hits the deck hard but it comes at a comfortable height for Vince to counter it. James hangs back to defend it back down the pitch. 64/1

21.6 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery outside off, Cook presses forward to block it into the ground. A maiden for Lyon! 64/1

21.5 N Lyon to Cook, Camps back to this short ball and punches it straight to short cover. 64/1

21.4 N Lyon to Cook, Lunges forward to a full ball and defends it with his bat and pad close together. 64/1

21.3 N Lyon to Cook, Alastair has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 64/1

21.2 N Lyon to Cook, Slows it through the air, lands it full outside off, patted towards point. 64/1

21.1 N Lyon to Cook, Flattish delivery outside off, Cook goes back to punch but mistimes it towards short cover. 64/1

20.6 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! Boom! Vince isn't afraid to go after Starc. We saw him hitting one through the off side in Starc's previous over and does once again. Starc angles it away on a fuller length outside off, Vince bends his back knee, leans forward a touch and flays it over backward point for a boundary. 64/1

20.5 M Starc to Cook, Hurls it on a back of a length on middle, worked through mid-wicket by Cook for an easy single. 60/1

20.4 M Starc to Cook, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 59/1

20.3 M Starc to Cook, Good length delivery outside off, Alastair gets behind the line to defend it down solidly. 59/1

20.2 M Starc to Cook, A shout for a caught behind! Starc serves it on the leg stump, Cook moves inside the line to clip it away but it goes off something to the keeper behind and the Aussies put in an ambitious appeal. However, umpire Wilson pays no heed to the appeal that has been raised. Replays show it went off the thigh pad. Cook wasn't even bothered looking behind to the keeper, he was seen taking the guard when the opposition was appealing. 59/1

20.1 M Starc to Cook, Fuller in length and attacking the stumps, Cook gets across and works it towards mid-wicket. 59/1

19.6 N Lyon to Cook, Loopy delivery outside off, eased towards wide of mid off for a single to keep strike. 59/1

19.5 N Lyon to Cook, Lyon drops it short and outside off, Alastair rocks back and packs a punch to beat the dive of the man at short cover to collect a couple of runs. 58/1

19.4 N Lyon to Cook, Flighted delivery outside off, driven straight to the man at short cover. 56/1

19.3 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter one outside off, Cook has no qualms in leaving that one alone. 56/1

19.2 N Lyon to Cook, A bit quicker through the air, but it's on the shorter side. Gives time for Cook to go back and dab it towards point. 56/1

19.1 N Lyon to Cook, Drifting in on middle and off, blocked into the ground. 56/1

18.6 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! Up and over! Starc once again goes short and offers width as well. James Vince is quick to rise on the toes and carve it over point for a boundary to end the over. Loved the intent from James here. 56/1

18.5 M Starc to Vince, Bangs in a short one, it's a well-directed too, Vince is quick to duck under it. 52/1

18.4 M Starc to Vince, Good length delivery on middle and leg, tucked towards square leg for nothing. 52/1

18.3 M Starc to Vince, Superb stop from Mitchell Marsh! Vince anticipates Starc to bowl another short ball and gets one. He swivels and pulls it firmly but Marsh at square leg dives full length to his right to cut a certain boundary. 52/1

18.2 M Starc to Vince, Drops it on a shorter length outside off, Vince hangs back in defense. 52/1

18.1 M Starc to Vince, FOUR! That's cracked through the off side! Starc from over the wicket, slants it away on a length outside off. Vince with no foot movement goes after it and as a result he laces one through covers for a boundary. No need to run for those! 50 comes up for England. 52/1

17.6 N Lyon to A Cook, Floated ball outside off, driven towards cover. 48/1

17.5 N Lyon to Cook, Excellent delivery from Lyon, this! Loops it up around off, it turns away just a touch, Cook looks to keep it out off the front foot but the ball just about misses the outside edge to the keeper. 48/1

17.4 N Lyon to Cook, Gives it a lot of flight and lands it full outside off. Perfect length from Lyon. Cook takes a stride forward and pushes it towards cover-point. 48/1

