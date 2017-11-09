Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ashes 2017: England Pacer Jake Ball Suffers Ankle Injury

Reuters | Updated: November 9, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
Jake Ball falls and injures himself while bowling during day two of the Four Day Tour match between the Cricket Australia XI and England at Adelaide Oval. (Getty Images)

England pace bowler Jake Ball has sent an injury scare through his team in their Ashes run-up after injuring his ankle during their game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Ball bowled just four balls of his fourth over before he limped off Adelaide Oval, where the tourists are playing a pink ball match in preparation for the five-test series, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on Nov. 23.

The 26-year-old Ball collapsed in his delivery stride after he twisted his right ankle. He received treatment on the field and was able to walk off the field unassisted, but was limping.

"Jake Ball has a sprained right ankle," the England team said on their Twitter page. "He won't play any further part today and will be assessed today and overnight."

England's pace bowling stocks took a hit earlier this week when Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury and replaced by Tom Curran.
First Published: November 9, 2017, 12:34 PM IST