17.3 N Lyon to Cook, Loops it up around middle and off, Cook digs it out towards mid on. 48/1

17.2 N Lyon to Cook, Flatter through the air around off, a bit of extra bounce, Cook shoulders his arms. 48/1

17.1 N Lyon to Cook, Floats it up generously around middle and off, Cook prods forward in defense. 48/1

16.6 M Starc to Vince, Shortens his length a touch and bowls it outside off. James hangs back and cuts it to the man at point. 48/1

16.5 M Starc to Vince, Starc continues from over the wicket to the right-hander and hurls this full on middle. Vince stays back and defends it with a straight bat. 48/1

16.4 M Starc to Cook, Good bowling. There is a square leg as well as a deep backward square leg in place. Accordingly, Starc bowls it short into the body of Cook. He pulls it all along the ground to the man at the latter position for a single. 48/1

16.3 M Starc to Cook, Full on middle and leg, hit straight to the man at square leg. 47/1

16.2 M Starc to Cook, This is angled on the pads on a length, Alastair clips it through backward square leg for another brace. 47/1

16.1 M Starc to Cook, This is hurled well outside off, Cook stays back and slaps it through cover-point. The outfield isn't the quickest owing to the rains earlier this morning. Only two runs result off this one. 45/1

Double change. Mitchell Starc is brought back for another spell now.

15.6 N Lyon to Vince, Served on a fuller length outside off, James gets forward and presents a straight bat face in defense. 43/1

15.5 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 43/1

15.4 N Lyon to Vince, Nicely struck. Vince goes against the turn and drives it wonderfully through covers. Gets two as a result. 43/1

15.3 N Lyon to Vince, The batsman has played the square drive. 41/1

15.2 N Lyon to Vince, Floated outside off, Vince lunges forward and defends. 41/1

15.1 N Lyon to Cook, Starts off round the wicket and bowls it flat on the pads. Cook goes back and tucks it through square leg for a single. 41/1

Spin time. The local boy Nathan Lyon comes into the attack now. He begins with a slip and a short leg in place. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is seeing walking out of the park and Peter Handscomb is the substitute on the field.

14.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Harmless delivery outside off, Vince points his bat skywards to let it pass. 40/1

14.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, On a length aiming at the off stick, JV presents a straight bat face to block that. 40/1

14.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Banged short around off, James evades that one to let the keeper do the rest. 40/1

14.3 J Hazlewood to Vince, Straight delivery outside off, left alone by Vince. 40/1

14.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Risky! Short ball on off, Cook goes for the pull this time. Isn't entirely in control as he hits this aerially towards deep backward square leg. Gets one as a result. 40/1

14.1 J Hazlewood to A Cook, Full on off, driven towards mid off. 39/1

Time for drinks! Try and try till you succeed goes the saying. It aptly fits the bill for the passage of play for Australia. They were bowling probing lines and lengths, beating the edge of the willow on numerous occasions. Not once till the 10th over did the ball bother to kiss the outer edge of the blade. Cummins made the thing happen to end Stoneman's stay, who was the more confident of the English openers. Cook is still out there but he has looked a pale shadow of his own MCG self so far. Will he march on and help England stay ahead in the game?

13.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, This ball is angled in to James, he keeps it out towards mid-wicket. 39/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, Much fuller this time, Vince keeps it out off the front foot. 39/1

13.5 Pat Cummins to Vince, WIDE! Cummins bends his back and bangs this short on the stumps. Vince looks to go for the pull initially but then decides it is too high for him to make contact and just lets it go. Wide signaled by the umpire, doesn't please the Aussies at all. 39/1

13.4 Pat Cummins to Vince, Length delivery on off, defended from the crease. 38/1

13.3 Pat Cummins to J Vince, Length ball around off, Vince gets this off the outer edge towards gully. 38/1

Although on many occasions James Vince has frittered away the starts, Ian Chappell opines that the England selectors need to persist with him for a long time. According to him, the current England no. 3 has looked assured with his footwork and has been a touch unlucky in his dismissals. The expert adds that Tom Westley has failed to impress him and Vince is far superior than Tom.

13.2 Pat Cummins to Vince, This ball is defended towards covers. 38/1

13.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins continues round the wicket and bowls it full around off. Cook pats it towards covers and gets to the other end. 38/1

12.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Gets behind the line and answers it with a straight bat. 37/1

12.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, Hazlewood goes wide of the crease and angles it in on the stumps, Vince is up for the task as he keeps it out safely. 37/1

12.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Another delivery on a driveable length outside off, James is happy to let it be. 37/1

12.3 J Hazlewood to Vince, Outside off, a bit harmless from Josh. Vince initially looks to drive but then bails out of the shot. 37/1

12.2 J Hazlewood to Vince, Too straight on this occasion from Hazlewood. Vince gets across and flicks it behind square on the leg side for a brace. 37/1

12.1 J Hazlewood to Vince, Fuller ball, in the channel outside off, Vince presses forward and drives it nicely only to find Warner at mid off. 35/1

11.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 35/1

11.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, Beaten! Short of a length delivery, in the channel outside off. Cook looks to cut it through the line but there is a bit of extra bounce which beats Alastair. 35/1

11.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, Shortish and outside off, Alastair gets on top of the bounce to dab it towards point. 35/1

11.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, FOUR! Beautiful! Cummins overcooks this one, it's on the stumps, Cook stays inside the crease and brings his bat down at the right time to bunt it down the ground. Warner from mid off gives it a chase but the ball still wins the race. First boundary of the day for Cook. 35/1

11.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, Back of a length delivery, angling in a bit and then moving away after pitching. Cook makes an assured leave. 31/1

11.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Fuller in length and just outside off, Cook leans across and square drives it towards backward point where Lyon dives to his right to get some hand to it. The ball rolls behind and they take a brace. 31/1

10.6 J Hazlewood to Vince, Another one outside off, left alone. 29/1

10.5 J Hazlewood to Vince, Vince misses the clip and wears it high on the thigh pads. 29/1

10.4 J Hazlewood to Vince, Outside off, left alone. 29/1

10.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 29/1

10.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook defends this one by getting behind the line of the ball. 28/1

10.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 28/1

9.6 Pat Cummins to Vince, Nice ball to start. Cummins spears in a yorker on the stumps, Vince digs it out nicely. 28/1

James Vince walks in at no. 3 for England. He has had a decent outing with the bat in the series so far. Yet he is century-less. Chance to make amends.

9.5 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, OUT! Cummins draws first blood! The Aussie seamers were probing their way around and now one has finally struck. Cummins had beaten the bat on the previous ball with a delivery angled in. Here, the line is the same, just outside off, but the length is a touch shorter. The ball climbs a bit more as well. Stoneman goes on the back foot and hangs his bat out at that. This time the ball doesn't miss the outside edge of the bat. It takes that part of the willow before settling into Paine's gloves. Lovely bowling. Most of the deliveries to Mark were pitched up, seeing that he is hesitant to get forward. However, here he is caught off guard against a delivery that had to have him on the back foot. Another start wasted from the young batter, England fail to get a good start yet again. 28/1

9.4 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Beaten! Length ball outside off, Stoneman has a feel for that but misses. Close. 28/0

9.3 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it. 28/0

9.2 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, FOUR! Nicely punched. Cummins bowls it on a length around the middle and off stumps. Stoneman gets behind it and pushes it down the ground. The timing is good enough to take it past the ropes. 28/0

9.1 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, On a length outside off, blocked towards point. 24/0

8.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Angled in to the batter, the opener clips it towards mid-wicket. 24/0

8.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, Played to the point region by AC. 24/0

8.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook gets forward and blocks this one. 24/0

8.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 24/0

8.2 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook is on 3 off 31 balls. Normally numbers don't show the mental side of a player but here they do. They show that he has failed to get going and he indeed has. Sees this delivery full outside off, he goes for the drive but misses. Where is the Alastair Cook who was on show at the MCG? 24/0

8.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Begins with a delivery just outside off, Cook feels for it but gets beaten. 24/0

Josh Hazlewood back on for another spell. He gets a change of ends here. Perhaps Smith is intent on using his pacers in short bursts here.

7.6 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 24/0

7.5 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, FOUR! This is much better. This is on a length outside off, width on offer as well. Stoneman has enough for him to free his arms there. Stays back and cuts it through point for a boundary. 24/0

7.4 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Length ball angling in from round the wicket, Stoneman clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. 20/0

7.3 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, This delivery is defended towards point from the crease. 18/0

Nice point made by the on-air commentators. They observe that Stoneman hasn't been assured with his footwork, especially to deliveries that are pitched up to him. In the Perth Test, he was struck by a Hazlewood bouncer on the helmet before departing to the short ball after a short while. That has perhaps got him thinking only about the short balls and he is hesitant to come forward.

7.2 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. 18/0

7.1 Pat Cummins to Stoneman, Fuller outside off, driven towards covers. 18/0

6.6 M Starc to Cook, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 18/0

6.5 M Starc to Cook, Oh Cook, no Cook! Length ball outside off, Cook could just let that go. Instead he looks to have a slash at that and misses. He needs to maintain his calm and play only those deliveries that he HAS to. 18/0

6.4 M Starc to Cook, Nervy Cook! He looked good with his drives in the previous game but not here. Sees the full ball just outside off and looks to drive it through covers. Gets it off the inside edge towards backward square leg, where the fielder does well to deny him a run. 18/0

6.3 M Starc to Cook, A hint of swing there. Starc bowls this full and angling down leg. Cook looks to work it away but there is a hint of movement away. Ends up getting it off the leading edge towards covers. 18/0

6.2 M Starc to Stoneman, This one is much better. Full outside off, Stoneman gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it through cover-point. Not much timing on this one as the bowl slows down as it nears the fence. Three runs result. 18/0

6.1 M Starc to Stoneman, FOUR! Glorious stroke that. Starc spears it full on middle, Stoneman doesn't move his feet much but pushes it down the ground. The timing is so good on that, that the ball races down the fence for a boundary. Although that stroke looked good, Bill Lawry observes that the footwork isn't the best from the southpaw there. 15/0

5.6 Pat Cummins to Cook, Another delivery on a length to end the over, Cook opens the bat face to defend it towards Lyon at backward point. 11/0

5.5 Pat Cummins to Cook, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 11/0

5.4 Pat Cummins to Cook, On a length just outside off, Cook defends it with an angled bat towards point. 11/0

5.3 Pat Cummins to Cook, Length ball on off, defended from the crease towards the bowler. 11/0

5.2 Pat Cummins to Cook, This is well outside off, guided towards backward point for nothing. 11/0

5.1 Pat Cummins to Cook, Cummins begins well. Lands this on a length outside off and gets it to nip in a bit. Cook is waiting on the back foot with a straight bat face and keeps it out safely. 11/0

Early change. Pat Cummins to steam in now. Perhaps Smith doesn't expect the track to assist the seamers for a prolonged duration and hence wants his another mainstream pacer to have a go with the new ball.

4.6 M Starc to Stoneman, Banged in short, Stoneman ducks to let that go. 11/0

4.5 M Starc to Stoneman, FOUR! First boundary of the day! Starc goes too full on the pads in search of the swing. Doesn't get any desired movement and all he does is give away runs there. He spears this full on the pads, Stoneman gets some bat on this one with his flick. Well, he gets more than enough on that. The ball races away through the outfield and into the fine leg fence for a boundary. There was a man in the deep who was running to his right, but he couldn't do much. 11/0

4.4 M Starc to Stoneman, This ball is defended off the back foot with a straight bat. 7/0

4.3 M Starc to Cook, Full and angling on the pads, Cook works it away to fine leg for a single. 7/0

4.2 M Starc to Cook, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 6/0

4.1 M Starc to M Stoneman, First run off Starc's bowling. This is full outside off, Stoneman drives it through cover-point. Lyon dives, gets a hand to it but fails to not concede a run. 6/0

3.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Fuller around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. 5/0

3.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, The wobbly-seamed delivery makes Cook play there. Hazlewood lands it on a length outside off, the ball moves away a touch. Cook has a feel for that but misses. 5/0

A sprint for Josh! As he runs in to bowl, a spectator decides to have a walk in front of the sightscreen, distracting Cook in the process. Thus Hazlewood has to go back without letting the ball go off his hands.

3.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 5/0

3.3 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Mark has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 5/0

3.2 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, A touch aerial but safe. On a length angling across the batter, Stoneman plays it uppishly towards mid on. The ball goes on the bounce to the fielder there. It stopped a touch on the track there. 4/0

3.1 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook flicks it through mid-wicket and gets safely to the other end. 4/0

2.6 M Starc to Stoneman, This is banged in short on the stumps, MS ducks to let it go. Starc is yet to concede a run here, only a leg bye of this one. 3/0

2.5 M Starc to Stoneman, Here's the toe-crusher! Things happening already with Starc firing in. Hurls it very full, almost a yorker. Stoneman tries to flick but the ball hits him on the right toe. The Aussies appeal even as the ball goes towards short fine leg and Paine rushes after that. The opening batter wanted a run and came down in search of one but Cook is alert and sends him back. This one's going down leg, as seen from another look. 3/0

2.4 M Starc to Stoneman, On a length on off, Stoneman stays back and defends. 3/0

2.3 M Starc to Cook, Full and angling down leg, Cook looks to flick but misses. The ball rolls through backward square leg off his pads and a leg bye taken. 3/0

2.2 M Starc to Cook, Delivered in line of the off stump, Cook hangs back and presents a straight bat face in keeping it out. 2/0

2.1 M Starc to Cook, This is well outside off, Alastair just lets it be. 2/0

1.6 J Hazlewood to Cook, Cook is up and running now. Flicks this length ball through mid-wicket to open his account. 2/0

1.5 J Hazlewood to Cook, A nervous push from Cook there. Not a shot from a man who is coming on the back of a double hundred, says Bill Lawry on air. This is pitched up to him, he just pushes it back, not confidently. 1/0

The rain effect! The landing area has been affected by it and some saw dust is sprayed in that area.

1.4 J Hazlewood to Cook, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 1/0

1.3 J Hazlewood to Cook, Length ball just outside off, AC covers the stumps and lets it go. 1/0

1.2 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, Length ball on the pads, Stoneman gets it off the inner half through backward square leg for a single. England and Stoneman are off the mark. 1/0

1.1 J Hazlewood to Stoneman, What a delivery to begin! Hazlewood runs in from over the wicket and angles this on a length just outside off. Stoneman is rooted to the crease as he looks to offer his bat at that. The ball just flies past the outside edge, not too far from it. 0/0

Josh Hazlewood to bowl from the other end. Three slips and a bat-pad in place.

0.6 M Starc to Cook, This is well outside off, left alone by Cook. A good maiden over to start from Starc. Shows that he hasn't lost his touch even after sitting out for a game. 0/0

0.5 M Starc to Cook, The king of the jungle leaps! Wonderful effort. Very full and wide outside off, Cook reaches out to that and plays it towards point. Lyon is stationed at backward point, he dives to his left and stops it cleanly. 0/0

0.4 M Starc to Cook, Full ball aiming at the off stump, Cook gets half-forward to push this one towards the covers. 0/0

0.3 M Starc to Cook, A touch closer to the stumps, Cook shoulders arms to let it go. 0/0

0.2 M Starc to Cook, And how anti-climatic is this one. Starc bowls it very wide outside off, Cook doesn't even have to think about that. It moves away further and thuds into the keeper's gloves. 0/0

0.1 M Starc to Cook, Ripper first up, yells Bill Lawry on air! A brilliant 138.8 kph yorker right on the mark for the unbeaten double centurion from the last game. Cook does well to jam his bat down and dig it out. 0/0

First Published: January 3, 2018, 11:16 PM IST